'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes subtle jab at Lions after loss
Aaron Rodgers had three interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 15-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and still had shade for his NFC North rival.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.
Bears' Matt Eberflus Explains Why Velus Jones Was Inactive Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- Hours before Justin Fields dazzled the masses at Soldier Field with a historic performance in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, head coach Matt Eberflus raised eyebrows with one roster decision. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch. With new acquisition Chase Claypool...
Packers Offered Two Draft Picks for Bears' Receiver Chase Claypool
Packers offered two draft picks for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers offered the Pittsburgh Steelers their 2023 second-round pick and a late-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN. Despite the Packers offering more picks than the Bears, the Steelers...
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers roasted during disastrous goose egg in first half vs. Lions
Through halftime of Sunday’s NFC North division matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are not off to a particularly good start. In two quarters, Rodgers has tossed two costly red zone interceptions, both landing in the hands of Lions’ rookies, and Twitter is roasting the veteran signal-caller.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Detroit Lions Offense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Detroit is averaging almost 36 points per game at home.
Bret Bielema claims officials apologized for one play following Illinois' loss to MSU
Bret Bielema was not happy about Michigan State being able to change the penalty conditions of one play late in the first half. After Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked, running back Chase Brown was called for an illegal block that Michigan State initially declined. During the timeout called by...
Insane stat shows how bad Raiders, Josh McDaniels are failing
Things were already going poorly for new coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t get any better in that game. The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 27-20, moving Las Vegas to 2-6. More frustrating for the Raiders and their fans is that Vegas held 17-0 in the second quarter. Even worse than that, those blown leads have been a theme of the season — to a staggering degree.
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
New York Giants getting tremendous value from rookie safety
As a rookie fourth-round draft pick for the New York Giants, Dane Belton has come in and played some fairly significant reps. In seven games played, Belton has gotten two starts and played 199 snaps. Belton has logged 71% or more of the Giants’ snaps defensively in three games.
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Josh McDaniels is blowing his second chance as an NFL head coach
Maybe time is a flat circle. How else could one explain that after a 12-year gap, Josh McDaniels is the same head coach as he was when he went 11-17 in Denver? McDaniels hasn't evolved, and it's leading to the devolution of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team blew its...
Green Bay Packers ‘made run’ at Darren Waller trade; submitted sizable offer for Chase Claypool
The Green Bay Packers emerged from the 2022 NFL trade deadline empty-handed, putting the pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and
Colts fire head coach Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts are headed for a total rebuild, and head coach Frank Reich is not going to be a part of it. The Colts announced on Monday that Reich has been fired in the wake of Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Update: Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) will not return in Week 9
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) for the remainder of their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Doubs took a hit below the knee on his first catch of the game and had to be carted to the locker room shortly thereafter. The team ruled him out at half time, and it seems like the promising rookie will miss multiple weeks based on his reaction to the injury.
All 5 questionable players are active for Packers vs. Lions in Week 9
The five players listed as questionable for the Green Bay Packers on the final injury report are ACTIVE for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. That means receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Preston Smith are all available and will play in a must-win game for the 3-5 Packers.
Report: Packers' Gary suffers torn ACL, Doubs has high ankle sprain
The Green Bay Packers sustained a pair of significant injuries following their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL after going down in the third quarter, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Gary will undergo an MRI to determine if there's additional damage.
