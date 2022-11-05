ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Game Upset With Nike for Dropping Kyrie Irving

The Game is not happy with how corporate America is treating Kyrie Irving. The Compton rhymer is upset with Nike for dropping Kyrie in the fallout of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. On Friday (Nov. 4), The Shade Room published a blog post on their Instagram page containing ESPN's...
Brooklyn Nets owner being advised not to hire Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka, the head coach who was suspended by the Boston Celtics for engaging in an improper relationship with a married subordinate, may not be able to rehabilitate his career just yet. The owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai, is reportedly being strongly advised to resist the urge to...
