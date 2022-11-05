DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! It is very tolerable out there while also being cool for anyone heading out and about early on this Hump Day. We are once again seeing some cloud cover coming and going with more active weather in the middle of the country and parts farther west. Our air is dry, which eliminates the chances for anything leaking from the scattered morning clouds. Temperatures are not as cool as the last couple of mornings with most of Metro Detroit in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees so, grab a light jacket knowing that you will be able to shed a layer later in the day.

