Interactive Display Market size is estimated USD 13.2 billion by 2025 from USD 9.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. The report “Interactive Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor), Technology (LCD, LED, OLED), Panel Size, Panel Type, Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global interactive display market is expected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2025 from USD 9.0 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growing demand for interactive display panels in gamification and digital classrooms, assured return on investment (ROI) for businesses from interactive display products, decreasing prices and increasing panel size leading to high adoption of interactive display products, growing adoption of interactive displays in retail sector, and dynamic nature of interactive displays leading to an improved customer experience are the major factors driving the market growth for interactive displays.

