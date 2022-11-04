Read full article on original website
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, MicroVision Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and MicroVision‘s pre-market value is already 4.8% up. MicroVision’s last close was $3.33, 66.53% under its 52-week high of $9.95. The last session, NASDAQ finished with MicroVision (MVIS) sliding 1.48% to $3.33. NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25,...
Royalty Pharma Already 6% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Royalty Pharma‘s pre-market value is already 6.07% down. Royalty Pharma’s last close was $42.37, 5.32% under its 52-week high of $44.75. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Royalty Pharma (RPRX) jumping 1.03% to $42.37. NASDAQ rose...
DAQO New Energy Stock Impressive Jump On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with DAQO New Energy rising 10.84% to $51.11 on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 0.74% to $14,812.28, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today. DAQO...
Texas Pacific Land Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) rose by a staggering 15.84% in 5 sessions from $2329.01 to $2,697.92 at 15:05 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.35% to $14,754.49, following the last session’s upward trend. Texas...
DISH Network Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) rose 9.29% to $14.59 at 15:11 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.31% to $10,507.70, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
SmileDirectClub Stock Was Up By 13.86% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SmileDirectClub jumping 13.86% to $0.73 on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 0.85% to $10,564.52, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat bullish trend trading session today. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 7 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,201.43. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.16% up from its 52-week low and 1.8% down from its 52-week high.
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.5797% for the last session’s close. At 14:24 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.689% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.02 and 1.781% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.03.
Trip.com Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 22.65% in 10 sessions from $22.83 at 2022-10-28, to $28.00 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Trip.com’s...
Futu Holdings Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 25.61% in 10 sessions from $32.16 at 2022-10-24, to $40.39 at 14:42 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.31% to $10,507.70, following the last session’s upward trend.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 44% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 44.97% in 21 sessions from $5.67 at 2022-10-11, to $8.22 at 12:47 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $10,452.91, following the last session’s upward trend.
(PLTR) 10% Down At Session Start Today Following 1% Drop on Monday After EPS Misstep
(VIANEWS) – Palantir (PLTR), is down 1% at $7.85 on Monday’s premarket. The big data company reported a miss of 1 penniet adjusted earnings per share (EPS), and a revenue increase of $2.8 million. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of the Peter Thiel-backed firm was $0.01 on $478 million in revenue, an increase of 22% YoY.
USD/CNH Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.3638% for the last session’s close. At 14:23 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.23. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.091% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.745% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
ZoomInfo Stock Drops By 35% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) slid by a staggering 35.93% in 21 sessions from $44.86 at 2022-10-21, to $28.74 at 13:41 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.13% to $10,488.89, following the last session’s upward trend. ZoomInfo’s...
USD/CNH Bullish Momentum: 0.799% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7991% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.23. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.086% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.751% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Went Up By Over 43% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) jumped by a staggering 43.25% in 21 sessions from $11.61 at 2022-10-11, to $16.63 at 10:42 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $10,475.97, following the last session’s upward trend. Norwegian...
Super Micro Computer Stock Over 38% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) rose by a staggering 38.72% in 21 sessions from $55.74 at 2022-10-11, to $77.32 at 11:43 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.03% to $10,471.89, following the last session’s upward trend.
NeuroMetrix Stock Was 12.58% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NeuroMetrix (NURO) rising 12.58% to $1.79 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 0.85% to $10,564.52. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.59, 82.13% below its 52-week high of $8.90. About NeuroMetrix. NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company that designs, builds, and markets medical...
DISH Network Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.93% Rise On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DISH Network (DISH) rising 9.93% to $14.68 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 0.85% to $10,564.52. DISH Network’s last close was $13.35, 65.13% under its 52-week high of $38.29. Why is DISH Network Stock Going Up?. If you’re looking to invest...
Nikola Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 15.88% in 5 sessions from $3.4 at -15.88, to $2.86 at 22:11 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.85% to $10,564.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nikola’s...
