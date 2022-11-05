Dunkin's controversial new rewards program looks more like Starbucks'. Here's how they stack up.

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Dunkin' recently rebranded its rewards program under the new name Dunkin' Rewards.

It looks a lot like Starbucks Rewards with tiers for free coffee, food, and espresso drinks.

Starbucks Rewards is a better deal for getting free drinks, but Dunkin' has better food rewards.

Starbucks and Dunkin' have two popular membership rewards programs in the fast food world.Starbucks had 28.7 million rewards members as of the end of Q4 2022, the company told investors on November 3.Those rewards members generate over half of US sales, Starbucks said. Dunkin' is privately held, and declined to share membership numbers with Insider.Both rewards programs have loyal adherents with strong reactions when aspects of the programs changed.

Starbucks' reward system is based on stars, with one start earned per $1 spent.As users accumulate stars, they can be exchanged for drink customizations and smaller rewards, up to more premium food and coffee beans.For 25 stars, or $25 spent at Starbucks, you'll get a drink modification in the form of an espresso shot, alternative milk, or addition of flavored syrup.50 stars will get you a free basic hot coffee or tea, or an item from the bakery display.150 stars is the highest level for beverages, and you can get one of the premium hot or cold drinks Starbucks is known for, or a breakfast sandwich.Not all stars necessarily cost $1, though.Starbucks regularly has double star days or has challenges where you can earn more stars for less money.For example, I currently have an offer to get 30 bonus stars if I spend $10 in the next few days, which would give me a free espresso shot, or get me halfway to a free coffee or tea.Spending with gift cards or a digital Starbucks card gives you double stars, with two per each dollar spent.Dunkin' just made major changes to its rewards program, rebranding Dunkin' Perks as Dunkin Rewards.

The new Dunkin' rewards more closely resembles Starbucks' program, with options for redeeming points at different tiers.Like at Starbucks, Dunkin' customers accumulate points based on how much they spend at the chain, gaining 10 points for every $1 spent.Once customers hit a certain threshold of visits they can earn an additional two points per dollar for three months.Dunkin' also does special offers to get extra points.More points can be exchanged for more expensive items, starting at just 150 points for small treats up to hundreds of points for drinks and foods.Dunkin' and Starbucks don't carry all the same items, but some of them can be compared.Dunkin's rewards have a lower barrier to entry, with only $15 of spend to get the lowest tier rewards including an espresso shot.The same espresso shot addition takes $25 worth of rewards at Starbucks.Both chains require $50 in spending for a free coffee, but tea is slightly cheaper at Dunkin'.Dunkin's coffee reward includes iced coffee, while Starbucks' is hot coffee only.Most specialty drinks at Starbucks are more expensive according to the basic rewards system.That's a bit misleading, though, because it's generally easier to accumulate Starbucks stars than Dunkin' points.Consistently paying with a Starbucks card doubles your star count, reducing the cost of an espresso shot to $12.50, a free hot coffee to $25, and a customized espresso drink to $75.Of course personal brand preferences come into play, but you're generally better off accumulating Starbucks rewards if you take the time to preload your card before paying.You can get those additional stars regardless of how often you visit, but at Dunkin you have to go at least 12 times in a month to access 12 points per dollar.The biggest exception is if you want to use rewards exclusively for iced coffee, which is included in a lower tier at Dunkin' than at Starbucks.Dunkin' comes out comfortably ahead on food though, with hash brown rewards starting at just $15, and bagels and wraps at $60.It makes sense to choose one brand to visit more often to maximize rewards, but ultimately they have different values depending on what you hope to get.

