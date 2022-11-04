Today is the 83rd birthday of the civil rights worker Michael Schwerner. Killed when he was only 24 years old, he was working to bring equality to everyone. I want this to be clear: he was murdered by KKK members consisting of a sheriff and a priest. “Upstanding” members of the community and people of power on the wrong side of history. He gave his life so everyone would have the right to vote. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.

