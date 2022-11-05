Read full article on original website
Elaine M. Kordus, 78, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Elaine M. Kordus of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Elaine M. Kordus died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Report: Former Benton County jail deputy was ‘heavily intoxicated’ at Crystal Bridges wedding
More details have emerged following the arrest of a former Benton County jail deputy's arrest for driving while intoxicated.
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil, 74, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil died Friday in Mountain Home.
Benton County Sheriffs looking for theft suspect
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.
Baxter County jurors do not report Monday
Baxter County jurors do not need to report Monday. The next day to report will be Monday, December 5 at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home.
Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night
Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
Tyson CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s...
Man who held woman against her will wants bond lowered but judge says no
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. He has entered a not guilty plea to those charges.
Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman
Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
Stone Co. woman arrested for biting deputy, resisting arrest
A Stone County woman has been arrested after pushing her mom during a dispute over her alleged drinking and drug use. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Firestone Lane in St. Joe for a report of 38-year-old Megan Early arguing with and pushing a family member. Upon arrival, officers asked the victim if she wanted to press charges where she then stated all she wanted was for Early to leave the property and not return.
Parents sue Bentonville School District after son left on bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month. Michael and Michella Carpenter filed the suit in the Circuit Court of Benton County on October 24, with...
Stone County man faces felony charges after “just wanting to scare” his neighbor
A Stone County man was arrested on a felony count of aggravated assault after gunshots were allegedly fired towards the direction of his neighbor after a dispute. According to the probable cause affidavit the victim reported to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department that his neighbor, 66-year-old Mark Irvin Wright, had accused him of tampering with his air conditioning unit remotely and adjusting the temperature. Wright also accused him of having hidden camera and listening devices to spy on him.
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
Multiple races decided in Fulton, Izard Counties.
Fulton and Izard Counties had a number of races determined on Election Day. Republican Kenneth Crow has been elected as Fulton County judge, defeating Todd Doty by 48%. Crow received 2,909 votes while Doty received 1,043. The Fulton County Sheriff for 2023 will be Republican Jacob “Jake” Smith who defeated...
U.S. attorney explains complexity of charges, jurisdictions in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
Clay Fowlkes, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas federal court, explained some of the complexities involved in the case of a Missouri couple being charged after a pregnant Benton County woman was kidnapped and killed.
