Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Wild weather continues with 70 degrees and chance of rain-snow mix in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Wild weather week for Metro Detroit as temperatures get close to 70, then a chance of a rain-snow mix Friday. A crazy weather week is ahead for Metro Detroit. Enjoy the next few days because the bottom is about to fall out with a return of much colder air and maybe even some wet snow mixed with rain by the weekend.
Fox17

COLD SNAP COMING: Highs in the 30s and the chance for snow this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — While it might not be time to hit the ski slopes yet, it's certainly time to keep your gloves, hats, and winter jackets handy! A large cold air mass is expected to sweep across West Michigan this upcoming weekend, leading to daytime high temperatures in the 30s and the chance for widespread light snow showers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool morning with big changes coming

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! It is very tolerable out there while also being cool for anyone heading out and about early on this Hump Day. We are once again seeing some cloud cover coming and going with more active weather in the middle of the country and parts farther west. Our air is dry, which eliminates the chances for anything leaking from the scattered morning clouds. Temperatures are not as cool as the last couple of mornings with most of Metro Detroit in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees so, grab a light jacket knowing that you will be able to shed a layer later in the day.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Calmer Sunday before rain and snow return to forecast for Metro Detroit: What to expect

The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

