LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Law enforcement investigated an isolated incident at Clifton Middle School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The school resource officer was promptly notified by school administrators after they learned that a student had possibly brought an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated and there was no threat to students and staff. Charges against the student are pending. “The school resource officer responded within two minutes of notification, and the incident was handled promptly. The students and staff were safe,” said Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Superintendent Kim Halterman. Parents and students are being urged to contact the school if they have safety-related information to share. The school division website, www.ahps.k12.va.us, also has a reporting feature that allows for the sharing of safety-related information. Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and cooperating law enforcement agencies take any weapons-related incident seriously, including those involving look-alike weapons. The school division appreciates the help and cooperation from students, parents, and the community. Any persons with questions about the specific incident at CMS are encouraged to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770. The post CMS incident promptly addressed by School Resource Officer appeared first on The Virginian Review.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO