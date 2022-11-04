ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yordan Alvarez demolishes home run, putting Astros on verge of World Series title

Game 6 of the World Series had potential to be the final one. The Astros came in with a 3-2 lead in the series and were returning home to Houston with a chance to clinch. However, early on, the game was a pitcher’s duel as Astros starter Framber Valdez and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler trade zeroes and both came up with timely outs. That changed in a big way in the sixth inning.
World Series 2022: How to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6

The Astros are on the cusp of another World Series title. Houston handed Philadelphia its first two-game losing streak of the postseason, including Justin Verlander earning the first World Series win of his Hall of Fame career in Game 5 on Thursday night, leaving the Phillies on the brink of elimination as the series heads back to Texas.
World Series Game 6 best bets: Astros to win it all at home

After back-to-back wins in Philadelphia, the Astros are returning home with a chance to put the Phillies away and claim their second World Series in six years. Can they do it Saturday night, or will it come down to a do-or-die game on Sunday?. Let's dig in. Phillies (+125) @...
Bury Me in the H: The Makings of An Astros Fan

Confession: I don’t actually love baseball. Or I should say I did not grow up loving baseball, let alone Astros baseball. We were very much a college football game day family on Saturdays and golf on Sundays for nap time. Growing up in Dallas though, the Rangers were our team – if we had one. I do know that my childhood was punctuated watching the epic moment that Nolan Ryan threw his 7th no hitter. I still feel that moment as viscerally as I did almost 30 years ago. But beyond that… yeah. Not our thing. I can’t recite stats, I don’t always understand why they do the things they do, and I don’t typically spend HOURS watching players round bases and hit homeruns.
