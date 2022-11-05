Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Downs Columbia on Senior Night
HANOVER, N.H. — Having clinched a spot in the inaugural Ivy League Tournament on Friday, the Dartmouth volleyball team added another win to its resume with a 3-1 (18-25, 28-26, 25-13, 25-23) triumph over Columbia Saturday evening at Leede Arena after the program honored its five seniors. With only...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Blanks Brown on Senior Day, 3-0
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's soccer team scored a goal late in the first half then early in the second, and wouldn't look back, as the Big Green defeated visiting Brown, 3-0 on Saturday at Burnham Field. It was Senior Day as Dartmouth recognized its senior class prior to opening kickoff. Saturday's scoring began with freshman Sam Fenton netting his first-career goal, while senior Alex van Schalkwyk and sophomore Finn Callahan added insurance tallies.
dartmouthsports.com
Sarah Young Finishes Fourth at ICSA Women’s Singlehanded National Championships
HANOVER, N.H. — Sarah Young of the Dartmouth sailing team competed at the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Women's Singlehanded National Championships. Young competed at the event for the second straight year and finished fourth in a field of 19 of the best student-athletes in the country. Young, who was...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Soccer Falls to Cornell in Season Finale
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Dartmouth women's soccer team fell to Cornell, 1-0, in Ivy League action on Saturday afternoon at Berman Field in Ithaca, New York. Dartmouth finishes the season at 8-7-2, 1-5-1 while Cornell ends the year with a record of 4-7-5, 2-3-2. "While this is not the result we wanted today, this was another close Ivy League game," said Stacy and Nick Branca Family Head Coach of Women's SoccerRon Rainey. "We look forward to the off season getting better as a group."
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Swimming and Diving Makes Season Debut at Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. — The Dartmouth women's swimming and diving team kicked off the 2022-23 season at Princeton, competing against the Tigers, along with Brown. The Big Green fell to Princeton by a score of 231-58 and were bested by Brown, 230-57. Despite a pair of losses, Dartmouth demonstrated improvement from its 2021-22 season with personal bests, along with an event victory over Princeton.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Opens Season at Fordham Monday Night
Dartmouth (0-0, 0-0 Ivy) at Fordham (0-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) Date: Monday, November 7, 2022 – 7:30 p.m. The Dartmouth men's basketball team is set to open its 2022-23 campaign on Monday night when the Big Green travel to Fordham to face the Rams. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Monday will be the first of two showdowns against Atlantic 10 foes, as Dartmouth also heads to UMass on Dec. 20. After a fifth-place finish last season, falling just one game shy of the Ivy League Tournament, this year's edition of Dartmouth will look considerably different than last year's, with its top three scorers all graduating. Dame Adelekun leads the returning group after emerging in Ivy League play last season, while the Big Green feature numerous players with experience who will jump into new and increasing roles.
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Basketball to Host Bryant in Season Opener
Date: Monday, Nov. 7 | 6 p.m. Last Meeting: Dec. 10, 2013 (L, 79-69) ESPN+ | Live Stats | International Stream | Audio | Tickets. Dartmouth welcomes Bryant for the 2022-23 season opener, and just the seventh meeting all-time between the two New England foes. SEASON OUTLOOK. Dartmouth sets its...
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Hockey Scores Six in Win over Yale
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team defeated Yale, 6-0, on Friday evening in ECAC Hockey and Ivy League action at Thompson Arena. Dartmouth improves to 1-2-0, 1-1-0 while Yale drops to 1-2-0, 1-2-0. Luke Haymes scored twice for the Big Green while Ian Pierce, Braiden Dorfman, Trym Løkkeberg and Joey Musa each scored one. Tanner Palocsik, Matt Hubbarde and Nick Unruh each dished out two assists. Cooper Black made 28 saves to claim his first collegiate win and shutout.
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Hockey Wins Shootout Over Brown
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team played to a 2-2 tie against Brown in ECAC Hockey and Ivy League action on Saturday evening at Thompson Arena. The Big Green won the shootout, 1-0, to claim the extra point in the standings. Dartmouth moves to 1-2-1, 1-1-1 while...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Top RPI, 2-0 for First Win
TROY, N.Y. – A third-period goal from junior Annie King broke a scoreless tie to provide the offense, and sophomore Maggie Emerson recorded a 17-save shutout to anchor a strong defensive effort, as the Dartmouth women's hockey team picked up its first win of the season on Friday evening, beating RPI by a 2-0 final. The Big Green came out of the gate firing, literally, in posting the game's first 11 shots on goal. It wasn't until their 34th shot of the evening that they were able to beat Engineers' goalkeeper Amanda Rampado, but it was all Dartmouth would need.
dartmouthsports.com
Comeback Falls Just Short in Double OT on Senior Day
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team forced overtime with goals late in the third and fourth quarters, then continued that momentum into the extra session, but the Big Green couldn't net the game-winner and it was Penn who scored 1:11 into the second overtime to walk away 3-2 winners on Saturday. Payton Altman and Emilia Callahan scored Dartmouth's goals, while Hatley Post was strong in making four saves on the day, including a huge stop in the final minute of the first overtime.
