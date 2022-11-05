Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
KTLO
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
KTLO
Stone County man faces felony charges after “just wanting to scare” his neighbor
A Stone County man was arrested on a felony count of aggravated assault after gunshots were allegedly fired towards the direction of his neighbor after a dispute. According to the probable cause affidavit the victim reported to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department that his neighbor, 66-year-old Mark Irvin Wright, had accused him of tampering with his air conditioning unit remotely and adjusting the temperature. Wright also accused him of having hidden camera and listening devices to spy on him.
KTLO
Stone Co. woman arrested for biting deputy, resisting arrest
A Stone County woman has been arrested after pushing her mom during a dispute over her alleged drinking and drug use. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Firestone Lane in St. Joe for a report of 38-year-old Megan Early arguing with and pushing a family member. Upon arrival, officers asked the victim if she wanted to press charges where she then stated all she wanted was for Early to leave the property and not return.
KTLO
Mother asks bond for her son be lowered, but judge says not now
The mother of 30-year-old Matthew Richard Sayger appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday asking his bond be lowered so the family could put him in alcohol addiction treatment. The people involved in the incident that got Sayger thrown in jail in early May included a 59-year-old man identified...
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman reports $8,000 camper trailer missing from property
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy was dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 8 regarding a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. A 41-year-old woman there told the officer that her 64-year-old former...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man facing felony count after allegedly firing shots at neighbor
A Stone County man was arrested last week after allegedly firing gunshots at a neighbor. According to the arrest affidavit for Mark Irvin Wright, 66, authorities were called to a Piney Road residence for gunshots being fired. The alleged victim, a neighbor of Wright’s, told authorities that they were driving...
KTLO
Midway man accused of stealing motorcycles from deceased man’s residence
Seth Withrow (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Midway man is accused of stealing a pair of motorcycles and other items from a residence of a man deceased since June. Thirty-two-year-old Seth Withrow is currently out on bond after being charged with a felony count of theft of property.
KTLO
Man who held woman against her will wants bond lowered but judge says no
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. He has entered a not guilty plea to those charges.
Police warn of fake Facebook posts circulating in Branson area
BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community. The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home. The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate […]
KTLO
Pursuit with ASP leads to arrest of Pineville man
A Pineville man was arrested October 29 following an extend pursuit by the Arkansas State Police. According to the Arkansas State Police, 28-year-old Joe Lee Lynn is charged with multiple counts of traffic violations, including failure to stop at a highway intersection, driving with a suspended license, driving left of center, speeding, reckless driving, felony fleeing and DWI.
KTLO
Baxter County jurors do not report Monday
Baxter County jurors do not need to report Monday. The next day to report will be Monday, December 5 at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Elaine M. Kordus, 78, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Elaine M. Kordus of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Elaine M. Kordus died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Woman tries to bargin with cops during traffic stops
After a Cotter woman was pulled over twice last year for traffic violations and drugs were found, she seemed anxious to strike a bargain with arresting officers. Forty-seven-year-old Lisa Pederson appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday and pled guilty to charges stemming from the two stops – one on October 12, 2021 by Cotter police and by a Gassville officer on November 6, 2021.
KTLO
Baxter Co. sees large turn out for Election Day
Baxter County saw a large turn out for Election Day, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 45% of those registered voted, which means 13,695 ballots had been cast. There are currently 30,292 registered voters in Baxter County. There were 9,723 early votes cast, and after the polls closed at 7:30, 15,774 votes or 52.07% had been cast. In 2018, Baxter County saw 49.03% of voter turn out with 14,508 ballots cast, meaning this year is the largest turn out Baxter County has seen recently for a non-presidential election.
KTLO
Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil, 74, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Green Forest man charged with running gambling house being sued by machine provider
The company that provided gaming machines for “Internet lounges” in Berryville and Green Forest allegedly operated by Daniel Scallorn is suing him for allowing the machines to be used for gambling purposes. The 33-year-old Scallorn who lists an address in Green Forest has also been charged in Baxter...
KTLO
Woman arrested after kneeing, elbowing deputies, kicking inmate in head during booking
A Boone County woman assaulted three people, including two deputies, during her arrest and while being booked into jail in early October. Twenty-five-year-old Kinikki Susan Brandt is facing four charges, including two felonies, after allegedly kneeing one deputy in the groin, elbowing another deputy in the face sending her to the hospital and kicking an inmate in the head.
KTLO
West Plains men sentenced for meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine.Forty-two-year-old Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” and 48-yera-old Leslie O. Collins both of West Plains, 47-year-old Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,”, of Pomona, Mo., and 32-year-old Christopher L. Dusenbury of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
KYTV
Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.
Comments / 3