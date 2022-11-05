Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Gladwin looks unstoppable in claiming first district title since 2000
Gladwin kept its feet on the ground. But kept shooting for the stars. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Saginaw-area football highlights: Improbable, gut-wrenching loss ends Freeland’s season
Freeland will not make a return to the Division 4 semifinals this season, which is disappointing enough. But a gut-wrenching 10-9 loss Friday to Goodrich will add even more to the disappointment for a Freeland team that finishes the season with an 8-3 record.
Gladwin, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
theoldmotor.com
Michigan Street Scenes: Imlay City and Black Bottom
Today’s mid-1950s lead image and the enlargeable version below are reported to be taken in Imlay City, MI, located about fifty miles north of Detroit. At this time the name of this main thoroughfare in the City is not known. The second 1960s photo below was shot in the...
Michigan man found out he won $1M Powerball prize by watching morning news
The Powerball jackpot, now worth an estimated $1.5 billion, hasn't been won since Aug. 3, but a Michigan man got a piece of it. Norman Doerr, who lives in Ubly near Bay City in Huron County, recently purchased a ticket that matched the five white balls drawn Oct. 19 — 6-8-15-27-42 —...
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - Arthur P. Dore, a businessman and “Toughman” who built up a legacy to become a household name in Bay City has died. His daughter Beth Dore posted on social media that he passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. Born on May 1, 1936, Dore was 86 years old when he died.
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
Many Without Power Across Northern Michigan After Weekend Wind Storm
High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by the storm. “Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather [Sunday], to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
Assault suspect hospitalized in police custody after shootout with Michigan State Police
A man is hospitalized and in police custody after being shot by a Michigan State Police trooper in Bay County early Sunday morning. Authorities were tracking the suspect in an assault investigation.
Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?
Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
