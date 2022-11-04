Read full article on original website
Sean Murphy
1d ago
The school board went after the wrong person. Just like the safety act, Covid restrictions, and the other unconstitutional laws Pritzker has signed into law, the school board, along with numerous others in the state, need to sue the Governor and have this law overturned. THEY WILL WIN the suit! And the school districts will save money in the end.
Tammy W.
1d ago
A 14 year old does not have the mental capacity yet to decide whether or not they are transgender!! Pritzger and his ignorance need to go!
Jane Halvorson
2d ago
This is another example of why we keep losing teachers. Who wants to put their job on the line for this ?
