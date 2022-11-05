Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed
Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
First prosecution witness in Trump Org trial is still paid $450K a year — by the Trump Org
Donald Trump's real-estate and golf-resort company is on trial on tax fraud charges in Manhattan. The DA began its case by calling a less-than-ideal prosecution witness, the company's controller. The witness was asked about his $450K-a-year salary — and said he'd prepped with Trump lawyers. Manhattan prosecutors called their...
Former Trump employee tells FBI Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved -report
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
Donald Trump finally gets served $250 million NY fraud lawsuit after 3 weeks — and a court order
NY's attorney general, Letitia James, sued the Trump Organization back on September 21. Reps for Donald Trump and Eric Trump finally got served, the AG said Thursday. Service took three weeks — and a judge's order — with the AG accusing Trump of 'gamesmanship.'. Donald Trump has lost...
Trump's attempt to edit on the fly by fiddling with his documents was rejected by the Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit organized by America First Policy Institute AFPI on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Trump's request to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to look over 100...
Former DOJ official says Trump's reaction to the January 6 panel is starting to look like the makings of an insanity defense
Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, says former President Donald Trump's written response to the House Capitol-riot panel's intention to subpoena him looks like an insanity defense. Katyal — a law professor and an Obama-era acting solicitor general — made an appearance on NBC on Sunday, three days after...
Trump's company to get a court monitor, judge rules
NEW YORK — A judge Thursday granted the New York attorney general’s request that former President Donald Trump’s business empire be overseen by an independent monitor. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron issued an order after a daylong hearing, requiring that the Trump Organization’s dealings with banks and sale of major assets be subject to supervision by a third-party expert to be named by the court.
Jan 6. committee can't find a Trump lawyer that will accept service of subpoena: report
The House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump last week but investigators are still trying to find someone authorized to accept service of it, according to ABC News. The subpoena was introduced by the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who called Trump the riot's...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks House from getting Trump tax returns
The US Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining six years of tax returns from former president Donald Trump and his eponymous real estate businesses after the ex-president requested an emergency stay of a lower court order allowing them access to the documents. The...
Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company
Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
Justice Department urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request over seized Mar-a-Lago documents
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to give the special master reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate access to those marked as classified. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers that Trump would suffer "no...
Trump lawyers pinned hopes of overturning election on appeal to Justice Thomas, emails reveal
Former President Trump’s legal team viewed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "key" to the group’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Trump’s favor.
From Employees to Turnover: How the Trump Organization Is Run
A look at the former president's real-estate business, which is now run by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
AOL Corp
Georgia prosecutor urges Supreme Court not to block Lindsey Graham subpoena
WASHINGTON — A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday urged the Supreme Court not to block a requirement that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., testify in an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to interfere in the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in...
New York judge orders independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization will be limited in its business activities for an indefinite period of time after a New York State judge ordered the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and activities. New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's...
Trump blows deadline to hand over documents to Jan 6 committee
'Get ready': Trump says he will 'very probably' run again for president in 2024. The deadline for former president Donald Trump to produce a host of documents to the House January 6 select committee has passed without any indication that the ex-president has complied with the subpoena issued to him last month.
Trump’s Company Is Now Under Court Supervision
Former President Donald Trump can no longer run his business empire as he pleases without informing New York authorities of his plans, a New York judge ruled on Thursday. The decision means Trump must notify the judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James before selling or transferring assets, following a warning from James’ office that Trump’s company appeared to be gearing up to transfer parts of his business empire outside the reach of her $250 million civil lawsuit.
U.S. Chief Justice Roberts pauses fight over Trump tax returns
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to former President Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the fight over a request from lawmakers that he claims is politically motivated.
Trump Makes Emergency Appeal to Supreme Court
Former United States President Donald Trump has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court asking for the court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from being able to obtain his tax returns, according to Bloomberg.
Comments / 1