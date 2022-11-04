ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma

As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
getnews.info

Veterinary Pain Management Market worth $2.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)”. In June 2022, Boehringer collaborated with Carthronix to identify new molecules to target cancers in dogs. Veterinary Pain Management...
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
getnews.info

Peripheral Nerve Injury Market Sets to Soar High with a CAGR | DelveInsight

The Peripheral Nerve Injury Market is anticipated to witness heightened R&D in the domain for a clearer understanding of the peripheral nerves that are delicate and get damaged easily. Advancements in medical science have shed light on the innovative nerve repair devices that create a microenvironment for faster nerve regeneration.
getnews.info

Smart Speaker Market Anticipated to Grow $2.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.6% | MarketsandMarkets™ Study

The global smart speaker market size is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2025 from USD 7.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.1%. According to the new market research report “Smart Speaker Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by IVA (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, DuerOS, Ali Genie), Component (Hardware (Speaker Driver, Connectivity IC, Processor, Audio IC, Memory, Power IC, Microphone) and Software), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, the smart speaker market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 1 billion in 2020 to USD 2.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2020 to 2025. Major factors driving the smart speaker market growth in the Asia Pacific region are the increasing number of smart homes and rising disposable income, the proliferation of internet services, and rapid internet penetration.
getnews.info

Interactive Display Market worth $13.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%

Interactive Display Market size is estimated USD 13.2 billion by 2025 from USD 9.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. The report “Interactive Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor), Technology (LCD, LED, OLED), Panel Size, Panel Type, Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global interactive display market is expected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2025 from USD 9.0 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growing demand for interactive display panels in gamification and digital classrooms, assured return on investment (ROI) for businesses from interactive display products, decreasing prices and increasing panel size leading to high adoption of interactive display products, growing adoption of interactive displays in retail sector, and dynamic nature of interactive displays leading to an improved customer experience are the major factors driving the market growth for interactive displays.
getnews.info

Conveyor Monitoring Market worth $254 million by 2024, at CAGR of 3.5% | MarketsandMarkets™ Study

The Conveyor Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 254 million by 2024 from USD 215 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5%. According to the new market research report “Conveyor Monitoring Market by (Technology, Offering, Deployment Type), Conveyor Belt Monitoring, Industry (Mining, Power Generation), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2024″ The conveyor monitoring market is likely to reach USD 215 million by 2024 from USD 254 million in 2019; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.5%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing focus of companies on reducing revenue loss due to faults in conveyor belts and motors and the rising adoption of predictive maintenance tools and techniques.
getnews.info

Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Opportunity Analysis to Grow $43.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.3%

Non-volatile memory express (NVMe) market is expected to grow from USD 44.6 billion in 2020 to USD 163.5 billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 29.7%. According to the new market research report “Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market by Product (SSDs, Servers, All-flash Arrays, Adapters), Deployment Location (On-premise, Remote, Hybrid), Communication Standard (Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand), Vertical, and Region -Global Forecast to 2025.
getnews.info

Orders Surging and Company Financials Growing Stronger from Marketing of AI Security Robots Plus $4 Million Funding Raise: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. $4 Million Funding Raised Through Note Issuance & Preferred Share Warrants. AITX Q2 Filing Reposts Subscription Revenue Increases 85% Over Prior Year. In Person and On-Line Investor and Technology,...
FLORIDA STATE
takeitcool.com

Lysine Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups

The latest report titled “Lysine Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Lysine. Report Features Details. Product Name Lysine. Process Included Lysine Production Cost Breakup from fermentation Process. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards

Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy