Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
Quarterback Geno Smith shows Seahawks transformation after costly interception | Opinion
Quarterback Geno Smith has revitalized his career in Seattle, with no better example than after he threw a pick-six in a win against Arizona.
Arizona Cardinals’ loss to Seahawks adds evidence changes are needed
The Cardinals aren’t just losing. The Cardinals are lost. The head coach looks as clueless as he is powerless. The $230 million quarterback is regressing before our eyes. The general manager has laid a foundation from quicksand. And the owner seems more interested in hosting a Super Bowl than winning a Super Bowl.
NFL Twitter tirelessly mocks Cardinals QB Kyler Murray after another loss to Seahawks
Despite a two-passing touchdown effort from quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks with a final score of 31-21 on Sunday. Murray, who also added 6o rushing yards on the day, is undoubtedly receiving his fair share of flack on Twitter in the aftermath of the Week 9 loss:
Yardbarker
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker 'Leading This Team', Says QB Geno Smith
With a 6-3 record and a 2-1 record inside the division, the Seattle Seahawks are in charge of their playoff destiny. One of the largest reasons for Seattle's recent success has been the lucrative play of rookie running back Kenneth Walker. Since taking over the starting role for injured Seahawks...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 9 vs. Arizona
Welcome to Game 9 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
Cardinals Will Open Roof of State Farm Stadium vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals sent out a roof advisory for fans attending the game tomorrow
Yardbarker
Cardinals LB Markus Golden: Seahawks Made More Plays Than Us
Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Golden is a fan favorite for a reason. Golden's high energy and passion for the game is an easy draw for Cardinals fans to root for, on top of his performance that has anchored down at least one side of the defense as an outside linebacker playing in a 3-4 scheme.
Jonathan Smith Ever So Composed Afterward, Gracious in Defeat to UW
The Beavers head coach had suffered some tough losses in Husky Stadium.
Mariners: 3 best free agents Seattle must target after ALDS loss to Astros
The Seattle Mariners surprised the MLB world by snapping a 21-year postseason drought that was previously the longest among the four major American sports. It ended on a disappointing note as they could not win a game against the dominant Houston Astros in the ALDS. Even with the unfortunate sweep, this young squad absorbed priceless experiences they will need for the foreseeable future.
