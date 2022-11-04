Read full article on original website
Tristian Bailey, Guilford, Fy., Defensive Back
Bailey, a first-year from Statesville, N.C., played a big part in Guilford shutting out Averett to snap the Quakers 18-game skid against conference opponents. Bailey, who made four solo tackles on the day, intercepted a pair of passes and returned one to the house for a pick-six. That takeaway-turned-touchdown came late in the third quarter when he stepped in front of a would-be receiver to intercept the pass. He then galloped 28-yards to pay-dirt for the game's final score in Guilfod's 26-0 victory. Bailey later added another interception in the fourth quarter, stopping a Cougars drive as they crossed into Quaker territory. For the season, Bailey has registerd 25 tackles with 23 solo efforts. He has intercepted three passes, tied for second in the league.
Tigers headed back to Charlotte for ACC Championship
Clemson is headed back to Charlotte after a one-year hiatus from the ACC Championship Game. With Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 4 CFP) have clinched the (...)
Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will open the regular season Monday night in the Smith Center, hosting UNC-Wilmington. The Tar Heels haven’t dropped a season opener since the 2001-02 season. If you aren’t making the late-night trek to Chapel Hill for the game, here’s how you...
Wake Forest University welcomes new women's basketball coach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Demon Deacons' women's basketball team tips off a new season Monday night. Coach Megan Gebbia tells us about how excited the team is.
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in Greensboro
Located at 4218 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro, NC 27409, The Juicy Crab store #50 is excited to welcome the public to its grand opening at noon on November 7th. Check out their full menu here. Phone number is (336) 285-6299.
CMPD, SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is at the scene of a barricaded subject. According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully. Download the...
Tropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when
CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas and is expected to move over Florida by the middle of the week. It should track up the east coast by the end of the week. Nicole began as a subtropical storm but strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
‘Let’s go, girls’: Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023.
Powerball jackpot means more money for NC educational system
"I'm very excited," said Kiaira Harris from Charlotte. "I got the winning ticket, so I'm going to tell you all about it when I claim my prize."
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
Expert shares the secret to striking it rich with the record $1.6B Powerball drawing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lottery fever is at an all-time high because the Powerball jackpot is at a record high, $1.6 billion. This historically high jackpot tops a $1.58 billion dollar prize from 2016. However, in the game of numbers, the odds of you matching all five numbers and the...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
Charlotte Foodie Shionda Farrell Turned Her Passion Into a Career
In the ever-growing city of Charlotte, it feels like there is a new restaurant every other day. Keeping up with the food scene is equivalent to having a full-time job. In fact, some folks have made it one. Shionda Farrell, a Charlotte-based food and lifestyle content creator, went full-time just...
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
Scotland Co. teacher resigns after facing charges of 'indecent liberties with child'
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland High School teacher is no longer with the district following his arrest last week on charges of indecent liberties with a child, according to Scotland County Schools Public Information Officer Cheris Hodges. An incident report from the Scotland County Sheriff's Office says...
$30 Scratch-off Ticket Pays $100,000 Prize
Everybody I’m talking to lately speaks about winning the lottery, and me too! Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly got lucky when he took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. The more you read about winners, they buy scratch-off from mini-marts. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019. Yes, we will have to drive to the lottery headquarters to collect larger winnings.
