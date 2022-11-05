After Spending 30 Years Establishing Profitable Companies, Andrew Jonathan Hillman, Continuously Helps Businesses Boost Revenues by 50%

Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Eastern Texas is Under a Weather Watch Warning on FridayTom HandyTexas State
getnews.info
DapraLab LLC Offers High-Efficiency Digital Marketing For Small Businesses
The AI-Powered Software Is Said To Save Business Owners up to 90% of Time & Energy Spent On Digital Marketing Operations. Many entrepreneurs are true masters of their craft. These are people who produce and deliver top-quality products and services that are worth every cent. Despite this, very few of them know how to market their business, especially in today’s digital age.
How an electric products company founded in 1836 is helping modern companies solve one of the most vexing problems of our time
Joshua Dickinson, Schneider Electric's new CFO for North America, talks about sustainability, digitization, and automation.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
getnews.info
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
getnews.info
GreenLivingshk Announces Eco-Friendly Marketplace For Small Business
GreenLivingshk launches dropshipping Wood Ziploc Bag Organizer with attractive prices and top quality. Customers can choose the size, color, and patterns as per their requirements. GreenLivingshk provides direct factory products & factory direct prices, which will bring its customers’ low-risk cooperation and great profits for their business. In addition, GreenLivingshk creates products that provide exceptional benefits and decreases waste by over 90% in the environment and eco-friendly products wholesale marketplace for small businesses.
getnews.info
Orders Surging and Company Financials Growing Stronger from Marketing of AI Security Robots Plus $4 Million Funding Raise: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)
Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. $4 Million Funding Raised Through Note Issuance & Preferred Share Warrants. AITX Q2 Filing Reposts Subscription Revenue Increases 85% Over Prior Year. In Person and On-Line Investor and Technology,...
Meet the 4 Black Women Awarded Up to $50K by PayPal to Economically Empower Their Communities
Four Black women have achieved high honors as the winners of an award named after the first woman—and Black woman—to own a bank in the U.S., Maggie Lena Walker. The Black American women business owners are blazing their own trails as the winners of the second annual Maggie Lena Walker Award. They each received recognition and a cash award of up to $50,000 from fintech giant PayPal Holdings Inc. The accolade celebrates the achievements of women from underrepresented groups in the U.S. who are economically empowering others in their communities and creating a more inclusive world, per a release.
getnews.info
The Spicy Exchange’s New Market Report Projects Consumer Searches for Hot Sauce to Grow 15% YoY in 2022, Hitting Highest-Ever Level
The Spicy Exchange is a leading online news source for spicy foods and hot sauce. Annie Singer, who runs the publication, holds an M.S in marketing research. They have researched the state of the spicy food market in the U.S and compiled new insights in a new market report. The...
getnews.info
Fast Construction Highlights What Separates Them from Other Paving Contractors
Conroe, TX – In a website post, Fast Construction highlighted what separates them from other paving contractors. Constructing a custom home is an audacious project that requires a homeowner to have the right company backing them. Fast Construction is the best Conroe paving company because they prioritize their customers’ needs offering them top-notch service. This is large because the contractor company has over 20 years of experience. They have vast knowledge and understanding of the construction process and know what works and doesn’t. They can therefore avoid potential problems before they occur.
getnews.info
Deepak Verma, generating thousands of leads and sales for businesses in Australia
Search Marketing Group, using the power of Google (SEO & Google Ads) to increase leads and sales for Australian businesses. November 07, 2022 – Deepak Verma is the founder of Search Marketing Group, a top digital marketing agency based in Melbourne, Australia, that helps small businesses grow their online presence.
getnews.info
VaccineCheck updates Digital Health Pass to manage COVID-19 boosters for Travelers and Families
Verified digital proof of vaccination protects against loss or damage. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending updated (bivalent) COVID booster vaccines, VaccineCheck has updated its Digital Health Pass to make it easier for individuals to upload their booster information. The Digital Health Pass provides a convenient, HIPAA-compliant...
getnews.info
Unique Wearable Products for Sports and Muscle Therapeutics Plus Growing Business for Recycling of Cooking Oils: Forza Innovations Inc. (Stock Symbol: FORZ)
Health-Tech Wearable Therapeutic Devices to Reduce Muscle Inflammation. Applications in Sports, Medicine, Recreation, Outdoor Work, Military, and More. Recent Re-Engineering Effort to Optimize Product Line Design and Function. Localized Supply Chain for Dependable Delivery with Green Manufacturing. Oil Recycler Subsidiary, Sustainable Origins, Announces Opening of New Steel Tank Fabrication Shop...
getnews.info
How To Sell A House Fast In Dallas With the Odd Brothers’ Real Estate Investment Team
People trying to sell their houses fast in Dallas may feel a little overwhelmed. However, there are many options, and it can take time to know which is correct. Fortunately, they’re there to help. www.cashoffersdallas.com is powered by the Odd Brothers’ Real Estate Investment Team and is committed to helping people get the best possible deal for their houses.
Cognite Named to CNBC’s Inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise List
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it has been included in CNBC’s first global Top Startups for the Enterprise List. The list recognizes twenty-five innovative private companies developing the latest technology and big ideas in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, customer relationship management, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006000/en/ Cognite chosen as one of the top 25 enterprise technology startups powering the economy. (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
UnionDigital Bank in the Philippines, Thought Machine to Support Digital Banking Platform
UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, recently announced its partnership with cloud-native banking technology company Thought Machine and has “deployed its core banking engine, Vault Core.”. Thought Machine’s next-generation core technology has “enabled UnionDigital Bank to swiftly build its products while offering flexibility,...
getnews.info
Geomembranes Market Set to Cross US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 211 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 193 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Geomembranes Market””. Geomembranes Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP), Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, Calendering), Application (Mining, Waste Management, Water Management, Civil Construction), and Geography. Geomembranes are low-permeability synthetic liners...
getnews.info
Longvon: Professional OEM/ODM Service Provider
Longvon has 5 years of professional smart solution development experience and a strong professional R&D team. The company has independently developed core function algorithms such as step counting, sleep, heart rate, ECG, body temperature, posture, blood pressure and blood oxygen, has a number of independently developed invention patents. Its products have passed CE, ROHS, FCC and other European and American certification, can provide customers with all-round smart wearable OEM / ODM customization services.
getnews.info
Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“Cisco (US), ABB (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin (US), Fortinet (US), Honeywell (US), Palo Alto (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon (US), Fireeye (US), DarkTrace (UK), Check Point (Israel), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Airbus (France), Belden (US), Sophos (UK), Cyberark (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Forescout (US).”. Industrial Control...
getnews.info
Three-Wheeler Market Share, Top Manufacturers, Business Strategies, Key Trends and Forecast 2022-2027
The global three-wheeler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Three-Wheeler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on three-wheeler industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global three-wheeler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027.
getnews.info
Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market to be Valued at US$ 564 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market””. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe)
