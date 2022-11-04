Read full article on original website
waldina.com
Happy 83rd Birthday Michael Schwerner
Today is the 83rd birthday of the civil rights worker Michael Schwerner. Killed when he was only 24 years old, he was working to bring equality to everyone. I want this to be clear: he was murdered by KKK members consisting of a sheriff and a priest. “Upstanding” members of the community and people of power on the wrong side of history. He gave his life so everyone would have the right to vote. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
osoblanco.org
Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?
Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Fox News' Co-Anchor John Roberts Has Another Health Scare — Update
Fox News co-anchor John Roberts was missing in action at the beginning of October 2022 and it appears his absence may have been attributed to another health issue. At the beginning of 2022, the journalist revealed that he had a pacemaker implanted after having been hospitalized for a heart procedure, reports USA Today.
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Reveals Their 'Indescribable Bond' and His Most Personal Memories Yet
Former Secret Service agent Clint Hill shares never-before-told stories and rare photos of the first lady in his new memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy He's a Secret Service agent who served under five presidents — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford — yet still to this day, one of the questions Clint Hill gets asked most often is: What was Jacqueline Kennedy really like? As the first lady's dedicated Secret Service agent, Hill rarely left her side for four years. They shared an "almost indescribable bond," he...
Kari Lake was a Fox TV anchor for decades. Her old station isn't telling viewers.
It is as if Kari Lake never worked at Fox 10.
AdWeek
Ted Turner, Wolf Blitzer, Judy Woodruff Among Those Who Paid Tribute to the Late Bernard Shaw
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN formally paid tribute to the late Bernard Shaw Thursday evening at the National Press Club in Washington. Shaw, the network’s original...
Don Cheadle´s unexpected genealogy suggests his ancestors were servants of Chickasaw Jackson Kemp
An actor named Don Cheadle found out on a PBS series African American Lives that the Chickasaw Indians enslaved his ancestors. Until this point, Cheadle states, he did not know that Native Americans owned enslaved Black people.
‘The Green Berets’: John Wayne Forced His Composer to Use 1 Popular Song He Hated
'The Green Berets' actor-turned-director John Wayne pushed composer Miklós Rózsa to use a popular song at the time in the movie, even though he hated the idea of it.
NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards
UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
‘Wagon Train’: Why Ward Bond and Robert Horton Couldn’t Stand Each Other
Ward Bond and Robert Horton starred in the hit NBC Western, 'Wagon Train.' Here's why they allegedly couldn't stand each other.
New Information About ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Health
Back in July, 59-year-old American Pickers star Frank Fritz suffered from a stroke. He was hospitalized after a friend discovered him on his floor at his Iowa home. He was in the hospital until September but is now staying at a rehabilitation center. His longtime friend has been appointed his temporary guardian and conservator because he reportedly cannot take care of himself and his finances.
Andrew Prine, Western Staple, Dies at 86
Andrew Prine, whose performances in westerns earned him a Golden Boot Award in 2001, died Monday while traveling in Paris, THR reports. He was 86. His wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, confirmed his death was due to natural causes, calling him "the sweetest prince." Born in Jennings, Florida, on Valentine's Day...
How Much is Eric Schmitt Worth?
Eric Schmitt (47), is a Republican politician who is running for a United States Senate seat (representing Missouri) in the upcoming November election. Since he has a significant lead in the polls...
AdWeek
Fox News Books Is Releasing Faith-Themed Book From Harris Faulkner
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News Books, Fox News’ publishing imprint, is releasing its fifth title next month, named Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer.
Review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty
“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman (Knopf):. Paul Newman may have been a better actor than many moviegoers realized. Self-assured in his talents the Oscar winner was not. A sexual ace with the ladies? Hardly. Nor was he the devoted husband and family man presented to the public.
waldina.com
Happy 139th Birthday Sara Sherman Wiborg Murphy
Today is the 138th birthday of Sara Sherman Wiborg Murphy, one half of an amazing Jazz Age Lost Generation couple. I think that I first ‘discovered’ Gerald and Sara Murphy when I was reading a collections of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s letters. He and Sara wrote back and forth quite frequently, especially after Zelda’s first trip to the hospital. I feel in love them while mourned the slow death of letter writing. No one will ever publish a collection of text messages between anyone, that form of communication is one of the casualties on the other side of the conveniences of all this connectivity.
