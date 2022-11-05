ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Insane stat shows how bad Raiders, Josh McDaniels are failing

Things were already going poorly for new coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t get any better in that game. The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 27-20, moving Las Vegas to 2-6. More frustrating for the Raiders and their fans is that Vegas held 17-0 in the second quarter. Even worse than that, those blown leads have been a theme of the season — to a staggering degree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable

The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New York Giants getting tremendous value from rookie safety

As a rookie fourth-round draft pick for the New York Giants, Dane Belton has come in and played some fairly significant reps. In seven games played, Belton has gotten two starts and played 199 snaps. Belton has logged 71% or more of the Giants’ snaps defensively in three games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Colts fire head coach Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts are headed for a total rebuild, and head coach Frank Reich is not going to be a part of it. The Colts announced on Monday that Reich has been fired in the wake of Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Update: Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) will not return in Week 9

The Green Bay Packers have ruled out wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) for the remainder of their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Doubs took a hit below the knee on his first catch of the game and had to be carted to the locker room shortly thereafter. The team ruled him out at half time, and it seems like the promising rookie will miss multiple weeks based on his reaction to the injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All 5 questionable players are active for Packers vs. Lions in Week 9

The five players listed as questionable for the Green Bay Packers on the final injury report are ACTIVE for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. That means receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Preston Smith are all available and will play in a must-win game for the 3-5 Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Report: Packers' Gary suffers torn ACL, Doubs has high ankle sprain

The Green Bay Packers sustained a pair of significant injuries following their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL after going down in the third quarter, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Gary will undergo an MRI to determine if there's additional damage.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy