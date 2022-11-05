Paris, Tenn.–Thanks to the agility of the Paris BPU employees, Santa Claus came to town today and is secure on his seasonal post climbing the Eiffel Tower. Employees Ben White, Austin Bennett and Jon Lowe (in bucket) were busy Tuesday morning attaching Santa to the 60 foot tall tower in the Eiffel Tower Park, as well as the Christmas wreaths. Santa lights up for all to see and will remain in his perch through the holidays. As we noted in an earlier post, the Paris Parks and Recreation employees are busy today continuing to decorate the Downtown Paris Plaza. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO