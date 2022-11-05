ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Power 95.9

What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?

We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
FORT SMITH, AR
University of Arkansas

Talk on Arkansas Quartz: Geology, History, Legend

In the realms of science, art and legend, few natural gem materials embody the breadth of beauty, durability, wonder, history and mystery as quartz rock crystal. Tom Paradise, a geosciences professor and accredited gemologist, will address the intriguing background of quartz crystals from their geologic occurrence in Arkansas, to their gemological importance, historic use in royal jewels and art, and in sorcery, augury and the mystic arts.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Department of Agriculture now accepting grant applications for Farm to School Programs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for their annual grant programs that enhance the connection between farms and schools. The Arkansas School Garden grant and the Arkansas Taste Test grant created by the Department of Ag exist to help schools in the state start or expand farm-to-school activities. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Tennessee man arrested in Arkansas attempting to meet minor at hotel

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel, our content partner Region 8 News Reported. A probable cause affidavit said that the Jonesboro Police Department arrested David...
JONESBORO, AR
KYTV

Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
ARKANSAS STATE

