Locked on Women’s Basketball: College hoops season is here! What are the top games in November?
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. It’s Day 1 of the college basketball season! The Next‘s Missy Heidrick is here to break down the NET ratings before getting into the top games to watch in November. Missy talks about the...
Who’s Next — The Next’s 2023 WNBA Draft Board, V1.0
The most detailed 2023 WNBA draft resource available outside a team's actual war room. Welcome to The Next’s preseason draft board, the most detailed 2023 WNBA draft resource available outside a team’s actual war room. We have roles and scouting reports, including players’ strengths and weaknesses, to get a sense of where this year’s prospects stand heading into their final collegiate seasons.
Preseason ACC notes, quotes: Non-conference scheduling wasn’t easy for Virginia Tech
Having been to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons, non-conference scheduling has gotten a bit tougher for Kenny Brooks and preseason No. 13 Virginia Tech. Brooks said recently he had no problem finding opponents during his first few seasons in Blacksburg, “but all of a sudden… a lot of the phone calls weren’t being returned. We had a couple instances in tournament-style (games) where people were like, ‘We don’t want to play Virginia Tech.’”
ACC women’s basketball preview: Excitement, predictions, questions
This recent exchange between Virginia Tech’s Kitley – a preseason All-American and reigning ACC Player of the Year – and ACC Network analysts Kelly Gramlich and Debbie Antonelli was noteworthy. Antonelli: “How are we handling a double team?”. Gramlich: “Skyhook?”. Antonelli: “Can you get it...
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Brenda Frese is putting pieces together w/ Diamond Miller at Maryland
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who is joined by Maryland head coach Brenda Frese, as the Terrapins embark on a season promising plenty of action and the potential for glory. Yes, Diamond Miller is back and the likely WNBA lottery pick is ready to take her team to the top.
Nancy Lieberman unveils her statue and dedicates “Dream Court” in historic weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — On an unseasonably warm November morning, people clad in shades of blue gathered underneath a pale blue sky. The crowd huddled between the Mitchum Basketball Performance Center and Chartway Arena, waiting for two navy drapes to be cast aside, unveiling a statue of Nancy Lieberman that was decades in the making.
Cheryl Reeve inks deal to return to Lynx, now with an even bigger role
Cheryl Reeve never really doubted that she would be back in Minnesota. Glen Taylor, the majority owner of the Lynx and Timberwolves, wanted her back. Minority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who are slated to take over as majority owners in 2023, wanted her back. Most importantly, she wanted to be back, and not for just a year or two.
Josh Allen won't practice in preparation for Vikings, playing status day to day
ORCHARD PARK - As expected, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said very little Wednesday afternoon regarding Josh Allen’s elbow injury, outside of the fact that the star quarterback will not practice as the Bills begin to prepare for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. However, one thing he did say is that Allen’s status will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis and that’s certainly more encouraging than week-to-week which is the way he typically answers questions about players...
What Diana Taurasi’s 2023 return means for the Mercury — and Skylar Diggins-Smith
There are many, many questions for the Phoenix Mercury to address this offseason. But on Saturday, one of the biggest got an answer that purple-and-orange fans will love to hear. Star guard Diana Taurasi told AZ Family’s Nick King that she will be returning for her 19th playing season –...
