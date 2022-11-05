NORFOLK, Va. – For the third year in a row, an Old Dominion field hockey team with a superb resume was left out of the NCAA Tournament. Hours after the Monarchs fell to Liberty Sunday in the BIG EAST Conference championship game, the Monarchs gathered in a room at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex and watched the NCAA Tournament selection show. And for the third year in a row, they saw all eight at-large bids go to the ACC and Big Ten.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO