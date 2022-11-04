Read full article on original website
France 24
Macron tells France's heavy polluters to cut emissions, promises aid
President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told France's biggest polluters they should cut their greenhouse gas emissions by half over the next decade and said there would be more public money available to help decarbonisethe economy if they acted quickly. Oil and gas group TotalEnergies, cement-maker Holcim and steelmaker ArcelorMittal were...
France 24
Cameroon’s Paul Biya marks 40 years as president
When Paul Biya first took the helm of Cameroon, Ronald Reagan was in his second year of presidency, Madonna had not yet made the charts and the Soviet Union was still nearly a decade away from break-up. Biya, who at 89 will notch up 40 years in power on Sunday,...
France 24
COP27 app gives Egypt’s Sisi access to every move attendees make
Egyptian authorities have unveiled a COP27 application to "help" participants at the climate change summit in Sharm El Skeikh, which ends on November 18. But NGOs and cybersecurity experts warn that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s regime can very easily and effectively use the app to surveil attendees, including top diplomats and Egyptian activists.
France 24
Africa facing climate impact 'nightmare': Kenyan president
Sharm el Sheikh (Egypt) (AFP) – The crushing impacts of climate change are already a "living nightmare" for people across Africa, Kenyan President William Ruto told world leaders at UN talks on Monday. The UN climate Conference of the Parties talks in Egypt, billed as the "African COP", are...
France 24
Live: Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 7:05pm:...
France 24
COP27 in Egypt: Reason for hope or doomed to disappoint?
Activists have criticised previous UN climate talks calling them slow, complex and ineffective. As countries across the world fail to meet climate commitments to keep global temperatures below a fateful 2 degrees Celsius, can this year’s COP27 in Egypt rise above the failures of the past — or is it destined to disappoint?
France 24
Hackers targeted critics of Qatar World Cup, says British investigation
An India-based computer hacking gang targeted critics of the Qatar World Cup, an investigation by British journalists said on Sunday, as the Qatari government furiously denied it had played any part in commissioning the eavesdropping. A database leaked to Britain's Sunday Times and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed the...
France 24
The price to pay: Can humanity adapt to an overheating planet?
Forget trying to cool an overheating planet. In a few short years, the burning issue facing humanity has quickly become how to adapt to and afford the new normal. A summer of drought in Europe, floods in places like Pakistan and Nigeria and searing temperatures all around are just the latest illustration of what's at stake at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
France 24
The Uighur ‘influencers’ working for Beijing’s propaganda machine
If you watched some of the videos on YouTube featuring young Uighur influencers, then you would have no idea that a growing number of human rights organisations and the United Nations have documented China’s severe repression of this Muslim ethnic minority. In a study published mid-October, an Australian research centre has dissected more than 1,700 videos to show how they are in fact part of the complex Chinese propaganda network under President Xi Jinping.
France 24
‘I’m very worried’: Mother of jailed Egyptian activist on hunger strike wants action
Detained Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah’s decision to escalate a hunger strike in prison to a refusal to drink water has raised the stakes and shone a spotlight on human rights violations as Egypt hosts the COP27 climate summit. For his mother, the time has come for the world to act and not be hoodwinked by Egypt’s greenwashing of human rights.
France 24
Ardern attempting diary juggle to make women's Rugby World Cup final
Ardern faces some deft diplomatic footwork if she is to attend both the East Asia summit in Cambodia and New Zealand's showdown at Eden Park in Auckland. She is then due to travel on to an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Bangkok. "It's fair to say I would love to...
France 24
Rising inflation a top concern for G20 countries, according to survey
Runaway inflation, an unfolding debt crisis and cost-of-living problems pose the biggest threats to doing business for G20 countries in the next two years, data from the World Economic Forum showed on Monday. Inflation has surged to levels not seen in several decades, prompting a third of G20 countries to...
France 24
Armenia, Azerbaijan hold US sponsored talks hours after new border shootout
Armenia and Azerbaijan held peace talks on Monday, mediated by the United States, just hours after a fresh shootout along their troubled border in a conflict which has left hundreds dead in recent months. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the foreign ministers of the rival nations. "The United...
France 24
'Climate of fear’: Battle over refugee project divides small Brittany town
Callac, a small, normally tranquil town rural Brittany, France, has become the scene of a fierce and divisive battle that has pitted supporters of a plan to welcome refugees against its far-right backed opponents. Tensions came to head on November 5 when both sides held rival demonstrations in the town.
France 24
EU Commission says gas price cap 'impossible'
The European Union's executive told its 27 member countries at a seminar on Monday that it was not possible to create a gas price cap that would not affect long-term contracts or supply security, two diplomatic sources told Reuters. After much wrangling at an all-night summit, EU leaders agreed last...
France 24
Climate activists glue hands to Goya paintings at Spain's Prado museum
Two climate activists on Saturday each glued a hand to the frame of paintings by Spanish master Francisco Goya in Madrid to protest inaction in the face of global warming. The protest at the famed Prado museum damaged neither painting, but the protesters scrawled "+1,5°C" on the wall between the two artworks and both were detained, police said.
France 24
Asian markets mostly up after solid US jobs data
Global stock markets and oil prices rallied last week on hopes that Beijing would roll back some of its economically painful policies aimed at stamping out the disease within its borders. But on Saturday, the Chinese government said it would "unswervingly" stick to its current plan, which involves harsh lockdowns...
France 24
Sanctions on Russia 'are working', US deputy treasury secretary says
In an interview with FRANCE 24, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed the sanctions imposed on Moscow in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The sanctions are working and that's why Russia is working so hard to evade them," he said. Adeyemo also discussed the cap on the price of Russian oil announced by the G7. He confirmed that this "will happen" on December 5 and predicted a knock-on effect among other buyers of Russian oil, such as China and India, who will likely demand lower prices as a result.
France 24
Allies’ successful first invasion but a ‘botched’ job: Operation Torch, 80 years on
On November 8, 1942, the Western Allies launched Operation Torch, landing in Vichy-controlled Morocco and Algeria to open up a second front in World War II. Torch was a paradoxical operation: The Allies won in just over a week, but losses were relatively high as the operation provided harsh lessons to be learned ahead of the D-Day landings 18 months later.
France 24
After maritime border deal with Israel, Lebanon looks to capitalise on underwater oil exploration
Lebanon and Israel have signed a historic agreement demarcating a long-disputed maritime border after years of US-mediated negotiations, paving the way for Lebanon to exploit the energy resources off its coast. However, analysts point out that Lebanon lacks the infrastructure and governance for a rapid shift to becoming an oil-exporting nation, so the deal is unlikely to offset the nation’s economic and social crises in the short term.
