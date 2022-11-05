ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season With Road Test at FGCU

Old Dominion (0-0) at Florida Gulf Coast (0-0) Game Info –Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Location – Alico Arena (Fort Myers, Fla.) FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Old Dominion women's basketball team opens its 2022-23 season on Monday when the Monarchs square off with Florida Gulf Coast in a 7 p.m. game at Alico Arena.
FORT MYERS, FL
odusports.com

ODU Field Hockey Team Snubbed by NCAA Tournament Committee for Third Year in a Row

NORFOLK, Va. – For the third year in a row, an Old Dominion field hockey team with a superb resume was left out of the NCAA Tournament. Hours after the Monarchs fell to Liberty Sunday in the BIG EAST Conference championship game, the Monarchs gathered in a room at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex and watched the NCAA Tournament selection show. And for the third year in a row, they saw all eight at-large bids go to the ACC and Big Ten.
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Volleyball Wins 3-1 at Georgia State on Saturday

ATLANTA – For the second time in as many days, Old Dominion volleyball defeated Georgia State 3-1 to complete a Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the Panthers Saturday at the GSU Sports Arena. ODU now leads the all-time series 2-0. It was also the second time this season...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Women's Soccer Faces James Madison In Sun Belt Conference Final Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. – Following a thrilling penalty kick shootout win over defending champion South Alabama on Friday night, the Old Dominion women's soccer team will meet in-state rival James Madison for the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship on Sunday. The match will be at 2 p.m. ET and...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Volleyball Defeats Georgia State, 3-1

ATLANTA – Old Dominion volleyball earned a 3-1 Sun Belt victory over Georgia State on Friday, Nov. 4 at the GSU Sports Arena. The match marked the first-ever meeting between the two teams. "Congratulations to field hockey and women's soccer! I'm pleased with the win, and the team showed...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

No. 13 Field Hockey Set To Take On Liberty In BIG EAST Championship On Sunday

NORFOLK, VA. – The No. 13 Old Dominion Field Hockey team will take No. 19 Liberty in the BIG EAST Championship on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. ODU defeated Liberty, Friday, Oct. 28 at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex by a score of 1-0, the decision was made in a penalty shootout that gave the Monarchs a 2-1 advantage. The Monarchs look to win their first BIG EAST Championship since 2013 in Andrew Griffiths first season with ODU.
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

ODU Football Offense Struggles in a 12-0 Home Loss to Marshall

NORFOLK, Va. – Faced with the unenviable task of scoring against the Sun Belt Conference's best defense, Old Dominion's offense struggled mightily at S.B. Ballard Stadium Saturday. Unable to get its ground game going, and stymied by four turnovers, the Monarchs were shut out for the first time in...
NORFOLK, VA
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions

Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tornado count from Saturday storms up to 9 in south Alabama

At least nine tornadoes hit southwest Alabama during a round of severe weather last Saturday, Oct. 29. The National Weather Service in Mobile added two more tornadoes to the count recently after initially confirming seven twisters. The two additional storms were both in Baldwin County. Both were EF-0s on the...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station

A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported. Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.
DAPHNE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
MOBILE, AL

