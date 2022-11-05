Read full article on original website
Related
‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs
Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
buzzfeednews.com
A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies
Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward phone records
The panel wants wants to examine Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward's contacts in the weeks leading up to the attack on the Capitol.
Trump's attempt to edit on the fly by fiddling with his documents was rejected by the Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit organized by America First Policy Institute AFPI on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Trump's request to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to look over 100...
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company
Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
Justice Kagan blocks Jan 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP official’s phone records
US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has temporarily blocked a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol seeking phone records for an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.Justice Kagan issued an administrative stay on 26 October, giving the full court a chance to weigh in on the decision.She gave the House committee until Friday to submit a response to an emergency application from Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward, who was among so-called “alternate electors” subpoenaed by the committee.The “alternate...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks House from getting Trump tax returns
The US Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining six years of tax returns from former president Donald Trump and his eponymous real estate businesses after the ex-president requested an emergency stay of a lower court order allowing them access to the documents. The...
Justice Department on Bannon: Toss His Ass in Jail
Steve Bannon should be jailed for six months and fined $200,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, federal prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday.In a scathing document filed in D.C. federal court, the Justice Department criticized the longstanding ally of Donald Trump for his “sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress” which “exacerbated” the assault on the Capitol. The government added that it would seek the harshest punishment available for Bannon after he was found guilty of two criminal counts of contempt of Congress in July...
Rep. Scott Perry Quietly Drops Suit Against DOJ After FBI Seized Cellphone Data
The Republican first said in August that the FBI seized his phone while he was traveling with family.
Jan. 6 committee gives Georgia DA “key evidence” that “undermines” Trump’s criminal defense: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over...
Trump's company to get a court monitor, judge rules
NEW YORK — A judge Thursday granted the New York attorney general’s request that former President Donald Trump’s business empire be overseen by an independent monitor. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron issued an order after a daylong hearing, requiring that the Trump Organization’s dealings with banks and sale of major assets be subject to supervision by a third-party expert to be named by the court.
Justice Department urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request over seized Mar-a-Lago documents
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to give the special master reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate access to those marked as classified. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers that Trump would suffer "no...
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Trump company loses bid to toss initial jury pool in criminal trial
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company on Tuesday lost a bid to dismiss an initial group of 18 prospective jurors for the real estate firm's criminal trial on tax fraud charges after arguing that the pool was tainted by observing one juror candidate who said she was biased.
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request...
Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to block Congress from getting access to his tax returns. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Thursday left standing a three-judge panel ruling stating the House had the authority to ask for the records despite Trump's standing as a former president.
Manhattan Judge Appoints ‘Independent Monitor’ for Trump Org, Draws ‘Negative Inference’ from Ex-President Invoking the Fifth More Than 400 Times
The Trump Organization’s attorney faced persistent grilling on Thursday morning from a judge, who seemed skeptical of his arguments why the company’s allegedly wild asset inflation do not call for a court-appointed monitor. Later on in the day, the judge confirmed he was, indeed, appointing an “independent monitor.”
msn.com
Trump Urges Rallygoers to 'Crush the Communists at the Ballot Box'
Former President Donald Trump is racing to the finish line in support of Republican candidates for key races ahead of this week's midterm election. On a rare afternoon stop, he rallied before a heavily-populated Latino crowd that started with sunshine and ended with a typical Florida downpour. A rain that didn't seem to wash away any enthusiasm.
