Will you be watching the HBO series about the Murdaugh Family Saga?
Brand new programming from HBO was released today that focuses on the Murdaugh family saga. HBO Max has announced the debut of the mini-series “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty”.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’ On HBO Max, A Docuseries About Murder And An Influential South Carolina Family
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, directed my Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, is a three-part docuseries that starts with the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, for which Alex Murdaugh would eventually stand trial and spins out from there. There’s murders, cover-ups, extortion, embezzlement and other complications that make this story more than just one about a family who grew to wield a lot of influence in the county they represented.
Fans left shocked by Theo James scene in new episode of The White Lotus
Viewers have flooded to social media in astonishment over one of Theo James' scenes in the latest episode of The White Lotus. The HBO comedy murder mystery series returned last night (Sunday, 30 October) for its second season and it's already caused quite the stir as a result of a rather risqué scene.
‘The Real Love Boat’ is airing tonight (11/2/22), but not on CBS
The new reality dating show, “The Real Love Boat” debuted on CBS last month. However, episode 5 of the first season will not be on CBS. The show is moving to Paramount+ streaming service effective today, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Paramount+ offers a free trial then plans start...
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
nexttv.com
ABC Reveals Midseason Premieres, Including ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Parent Test’
ABC has announced its midseason premiere dates, which include The Parent Test, on December 15 following Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, before slipping into its regular time period January 5, and The Bachelor on January 23. The Parent Test is based on an Australian show, and explores the...
EW.com
Alfred Molina finds multiple bodies and a town full of secrets in mysterious Three Pines trailer
Things are never as they seem in these supposedly idyllic towns. In Three Pines, a new drama adapted from The Chief Inspector Gamache novels by New York Times best-selling author Louise Penny, Alfred Molina's Armand Gamache is about to learn this the hard way. EW has the exclusive first trailer for the eight-part series, below.
digitalspy.com
Manifest boss teases returning characters ahead of show finale
Manifest season four spoilers follow. Manifest showrunner Jeff Rake has opened up about tying up all loose threads in the show's hotly-anticipated finale. The series was originally axed by NBC but was saved from cancellation when Netflix picked it up last year on the back of a massive fan campaign. Now, it's returned for a fourth and final instalment, split into two parts.
thedigitalfix.com
Manifest season 4, part 1 ending explained
What happens at the end of Manifest season 4, part 1? As far as sci-fi series go, Manifest is a rather twisty-turny show. Whenever you think you’ve worked out what’s happening, the TV series introduces a new element that flips everything on its head. We thought it would...
‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video
It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
How many episodes in The White Lotus season 2?
Here's the number of episodes in the new season of The White Lotus
A.V. Club
James Corden unravels a secretive marriage in Prime Video's Mammals trailer
When he’s not getting banned (then unbanned, and banned once again) from Michelin-star restaurants, The Late Late Show host James Corden likes to dip his toes into the world of acting. While his most recent forays into the field tend to stray towards being voices in animated films and portraying the terrifying CGI Bustopher Jones in 2019's Cats, the trailer for Prime Video’s Mammals shows Corden in a more serious role as he tackles hidden secrets within his marriage in the dark comedy series.
startattle.com
Law & Order (Season 22 Episode 7) “Only the Lonely”, trailer, release date
A crisis consultant who’s made many enemies on behalf of her clients is m—–ed. Price and Maroun must set aside the potential damage to a witness’s reputation in order to strengthen their case. Startattle.com – Law & Order | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Only...
Donald Lee Harris Dies: Production Designer On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘The Office’ & Many Other Shows Was 78
Donald Lee Harris, the longtime Grey’s Anatomy production designer whose credits also include The Office, American Housewife, Malcolm in the Middle and dozens of other shows, died November 1 of cancer, his family told Deadline. He was 78. Harris began his Grey’s Anatomy stint with Season 3 in 2006 and stayed with the show through the Season 11 final in 2015, spanning more than 200 episodes of the ABC hospital drama. His most recent gig was on the 2016-21 ABC sitcom American Housewife, working on all of its 103 episodes. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Grey's...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Fans Think There’s a Dark Reason for Greg’s Reaction to Tanya’s Assistant
Greg and Tanya are at odds in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, and fans think there's a darker reason for his reaction to seeing her assistant in Italy.
epicstream.com
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Here's When to Expect the Next Installment of the Hulu Mystery-Comedy
A recent update announcing when Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will begin production hints at the show's release date. Only in Murders in the Building Season 1 saw Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) unravel the mystery of Tim Kono's (Julian Cihi) death, who is eventually established to have been a close childhood friend of Mabel's.
TV’s Most Shocking Deaths: From [Spoiler] on ‘Game of Thrones’ to [Redacted] on ‘You’
From the famed J.R. Ewing on Dallas to the many losses of Grey's Anatomy, see some of the most shocking deaths from television shows (WARNING: spoilers ahead!)
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
Collider
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Sets Premiere Date With New Teaser Trailer
Paramount+ announced today the premiere date for Season 2 of its original drama thriller series Mayor of Kingstown from Yellowstone co-creator and Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan. The sophomore season of the highly popular season is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on January 15, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. With the release date announcement, a new teaser trailer was also revealed, which shows us what the future has in store.
