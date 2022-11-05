Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
KATV
13 Confirmed tornados in Arkansas from Friday night, all occurred within 5 hours
The National Weather Service offices in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa confirmed there were 13 tornadoes in Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 4. There were no injuries or fatalities reported in Arkansas and all of the tornadoes were rated EF1 or EF2. This was the biggest November tornado outbreak since late...
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?
We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
KHBS
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
Arkansas Issue 4: Fact-checking ads on legalizing recreational marijuana
ARKANSAS, USA — Since late August, several ads have been for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Some claim it will help the state and fund law enforcement, while others claim it will hurt the state and our children. There are two groups putting out these...
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
5newsonline.com
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
University of Arkansas
Talk on Arkansas Quartz: Geology, History, Legend
In the realms of science, art and legend, few natural gem materials embody the breadth of beauty, durability, wonder, history and mystery as quartz rock crystal. Tom Paradise, a geosciences professor and accredited gemologist, will address the intriguing background of quartz crystals from their geologic occurrence in Arkansas, to their gemological importance, historic use in royal jewels and art, and in sorcery, augury and the mystic arts.
Arkansas Red Cross officials give tips on how to keep your home warm and stay safe as temperatures start to drop
More people are heating their homes as the temperatures start to drop and the Red Cross wants to remind Arkansans of some ways to stay safe as they stay warm.
Arkansas marijuana cultivator received license with 'flawed' application
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas medical marijuana cultivator is at risk of losing his license after a judge ruled in favor of the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Division revoking the license. According to Arkansas Business, the license, which was given, to River Valley Relief owner Storm Nolan,...
ELECTION DAY: Arkansas Election Results
Election Day arrives in Arkansas on November 8, and KNWA is your local election headquarters, with all the information you need to get out and vote.
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Arkansas Department of Agriculture now accepting grant applications for Farm to School Programs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for their annual grant programs that enhance the connection between farms and schools. The Arkansas School Garden grant and the Arkansas Taste Test grant created by the Department of Ag exist to help schools in the state start or expand farm-to-school activities. […]
Arkansas hunters hope for more rain, cooler temps leading up to duck season
STUTTGART, Ark. — Last weekend's rain in Central Arkansas was welcomed news for farmers and waterfowl hunters. We're about two weeks out from duck season, and hunters said the rain has helped them save money when it comes to pumping water for the birds. In Wabbaseka, the geese have...
KATV
Tennessee man arrested in Arkansas attempting to meet minor at hotel
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel, our content partner Region 8 News Reported. A probable cause affidavit said that the Jonesboro Police Department arrested David...
KYTV
Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
Tracking results for Arkansas Issue 4 on election night
ARKANSAS, USA — One of the biggest and most debated issues on this year's midterm ballot in Arkansas is Issue 4, which is the push to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If passed, it would legalize marijuana for recreational use for people 21 and over, allowing them to...
Working 4 You: Arkansas church cashing in on life insurance after some parishioners die
An Arkansas woman is left questioning everything after her husband's death revealed not one but two life insurance policies taken out on him, the second one without her knowledge.
Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans took to the polls to elect numerous positions in the Arkansas State Senate and House of Representatives. You can view all those results below.
Comments / 2