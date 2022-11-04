KASSI BEACH HOUSE LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE HOTEL & DINING PACKAGE. Kassi Beach House, coastal Italian hotspot and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, have partnered to launched an exclusive hotel and dining package. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off hotel room rates at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and a $100 dining credit and complimentary round of house cocktails at Kassi Beach House. The hotel and dining package is bookable now – Dec. 29, 2022 and can be booked by phone at 702.693.5544 or online at www.virginhotelslv.com using promo code VKASSI2. Must be 21 years or older to book and based on availability. Management reserves all rights. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary valet and self-parking.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO