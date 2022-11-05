2 Chicago police officers hurt, man injured in squad car crash in Bronzeville, CPD says
Two Chicago police officers were hurt in an early Saturday morning crash in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. According to police, at around 3:15 a.m. officers were travelling westbound on King Drive in a marked squad car when they collided with a Volkswagen sedan near 35th Street. The Chicago Fire Department said a female officer, 58, and a male officer 56, were taken to University of Chicago Hospital. The male driver of the sedan was also taken to U of C in fair condition, CFD said. Both officers are listed in fair condition, according to CPD. It's not yet clear what caused the crash. No further information is available at this time.
