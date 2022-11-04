The Conveyor Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 254 million by 2024 from USD 215 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5%. According to the new market research report “Conveyor Monitoring Market by (Technology, Offering, Deployment Type), Conveyor Belt Monitoring, Industry (Mining, Power Generation), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2024″ The conveyor monitoring market is likely to reach USD 215 million by 2024 from USD 254 million in 2019; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.5%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing focus of companies on reducing revenue loss due to faults in conveyor belts and motors and the rising adoption of predictive maintenance tools and techniques.

