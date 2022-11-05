ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
POLITICO

Trump's company to get a court monitor, judge rules

NEW YORK — A judge Thursday granted the New York attorney general’s request that former President Donald Trump’s business empire be overseen by an independent monitor. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron issued an order after a daylong hearing, requiring that the Trump Organization’s dealings with banks and sale of major assets be subject to supervision by a third-party expert to be named by the court.
The Independent

Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company

Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
Vice

Trump’s Company Is Now Under Court Supervision

Former President Donald Trump can no longer run his business empire as he pleases without informing New York authorities of his plans, a New York judge ruled on Thursday. The decision means Trump must notify the judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James before selling or transferring assets, following a warning from James’ office that Trump’s company appeared to be gearing up to transfer parts of his business empire outside the reach of her $250 million civil lawsuit.
News Breaking LIVE

Trump Makes Emergency Appeal to Supreme Court

Former United States President Donald Trump has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court asking for the court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from being able to obtain his tax returns, according to Bloomberg.

