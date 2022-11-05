Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wild weather continues with 70 degrees and chance of rain-snow mix in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Wild weather week for Metro Detroit as temperatures get close to 70, then a chance of a rain-snow mix Friday. A crazy weather week is ahead for Metro Detroit. Enjoy the next few days because the bottom is about to fall out with a return of much colder air and maybe even some wet snow mixed with rain by the weekend.
Fox17
COLD SNAP COMING: Highs in the 30s and the chance for snow this weekend
WEST MICHIGAN — While it might not be time to hit the ski slopes yet, it's certainly time to keep your gloves, hats, and winter jackets handy! A large cold air mass is expected to sweep across West Michigan this upcoming weekend, leading to daytime high temperatures in the 30s and the chance for widespread light snow showers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Cool morning with big changes coming
DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! It is very tolerable out there while also being cool for anyone heading out and about early on this Hump Day. We are once again seeing some cloud cover coming and going with more active weather in the middle of the country and parts farther west. Our air is dry, which eliminates the chances for anything leaking from the scattered morning clouds. Temperatures are not as cool as the last couple of mornings with most of Metro Detroit in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees so, grab a light jacket knowing that you will be able to shed a layer later in the day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Calmer Sunday before rain and snow return to forecast for Metro Detroit: What to expect
The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drier weather to start next week before warm-up moves in for Metro Detroit
It’s been a nice end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and some high cloud cover sticking around the region, and we will keep the tranquil weather into the forecast into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies tonight, overnight lows remaining on the chilly side into the low to mid 40s.
Thousands still without power after high winds sweep through Michigan
Restoration efforts are underway throughout Michigan as crews work to return power to customers. High winds with gusts reaching up to 65 mph swept across the state Saturday, Nov. 5, knocking out power for thousands of Michiganders. Restoration times vary; however, power is expected to be restored for most by...
Wind advisory announced for Saturday morning, may cause power outages
The first weekend in November is starting off warm, but a wind advisory might keep Michiganders from enjoying their Saturday morning. 20 to 30 mph winds are expected with 50 mph gusts. Power outages and fallen branches are likely.
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands in the dark from high winds
Southeast Michigan was under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. on Saturday with gusts topping 60 mph. 21,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️
More than 100,000 impacted after powerful winds, rains roll through West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Strong winds and storms in Michigan has left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the area. As of Saturday evening, Consumers Energy says more than 119,000 Michiganders have been effected by the storms. More than 2,000 are currently without power. Many are experiencing property...
WWMT
Strong winds knock out power for more than 125,000 Consumers Energy customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whipping winds swept across Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 5, causing scattered tree and powerline damage. As of 10 p.m., just over 126,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power across Michigan. Approximately 30,000 of those customers were in West Michigan. Consumers Energy crews were expected to work...
Strong winds, waves; 100,000+ without power statewide
The high winds knocked out power to 100,000+ statewide. Winds in some areas exceeded 60 mph. Crews are out working to restore power.
8 Michigan Airbnbs with Indoor Heated Pools For Your Perfect Winter Getaway
Soon enough the temperatures are going to drop and the snowflakes will be flying. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted a "bone chilling winter" with "loads of snow" for the Mitten State... Ugh. But we all need to get away sometimes, even in the winter! (Perhaps especially in...
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday
We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan
JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Michigan
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Did You Know You Can Cut Down A $5 Christmas Tree From These Michigan Forests?
If you listen closely, you can probably hear the faint jingling of silver bells somewhere nearby. Christmas is on the way, and while a lot of people choose to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating you could be rewarded for rushing the season. You have a lot of options...
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
Comments / 0