Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
odusports.com
Old Dominion Men's Soccer Falls in Sun Belt Conference Tournament to Georgia State, 3-1
Box Score HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – The Old Dominion University Men's Soccer team scored first but Georgia State scored three goals in a 10-minute span and that was all the Panthers needed for a 3-1 win over the Monarchs Sunday night in the Sun Belt Quarterfinals at Marshall. Old...
odusports.com
Women's Soccer Captures 2022 Sun Belt Conference Crown With 4-3 2OT win over JMU
FOLEY, Ala. -- Carla Morich recorded a hat trick and earned Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors as Old Dominion knocked off James Madison 4-3 in double overtime to win the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Old Dominion (9-8-3)...
odusports.com
Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season With Road Test at FGCU
Old Dominion (0-0) at Florida Gulf Coast (0-0) Game Info –Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Location – Alico Arena (Fort Myers, Fla.) FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Old Dominion women's basketball team opens its 2022-23 season on Monday when the Monarchs square off with Florida Gulf Coast in a 7 p.m. game at Alico Arena.
odusports.com
Men's Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Hosting Maryland Eastern Shore Monday Night
NORFOLK, Va. – The 2022-23 Old Dominion men's basketball season tips off on Monday night at home as the Monarchs host the Hawks of Maryland Eastern Shore inside Chartway Arena at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried live on ESPN Radio 94.1FM with the...
odusports.com
ODU Field Hockey Team Snubbed by NCAA Tournament Committee for Third Year in a Row
NORFOLK, Va. – For the third year in a row, an Old Dominion field hockey team with a superb resume was left out of the NCAA Tournament. Hours after the Monarchs fell to Liberty Sunday in the BIG EAST Conference championship game, the Monarchs gathered in a room at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex and watched the NCAA Tournament selection show. And for the third year in a row, they saw all eight at-large bids go to the ACC and Big Ten.
odusports.com
Volleyball Wins 3-1 at Georgia State on Saturday
ATLANTA – For the second time in as many days, Old Dominion volleyball defeated Georgia State 3-1 to complete a Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the Panthers Saturday at the GSU Sports Arena. ODU now leads the all-time series 2-0. It was also the second time this season...
odusports.com
Women's Soccer Faces James Madison In Sun Belt Conference Final Sunday
NORFOLK, Va. – Following a thrilling penalty kick shootout win over defending champion South Alabama on Friday night, the Old Dominion women's soccer team will meet in-state rival James Madison for the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship on Sunday. The match will be at 2 p.m. ET and...
odusports.com
Volleyball Defeats Georgia State, 3-1
ATLANTA – Old Dominion volleyball earned a 3-1 Sun Belt victory over Georgia State on Friday, Nov. 4 at the GSU Sports Arena. The match marked the first-ever meeting between the two teams. "Congratulations to field hockey and women's soccer! I'm pleased with the win, and the team showed...
odusports.com
No. 13 Field Hockey Set To Take On Liberty In BIG EAST Championship On Sunday
NORFOLK, VA. – The No. 13 Old Dominion Field Hockey team will take No. 19 Liberty in the BIG EAST Championship on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. ODU defeated Liberty, Friday, Oct. 28 at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex by a score of 1-0, the decision was made in a penalty shootout that gave the Monarchs a 2-1 advantage. The Monarchs look to win their first BIG EAST Championship since 2013 in Andrew Griffiths first season with ODU.
odusports.com
ODU Football Offense Struggles in a 12-0 Home Loss to Marshall
NORFOLK, Va. – Faced with the unenviable task of scoring against the Sun Belt Conference's best defense, Old Dominion's offense struggled mightily at S.B. Ballard Stadium Saturday. Unable to get its ground game going, and stymied by four turnovers, the Monarchs were shut out for the first time in...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
Tornado count from Saturday storms up to 9 in south Alabama
At least nine tornadoes hit southwest Alabama during a round of severe weather last Saturday, Oct. 29. The National Weather Service in Mobile added two more tornadoes to the count recently after initially confirming seven twisters. The two additional storms were both in Baldwin County. Both were EF-0s on the...
Alabama’s Most Expensive Condo is a Private Penthouse Paradise
The views are mesmerizing inside and outside of this super-private penthouse. Alabama's most expensive condo is located at the Regency Isle in Orange Beach. It has been recently refurbished, so it’s high-end everything. Enjoy a seaside penthouse with 4 bedrooms and 4 ½ baths. Every step is dripping in luxury.
Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station
A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported. Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.
WALA-TV FOX10
Month-long Perdido Pass dredge project creates new beach west of jetty
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A month-long dredging project at Perdido Pass wrapped up Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Orange Beach. The Army Corps of Engineers dredged the channel every two-to-three years in order to keep the pass navigable for larger vessels. What do you get when a massive dredge...
Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
Former Daphne Police Captain convicted, allegedly ‘exposed himself’ to women
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Daphne Police captain was convicted of indecent exposure Friday morning. The case was held in Robertsdale. Danny Bell was identified by two women who said he “exposed himself” at a convenience store off Main Street in Daphne. Bell was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but will only have […]
Comments / 0