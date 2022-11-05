Read full article on original website
Related
CMS incident promptly addressed by School Resource Officer
LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Law enforcement investigated an isolated incident at Clifton Middle School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The school resource officer was promptly notified by school administrators after they learned that a student had possibly brought an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated and there was no threat to students and staff. Charges against the student are pending. “The school resource officer responded within two minutes of notification, and the incident was handled promptly. The students and staff were safe,” said Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Superintendent Kim Halterman. Parents and students are being urged to contact the school if they have safety-related information to share. The school division website, www.ahps.k12.va.us, also has a reporting feature that allows for the sharing of safety-related information. Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and cooperating law enforcement agencies take any weapons-related incident seriously, including those involving look-alike weapons. The school division appreciates the help and cooperation from students, parents, and the community. Any persons with questions about the specific incident at CMS are encouraged to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770. The post CMS incident promptly addressed by School Resource Officer appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
(WFXR) — In Monday’s “Making the Grade”, recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools is among the several school divisions experiencing the uptick in threats. While those threats turned out to be pranks, someone is now paying for them.
WSET
Lynchburg police attend funeral of retired Deputy Chief
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police said their last goodbyes to a long-serving companion, retired Deputy Chief Charles Michael Glass. The Lynchburg Police Department posted on Facebook about officers attending his funeral, giving a few words about Glass' history with local law enforcement. He served in LPD for 33 years, rising up to Deputy Chief before retiring.
WSET
Radford Police highlight officer training efforts for November
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Radford City Police Department is highlighting its officers and training efforts for the month of November. RCPD said training is essential in the law enforcement department and for their officers. "In order to stay diligent in their skills," RCPD said. "As well as adapting...
Daughter charged after pushing mother to the ground, began punching and strangling her
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A daughter is facing charges after she strangles her mother. According to White Sulphur Springs Police Officers, on November 6, 2022, they responded to Moores Laundry Mat, where a mother said she and her daughter had been in a physical altercation. The mother said the incident happened at Red Body Shop when her daughter, April Wiley, pushed her down, got on top of her, and strangled her. The mother says her daughter was choking her, her airway was blocked, and her vision blurred. She also said that her daughter put so much effort and force into strangling her that she urinated on herself.
Parolee arrested after allegedly trying to break into West Virginia prison vehicles
A parolee with several warrants out of Harrison County was arrested in Randolph County after it was reported that someone was trying to break into vehicles at the Huttonsville Prison Farm.
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
wfxrtv.com
City of Salem Police Department looking for persons of interest
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem, Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an event that occurred in downtown Salem. According to officials, the event occurred yesterday, Nov. 7. They say the individuals may be driving a dark-colored Ford...
WSET
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton schools locked down, 13-year old arrested
Two schools in Staunton were placed under temporary lockdown Friday morning after police responded to a report of a masked individual carrying a bow and arrow on the grounds of Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School. The incident began around 9:30 this morning. According to Staunton Police, officers located...
WDBJ7.com
Community leaders urging public for help as crime rises in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg has recently seen an uptick in crime. The city is one of more than ten areas in Central Virginia listed under Attorney General Miyares-Cease Fire program. “I think we as community leaders as a whole need to revolve around and come around and try to...
Man sentenced to prison after stealing over $1000 in firearms
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Monday on charges pertaining to the theft of property after a series of break-ins. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County reports that, on November 11, 2020 and November 12, 2022, authorities with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a series of break-ins with occurred at a residence located at the Hilltop area of Oak Hill.
wfxrtv.com
One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
WSLS
Radford Police presence in Auburn Ave. area cleared after incident resolved
RADFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The Radford Police Department has resolved the situation that led to a heavy presence in the vicinity of Auburn Avenue on Monday evening. Police asked that residents in the area avoid the 700 block of Auburn Avenue as officers worked to investigate an incident. There...
wfxrtv.com
RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Nov. 6, Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tinkling Spring Rd. about a quarter-mile north of Route 649. According to police, a 1991 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Route 608 when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after victim dies from injuries following Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting victim died from their injuries early Monday morning. On Sunday at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street NW.
Comments / 0