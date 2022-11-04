ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

Comments / 0

Related
odaconline.com

Tristian Bailey, Guilford, Fy., Defensive Back

Bailey, a first-year from Statesville, N.C., played a big part in Guilford shutting out Averett to snap the Quakers 18-game skid against conference opponents. Bailey, who made four solo tackles on the day, intercepted a pair of passes and returned one to the house for a pick-six. That takeaway-turned-touchdown came late in the third quarter when he stepped in front of a would-be receiver to intercept the pass. He then galloped 28-yards to pay-dirt for the game's final score in Guilfod's 26-0 victory. Bailey later added another interception in the fourth quarter, stopping a Cougars drive as they crossed into Quaker territory. For the season, Bailey has registerd 25 tackles with 23 solo efforts. He has intercepted three passes, tied for second in the league.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

CMPD, SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is at the scene of a barricaded subject. According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully. Download the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Tropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when

CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas and is expected to move over Florida by the middle of the week. It should track up the east coast by the end of the week. Nicole began as a subtropical storm but strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

Charlotte Foodie Shionda Farrell Turned Her Passion Into a Career

In the ever-growing city of Charlotte, it feels like there is a new restaurant every other day. Keeping up with the food scene is equivalent to having a full-time job. In fact, some folks have made it one. Shionda Farrell, a Charlotte-based food and lifestyle content creator, went full-time just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

$30 Scratch-off Ticket Pays $100,000 Prize

Everybody I’m talking to lately speaks about winning the lottery, and me too! Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly got lucky when he took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. The more you read about winners, they buy scratch-off from mini-marts. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019. Yes, we will have to drive to the lottery headquarters to collect larger winnings.
MONROE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy