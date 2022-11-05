ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs

Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies

Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company

Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Justice Kagan blocks Jan 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP official’s phone records

US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has temporarily blocked a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol seeking phone records for an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.Justice Kagan issued an administrative stay on 26 October, giving the full court a chance to weigh in on the decision.She gave the House committee until Friday to submit a response to an emergency application from Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward, who was among so-called “alternate electors” subpoenaed by the committee.The “alternate...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department on Bannon: Toss His Ass in Jail

Steve Bannon should be jailed for six months and fined $200,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, federal prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday.In a scathing document filed in D.C. federal court, the Justice Department criticized the longstanding ally of Donald Trump for his “sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress” which “exacerbated” the assault on the Capitol. The government added that it would seek the harshest punishment available for Bannon after he was found guilty of two criminal counts of contempt of Congress in July...
POLITICO

Trump's company to get a court monitor, judge rules

NEW YORK — A judge Thursday granted the New York attorney general’s request that former President Donald Trump’s business empire be overseen by an independent monitor. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron issued an order after a daylong hearing, requiring that the Trump Organization’s dealings with banks and sale of major assets be subject to supervision by a third-party expert to be named by the court.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to block Congress from getting access to his tax returns. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Thursday left standing a three-judge panel ruling stating the House had the authority to ask for the records despite Trump's standing as a former president.
WASHINGTON STATE
Law & Crime

Manhattan Judge Appoints ‘Independent Monitor’ for Trump Org, Draws ‘Negative Inference’ from Ex-President Invoking the Fifth More Than 400 Times

The Trump Organization’s attorney faced persistent grilling on Thursday morning from a judge, who seemed skeptical of his arguments why the company’s allegedly wild asset inflation do not call for a court-appointed monitor. Later on in the day, the judge confirmed he was, indeed, appointing an “independent monitor.”
MANHATTAN, NY
msn.com

Trump Urges Rallygoers to 'Crush the Communists at the Ballot Box'

Former President Donald Trump is racing to the finish line in support of Republican candidates for key races ahead of this week's midterm election. On a rare afternoon stop, he rallied before a heavily-populated Latino crowd that started with sunshine and ended with a typical Florida downpour. A rain that didn't seem to wash away any enthusiasm.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy