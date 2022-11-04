* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 4.1% decrease in revenue to C$64.75 million from C$67.55 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is for earnings of 3 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is C$13​, above​ its last closing price of C$8.62. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.17 0.17 0.08 Missed -53.8 Mar. 31 2022 0.33 0.33 0.21 Missed -37 Dec. 31 2021 0.26 0.27 0.34 Beat 27.8​ Sep. 30 2021 0.20 0.20 0.24 Beat 21.2 ​​Jun. 0.20 0.18 0.19 Beat 4.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.11 0.11 0.18 Beat 63.6​ Dec. 31 2020 0.15 0.15 0.09 Missed -40 Sep. 30 2020 0.17 0.17 0.18 Beat 7.1 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:13 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

