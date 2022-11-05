ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin's controversial new rewards program looks more like Starbucks'. Here's how they stack up.

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpXQS_0izo727V00

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • Dunkin' recently rebranded its rewards program under the new name Dunkin' Rewards.
  • It looks a lot like Starbucks Rewards with tiers for free coffee, food, and espresso drinks.
  • Starbucks Rewards is a better deal for getting free drinks, but Dunkin' has better food rewards.
Starbucks and Dunkin' have two popular membership rewards programs in the fast food world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9asn_0izo727V00
Starbucks.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Starbucks had 28.7 million rewards members as of the end of Q4 2022, the company told investors on November 3.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qez2y_0izo727V00

Starbucks

Those rewards members generate over half of US sales, Starbucks said. Dunkin' is privately held, and declined to share membership numbers with Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8XEm_0izo727V00
It's just Dunkin' now.

Dunkin'

Both rewards programs have loyal adherents with strong reactions when aspects of the programs changed.

Source: The Washington Post

Starbucks' reward system is based on stars, with one start earned per $1 spent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ivm3_0izo727V00

Starbucks

As users accumulate stars, they can be exchanged for drink customizations and smaller rewards, up to more premium food and coffee beans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zRtt_0izo727V00

Starbucks

For 25 stars, or $25 spent at Starbucks, you'll get a drink modification in the form of an espresso shot, alternative milk, or addition of flavored syrup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdD3q_0izo727V00

Starbucks

50 stars will get you a free basic hot coffee or tea, or an item from the bakery display.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9rMZ_0izo727V00

Starbucks

150 stars is the highest level for beverages, and you can get one of the premium hot or cold drinks Starbucks is known for, or a breakfast sandwich.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zJ8t_0izo727V00

Starbucks

Not all stars necessarily cost $1, though.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4rtl_0izo727V00

Starbucks

Starbucks regularly has double star days or has challenges where you can earn more stars for less money.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWirk_0izo727V00

Starbucks

For example, I currently have an offer to get 30 bonus stars if I spend $10 in the next few days, which would give me a free espresso shot, or get me halfway to a free coffee or tea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAg6S_0izo727V00

Starbucks

Spending with gift cards or a digital Starbucks card gives you double stars, with two per each dollar spent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPIhW_0izo727V00

Starbucks

Dunkin' just made major changes to its rewards program, rebranding Dunkin' Perks as Dunkin Rewards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hi50c_0izo727V00

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Source: Insider

The new Dunkin' rewards more closely resembles Starbucks' program, with options for redeeming points at different tiers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Elw9K_0izo727V00

Abigail Abesamis

Like at Starbucks, Dunkin' customers accumulate points based on how much they spend at the chain, gaining 10 points for every $1 spent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZumm_0izo727V00

Dunkin'

Once customers hit a certain threshold of visits they can earn an additional two points per dollar for three months.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqMLd_0izo727V00

Dunkin'

Dunkin' also does special offers to get extra points.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wISRD_0izo727V00

Dunkin'

More points can be exchanged for more expensive items, starting at just 150 points for small treats up to hundreds of points for drinks and foods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuuJ9_0izo727V00

Dunkin'

Dunkin' and Starbucks don't carry all the same items, but some of them can be compared.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqBVE_0izo727V00

Dunkin'

Dunkin's rewards have a lower barrier to entry, with only $15 of spend to get the lowest tier rewards including an espresso shot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oogp8_0izo727V00

Dunkin'

The same espresso shot addition takes $25 worth of rewards at Starbucks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzaeD_0izo727V00
Espresso.

Photo by: Eddy Buttarelli/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Both chains require $50 in spending for a free coffee, but tea is slightly cheaper at Dunkin'.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNI5Z_0izo727V00

Dunkin'

Dunkin's coffee reward includes iced coffee, while Starbucks' is hot coffee only.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oK7Ek_0izo727V00

Dunkin' Donuts/Facebook

Most specialty drinks at Starbucks are more expensive according to the basic rewards system.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epnVs_0izo727V00
Dunkin' and Starbucks have very similar fall menus.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

That's a bit misleading, though, because it's generally easier to accumulate Starbucks stars than Dunkin' points.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjrmM_0izo727V00

Kate Taylor

Consistently paying with a Starbucks card doubles your star count, reducing the cost of an espresso shot to $12.50, a free hot coffee to $25, and a customized espresso drink to $75.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0Zj5_0izo727V00

Starbucks

Of course personal brand preferences come into play, but you're generally better off accumulating Starbucks rewards if you take the time to preload your card before paying.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eyvzi_0izo727V00
A Starbucks barista prepares a drink at a Starbucks Coffee Shop location in New York.

Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

You can get those additional stars regardless of how often you visit, but at Dunkin you have to go at least 12 times in a month to access 12 points per dollar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4q5m_0izo727V00

Starbucks

The biggest exception is if you want to use rewards exclusively for iced coffee, which is included in a lower tier at Dunkin' than at Starbucks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RID1f_0izo727V00

Erin Ajello for Insider

Dunkin' comes out comfortably ahead on food though, with hash brown rewards starting at just $15, and bagels and wraps at $60.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeOpl_0izo727V00

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It makes sense to choose one brand to visit more often to maximize rewards, but ultimately they have different values depending on what you hope to get.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBcrs_0izo727V00

Tim Boyle/Getty

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

