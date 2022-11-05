Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitic controversy
Nike announced it has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and will not release his new sneakers, which were expected to debut this month.
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving's fine tally has escalated to over $18 million after latest suspension without pay.
Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Will Not Release His Kyrie 8 Shoe Amidst Recent Controversy
Nike is suspending ties with Kyrie Irving after his latest controversy and they are no longer launching his new shoe, Kyrie 8.
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
Brooklyn Nets owner announces effort to boost Black businesses
The Brooklyn Nets' ownership announced a plan Monday to boost a dozen business startups founded by Black, Indigenous and people of color entrepenuers The move comes as the team has been embroiled in off-the-court controversy. [ more › ]
The Game Upset With Nike for Dropping Kyrie Irving
The Game is not happy with how corporate America is treating Kyrie Irving. The Compton rhymer is upset with Nike for dropping Kyrie in the fallout of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. On Friday (Nov. 4), The Shade Room published a blog post on their Instagram page containing ESPN's...
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
An NBA GM suggested Kyrie Irving's NBA career might be over.
Brooklyn Nets owner being advised not to hire Ime Udoka
Ime Udoka, the head coach who was suspended by the Boston Celtics for engaging in an improper relationship with a married subordinate, may not be able to rehabilitate his career just yet. The owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai, is reportedly being strongly advised to resist the urge to...
