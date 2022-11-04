Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
Here's why we won't know election results right when the polls close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why won't we know all the results right when polls close on election night?. The truth is, we never have all votes counted on election night. Overseas ballots, mail ballots, and provisional, all of those take time to count. In the coming days, bipartisan election officials...
A preview of Tuesday's general election in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In North Carolina, voters will elect candidates to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the N.C. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the General Assembly, among other judicial and local seats. Democrat Cheri Beasley is running for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Ted...
Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
carolinacoastonline.com
Black GOP state House candidate files cease-and-desist over fake mugshot ad
The Republican candidate running for the NC House District 73 seat in Cabarrus County has filed two cease-and-desist letters against his Democratic opponent and her campaign, accusing her of running false ads against him. The original mailer and current TV ad depict Brian Echevarria with a fake mug shot, accusing...
Gaston mine would supply needed lithium, but neighbors fight it
There's a race on to mine lithium in the U.S. for electric vehicle batteries. It's part of the fight to slow global warming — and to some people a matter of national security. But to neighbors, a proposed mine in Gaston County is an impending environmental disaster. Piedmont Lithium...
qcnews.com
York County political interest groups explain school board endorsements
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political interest groups like Fort Mill Liberal Resisterhood and York County Reaganites were formed to help those who needed a little guidance on who to vote for during the midterm elections. They’re mainly focusing on school board candidates — normally a non-partisan...
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
Contractor rip you off? The pot of money you may not know about
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — One of the complaints Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke hears the most is when a homeowner hires a contractor who ends up not doing the work. Many homeowners sue and even win, but still never see the money again. But a lot of people don’t know there’s a big pot of money to help homeowners in this exact situation.
WBTV
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 27 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
WBTV
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
Powerball jackpot means more money for NC educational system
"I'm very excited," said Kiaira Harris from Charlotte. "I got the winning ticket, so I'm going to tell you all about it when I claim my prize."
cn2.com
SC DHEC Concerned about Lake Wylie Cove
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) – The state DHEC office sending out a water advisory, they are concerned about one cove on Lake Wylie that they say has harmful algae. Here is the detailed release. “COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today...
fortmillsun.com
Critical Race Theory & DEI are Debated by School Board Candidates
Where do Fort Mill School Board candidates stand on the teaching of critical race theory and the policy of DEI?. We asked them, based on a question sent to us by a reader who inquired about the candidates’ positions on CRT as well as DEI, which stands for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
wccbcharlotte.com
Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
power98fm.com
Dear Dads We Have To Do Better
The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at 740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. I was out yesterday afternoon...
Charlotte could see among nation’s top job, wage growth through 2060
CHARLOTTE — Economic data recently analyzed by financial news website 24/7 Wall St. shows the Charlotte metro’s job market as well-positioned in the decades ahead. 24/7 Wall St. compiled separate rankings on U.S. metros where wages will rise the most and that will add the highest number of jobs — between now and 2060. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area appears on both rankings, landing in the top 20.
Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance. The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for...
Higher interest rates cause a turn from the seller’s market in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE — According to leaders in Mecklenburg County, the housing market has made a turn from a seller’s market. The county says the most recent data shows a supply increase, with sellers making concessions on prices because of higher interest rates. The increased rates have also slowed buying activity altogether.
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
Comments / 0