It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC's A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama's original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.)

3 HOURS AGO