Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
UTM Student Radio Station Sweeps Awards
Martin, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s student-operated radio station, WUTM 90.3 “The Hawk,” was awarded first and second places in both categories offered in the college competitions at the inaugural Tennessee Association of Broadcasters “Excellence in Broadcasting” awards banquet. The event was held Oct. 4 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
Over thirty Arkansas counties impacted by cyber attack
A cyber-attack over the weekend is causing county offices across the state to go offline or temporarily close. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems (AIS) for its online servers.
Area Radiology Students Earn 100% Pass Rate On First Try
JACKSON, TENN. – Class of 2022 Graduates from the Radiologic Technology (RADT) program at Jackson State Community College (JSCC) recently earned their National Certifications with a 100 percent pass rate on the first attempt of taking the exam. This marks the seventh year in a row for RADT graduates to do so, with 140 students sitting and passing their American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (AART) exam on the first attempt since 2016.
Obituaries Nov. 7, 2022
Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
Free Wi-Fi Comes To Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–Thanks to a group of recent Leadership Henry County graduates, there now is FREE wi-fi in Eiffel Tower Park and there will be a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9 to officially commemorate it. Meanwhile, there is more that’s new at Eiffel Tower Park. New sunshades have...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Murray State To Host Author Donald Quist
The Murray State University Department of English and Philosophy is welcoming author Donald Quist to campus as part of the Murray State Reading Series. Quist will read from his work on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Faculty Hall Room 208 on Murray State’s campus. The reading is free and open to the public.
Where, When To Vote Election Day in Henry, Obion Counties
Tuesday, November 8, is the state and federal General Election Day. In Henry County, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Obion County, polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. To vote in person, you must present a Photo ID. Sample...
Election Results for Carroll County Nov. 8, 2022
Carroll County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Carroll County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 76. Carroll County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 79. Brock Martin R 0% 0. Thomas Jefferson D 0% 0. Last updated: November 1, 2022 6:01 pm CDT. Carroll County: Atwood Mayor. Fridle Algee Jr....
Santa Claus Comes To The Eiffel Tower
Paris, Tenn.–Thanks to the agility of the Paris BPU employees, Santa Claus came to town today and is secure on his seasonal post climbing the Eiffel Tower. Employees Ben White, Austin Bennett and Jon Lowe (in bucket) were busy Tuesday morning attaching Santa to the 60 foot tall tower in the Eiffel Tower Park, as well as the Christmas wreaths. Santa lights up for all to see and will remain in his perch through the holidays. As we noted in an earlier post, the Paris Parks and Recreation employees are busy today continuing to decorate the Downtown Paris Plaza. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Election Results for Crockett County Nov. 8, 2022
Crockett County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Tennessee man arrested in Arkansas attempting to meet minor at hotel
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel, our content partner Region 8 News Reported. A probable cause affidavit said that the Jonesboro Police Department arrested David...
UTM Veterans’ Week Activities Start Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will honor active military personnel and veterans through Veterans Week activities, held Nov. 7-11. Monday, Nov. 7, from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., the UT Martin veterans team and ROTC representatives will visit the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt to visit with residents and provide dessert. Interested UT Martin students may also attend.
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
Treats & Toys For The Doggies At A-P Dog Park
Paris, Tenn.–Thanks to a donation from Dr. and Mrs. Mark Cutright, the dogs at the Atkins-Porter Dog Park now have their own Sharing Library. But instead of books, this Sharing Library contains dog treats and toys. The Sharing Library is located at the entrance to the Dog Park, which...
HCHS Softball Clinic Postponed Until Summer
Paris, Tenn.–The HCHS Softball Winter Skills and Drills Clinic is being postponed until summer. If you have already sent payment, they will return your check/or refund your money to the address on the sign up form within the next few days. Sorry for the inconvenience. A new date will...
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
Courthouse Demolished; Some Streets To Reopen In Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. – A contractor for the City of Mayfield has completed demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building. The contractor anticipates this will to allow some streets to reopen in the downtown area during the day on Monday, November 7, 2022. The courthouse and American Legion were among many buildings destroyed by last December’s tornado.
