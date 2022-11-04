Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
KASSI BEACH HOUSE LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE HOTEL & DINING PACKAGE
KASSI BEACH HOUSE LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE HOTEL & DINING PACKAGE. Kassi Beach House, coastal Italian hotspot and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, have partnered to launched an exclusive hotel and dining package. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off hotel room rates at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and a $100 dining credit and complimentary round of house cocktails at Kassi Beach House. The hotel and dining package is bookable now – Dec. 29, 2022 and can be booked by phone at 702.693.5544 or online at www.virginhotelslv.com using promo code VKASSI2. Must be 21 years or older to book and based on availability. Management reserves all rights. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary valet and self-parking.
First 24/7 Bacon Concept in Las Vegas – Bacon Nation – Celebrates Grand Opening
FIRST 24/7 BACON CONCEPT IN LAS VEGAS – BACON NATION – CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING. New Concept at the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street Kicked Off Its Opening with a Bacon-Good Time. Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept, Bacon Nation, is now open! The restaurant celebrated its...
This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort
9775 Severence Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 9775 Severence Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a a one-of-a-kind property that sets the standard for luxurious living with expertly crafted finishes, turrets, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9775 Severence Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
‘Thomas & Friends’-themed truck to make stop in Las Vegas on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of the “Hello Kitty Cafe Truck” and the “Barbie Truck” will bring a new venture to Las Vegas this weekend: A “Thomas & Friends”-themed truck. According to a news release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” will make a...
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT LAS VEGAS LIVE CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY AT LUXOR HOTEL AND CASINO
The star-studded cast of America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE celebrated its first anniversary Friday, Nov. 4 inside Luxor Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The talented ensemble of past winners, finalists, golden buzzer and fan-favorite acts from the hit television show, including dance troupe Light Balance, danger acts Deadly Games and Duo Transcend, and quick-change superstar Lea Kyle, posed for a cast photo and enjoyed a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the milestone performance.
31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)
I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
Las Vegas Strip's Major League Dreams Hit a Major Snag
Las Vegas has opened its arms wide to bring major league professional sports teams to Sin City, first with the arrival of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and then with the National Football League's Raiders in 2020. The Las Vegas Raiders benefited from $750 million in...
FASHION SHOW LAS VEGAS TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH MIRACULOUS EXPERIENCES THIS WINTER
FASHION SHOW LAS VEGAS TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH MIRACULOUS EXPERIENCES THIS WINTER. The largest shopping destination on the Las Vegas Strip will host a series of festive events for the entire family to enjoy while shopping for the upcoming holiday season. WHAT:. Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV) will...
Treasure Island Las Vegas Hosts Career Fair for multiple positions
NOW HIRING: Treasure Island Las Vegas Hosts Career Fair. Hotel and casino seeks talent for open positions, including housekeeping, food & beverage, security officers and others. Treasure Island Las Vegas is now hiring for several job openings and will hold a career fair on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m....
STEAM Saturdays at The Neon Museum, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10
STEAM Saturdays at The Neon Museum, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. Sponsored by Meow Wolf and the Nevada Arts Council, the low-cost, all-ages program promotes scientific inquiry, creative thinking, and art appreciation through hands-on activities. The Neon Museum holds its all-ages educational series STEAM Saturdays every second Saturday of the...
Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces Another Health Crisis
In late 2021, Las Vegas appeared to be well on the road to recovery from the covid pandemic. International travelers and older customers had yet to return in large numbers, but tourists had begun to fill Strip hotels, and January 2022's Consumers Electronics Show (CES) looked like it would mark a huge return for major conventions.
Las Vegas home prices fall to $440K, condos to $266K; sales declining as buyers wait
Las Vegas home prices dropped again in October, falling 2.2% in only a month to $440,000, according to a report released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors.
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
The Mob Museum Receives Centennial Commission Grant For Building Documentary
Photos Courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE MOB MUSEUM, THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF ORGANIZED CRIME AND LAW. ENFORCEMENT, RECEIVES CENTENNIAL COMMISSION GRANT FOR BUILDING. The former U.S. Post Office and Courthouse building in which The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, is housed will celebrate its 90th anniversary on Nov. 11, 2023. To celebrate the building’s legacy, the critically acclaimed Museum will produce a documentary film generously funded by the Las Vegas Centennial Commission. The grant request was approved by the Las Vegas City Council on Nov. 2, 2022.
Tesla Kicking It At The SEMA Show In Las Vegas, Eye Candy Galore
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy
10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
System of a Down, Korn to headline new Las Vegas music festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new music festival set to take place next year in Las Vegas will feature performances from over 50 artists. According to a news release, the event, dubbed Sick New World, will be held May 13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Among the...
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11. South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will thank veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. The offer will be valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Military I.D. or DD214 required to redeem.
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
Las Vegas Strip Casino Operator Considers a Major Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) thoroughly dominate the south and central areas of the Las Vegas Strip. Between the two casino giants they have more than 20 properties on the 4.2-mile stretch. (The number is debatable because both companies have resorts with boutique brands inside larger resorts.) This...
