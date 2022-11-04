ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

York County political interest groups explain school board endorsements

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political interest groups like Fort Mill Liberal Resisterhood and York County Reaganites were formed to help those who needed a little guidance on who to vote for during the midterm elections. They’re mainly focusing on school board candidates — normally a non-partisan...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Contractor rip you off? The pot of money you may not know about

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — One of the complaints Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke hears the most is when a homeowner hires a contractor who ends up not doing the work. Many homeowners sue and even win, but still never see the money again. But a lot of people don’t know there’s a big pot of money to help homeowners in this exact situation.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Unusually high number of flue cases in York County

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 27 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

SC DHEC Concerned about Lake Wylie Cove

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) – The state DHEC office sending out a water advisory, they are concerned about one cove on Lake Wylie that they say has harmful algae. Here is the detailed release. “COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today...
YORK COUNTY, SC
fortmillsun.com

Critical Race Theory & DEI are Debated by School Board Candidates

Where do Fort Mill School Board candidates stand on the teaching of critical race theory and the policy of DEI?. We asked them, based on a question sent to us by a reader who inquired about the candidates’ positions on CRT as well as DEI, which stands for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
wccbcharlotte.com

Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Dear Dads We Have To Do Better

The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at 740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. I was out yesterday afternoon...
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte could see among nation’s top job, wage growth through 2060

CHARLOTTE — Economic data recently analyzed by financial news website 24/7 Wall St. shows the Charlotte metro’s job market as well-positioned in the decades ahead. 24/7 Wall St. compiled separate rankings on U.S. metros where wages will rise the most and that will add the highest number of jobs — between now and 2060. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area appears on both rankings, landing in the top 20.
CHARLOTTE, NC
umc.org

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

