KTLO
Lyon College, UAMS to collaborate on Little Rock dental school
Lyon College and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced on Monday a partnership for the planned dental school in Little Rock.According to the Arkansas Democratic Gazette, under the agreement, Lyon College and UAMS said the schools will “identify opportunities for joint teaching, research, graduate education and professional development.”
KTLO
Arkansas State wins season opener over Harding
JONESBORO, Ark. (11/7/22) – Sophomore guard Avery Felts scored a career-high 16 points and dished out a career-best seven assists to help lead the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to an 86-55 victory over Harding in its season opener Monday night at First National Bank Arena. Felts was...
KTLO
UCA drops season opener at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. – The University of Central Arkansas Bears did some good things Monday night but not enough to overcome ice-cold shooting in their season opener, a 79-55 loss to Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena. The Bears shot just 25.8 percent from the field in the first half...
KTLO
Miles’ late 3 gets No. 14 TCU past UAPB
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Mike Miles, Emanuel Miller and No. 14 TCU got an early wake-up call while barely avoiding a season-opening upset. Miles hit a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to finally put the Horned Frogs ahead to stay in TCU’s 73-72 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a seven-win team last season. Miller sparked a rally right after halftime after the Golden Lions led by 20 points early.
