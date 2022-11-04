DE Division of Substance Abuse & Mental Health Looking for Personal Stories from DE Families Who Lost Loved Ones to Overdose

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
delawarepublic.org
Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic
The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
delawaretoday.com
Influencer Alexis Harris Shares 5 Top-Notch Delaware Experiences
Alexis Harris of First State Destinations shares her own “best of” list with followers across Delaware. Here are some of her favorites. Love brought Alexis Harris to Delaware, but when the college romance fizzled, the North Carolina native decided to stay put. “I love Delaware now,” says the Wilmington resident. Indeed, the marketing pro likes it so much that she started First State Destinations, a business promoting Delaware’s attractions, entertainment and cultural scenes.
WDEL 1150AM
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night
Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Berwyn Man Vows to Keep His Family Safe, Dismantle Stereotypes That Accompany Being Black and Armed
C.T. Green, a Berwyn resident and member of the National African American Gun Association, aims to keep himself and his family safe while reversing the harmful stereotypes that accompany being Black and armed, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. Founded in 2015 by President Phillip Smith, the NAAGA was...
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
WDEL 1150AM
Road rage - related shooting near Dover under investigation
Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent road rage - related shooting in Kent County. A 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on Seven Hickories Road near Brenford Road, between Cheswold and Kenton. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigate Shooting in Dover’s Capitol Park Neighborhood
A shooting in the Capitol Park neighborhood in Dover left damage to a vehicle and a home. Delaware State Police say the shooting incident occurred just after 5:30 Sunday evening – when residents were at home. No one in the home or the area was injured and police say the motive behind the shooting is unclear. Police have no suspect information and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Sydnor at 302-698-8540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WGAL
Update: Missing man from Delaware County found safe
UPDATE: James McGarvey was found safe. Police in Delaware County are searching for a missing man. The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County is searching for 61-year-old James Leo McGarvey who is described as a:. White male. 5 feet, 9 inches. 188 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Last...
WMDT.com
Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire
DOVER, Del. – A shooting that damaged a vehicle and residence in a Dover neighborhood Sunday evening is under investigation. Monday morning, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood for a late-reported shooting. It was learned that at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle and home were both damaged by gunfire. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, and 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle-area pedestrian fatality under investigation
A 74-year-old woman has died in a hospital, days after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across New Castle Avenue. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina was struck last Wednesday night, November 2nd. She was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue near Rodney Drive away from the crosswalk when a northbound Jeep struck her on the vehicle's passenger side.
WMDT.com
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
delawarepublic.org
City comes together to build a new playground for Wilmington non-profit
Neighborhood House is a non-profit working to provide wrap-around services to the Wilmington community, and some of those services include preschool education and afterschool care. With the help of a myriad of organizations, including Discover Bank and the Delaware Community Foundation, a new playground meant to accompany programs serving the...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN – JAMIE HALL (39)
(Newark, DE 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Jamie Hall (39) of Newark. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Jamie made concerning statements about her welfare. Efforts to locate and contact Jamie have been unsuccessful. Jamie is described as a white female, 5’03”...
Family escapes injury after home targeted by gunfire
DOVER, DE – The Delaware State Police are investigating after a home was hit with multiple bullets Sunday night. At this point, investigators do not know whether or not the home was targeted or if it was struck by stray gunfire intended elsewhere. On Sunday night, a home and vehicle outside the home had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The family reported the incident to the police the next morning. “Investigators learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire on November 6 at approximately 5:40 p.m.,” DSP detectives said. “The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old The post Family escapes injury after home targeted by gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and teen were shot overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Haworth Street just before 1 a.m. The victims were reportedly on their way home when three men approached them and opened fire before eventually running away. CBS3 is told both victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
WBOC
Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
delawaretoday.com
Omy Serves Mouthwatering BBQ and Traditional Filipino Dishes
Omy Smoked BBQ serves classic American BBQ along with authentic Filipino dishes at the Concord Mall in Wilmington. Concord Mall shoppers may have noticed a woodsy, mouthwatering aroma wafting across the parking lot. The culprit is a colossal cast-iron smoker, which sits next to a stack of cherry wood and a grill near a front entrance.
New kid-designed playground opens in Wilmington
A new playground – designed by kids, for kids – is now open in Wilmington. More than 150 volunteers helped install the playground at the Neighborhood House in Southbridge with designs inspired by drawings and creative ideas that children submitted during a design day in September. Discover, the Delaware Community Foundation, and the national non-profit “KABOOM!” partnered together to fund ... Read More
