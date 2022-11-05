ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KING 5

Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
Yardbarker

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker 'Leading This Team', Says QB Geno Smith

With a 6-3 record and a 2-1 record inside the division, the Seattle Seahawks are in charge of their playoff destiny. One of the largest reasons for Seattle's recent success has been the lucrative play of rookie running back Kenneth Walker. Since taking over the starting role for injured Seahawks...
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 9 vs. Arizona

Welcome to Game 9 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
Yardbarker

Cardinals LB Markus Golden: Seahawks Made More Plays Than Us

Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Golden is a fan favorite for a reason. Golden's high energy and passion for the game is an easy draw for Cardinals fans to root for, on top of his performance that has anchored down at least one side of the defense as an outside linebacker playing in a 3-4 scheme.
ClutchPoints

Mariners: 3 best free agents Seattle must target after ALDS loss to Astros

The Seattle Mariners surprised the MLB world by snapping a 21-year postseason drought that was previously the longest among the four major American sports. It ended on a disappointing note as they could not win a game against the dominant Houston Astros in the ALDS. Even with the unfortunate sweep, this young squad absorbed priceless experiences they will need for the foreseeable future.
