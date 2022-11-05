Read full article on original website
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature
Spotify is looking to give Apple a good bruising in the press.
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
Apple Insider
Samsung tries adding Apple-style Back Tap to Galaxy S and Flip devices
The iPhone's Back Tap feature is now available for Samsung Galaxy S and Flip devices, although making it work means digging through several layers of abstraction. Back Tap is the feature on iPhone that lets users assign different actions to a double tap, or triple tap, on the back of the phone. Meant for accessibility, it's become popular with many users for how it means you can quickly turn on the torch, or launch applications, and so on.
Apple Insider
Matter launches and supported devices get made official
We discuss the global launch of the Matter smart home standard and walk through various supported devices on the latest episode of the Homekit Insider podcast. It was a big week for smart home aficionados as Matter held a launch event in Amsterdam. The CSA announced several pieces of news related to the Matter platform and many partner brands were on hand with announcements of their own.
Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
Apple alert issued to millions of iPhone owners over four huge changes next week
APPLE is rolling out a huge new iPhone update to millions of users next week. The long-awaited iOS 16.1 is set to deliver some seriously handy iPhone hacks – and we've got details on the four best upgrades. Your iPhone will get the new update from October 24, so...
These epic infographics show how Microsoft stacks up against Apple, Google, and Amazon
Microsoft is one of the most successful businesses in the world, but how does it stack up against its biggest competitors?
Apple Insider
Apple works on waking Siri without the 'Hey'
All Apple device users are familiar with calling out "Hey Siri" before making a verbal request. While uttering two words at an iPhone is simple enough, Apple wants to reduce the effort by cutting it down to just one word: "Siri." Apple engineers are working on the problem, which may...
Apple Insider
Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase
Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
Digital Trends
How to delete apps on an LG smart TV
LG’s smart TVs use the proprietary webOS platform that you likely know and (maybe) love. If you’ve ever turned yours on to explore settings and menus, you will have noticed that the webOS platform is sleek and easy to learn, with app icons arranged at the bottom for speedy shuffling with the remote arrow moved by your controller.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.1.1 update expected soon with Emergency SOS via Satellite, bug fixes
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple could soon releaseiOS 16.1.1 with the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for iPhone 14 models and a bug fix affecting Apple's advertising network. Multiple signs are appearing that Apple will release iOS 16.1.1...
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly cuts back iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus orders
Even as stocks of the iPhone 14 Pro remain constrained, Apple is said to be trimming iPhone 14 orders by up to 3 million. The scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro, and how production is particularly affected by the current China COVID lockdown, has led Apple to take the rare step of commenting on the issue. Apple has not commented on availability or demand for the lower-end iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, though signs are that these models are not selling as well as expected.
Android Authority
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
Apple Insider
Apple begins Oscars push for 'Causeway'
Entertainment industry title Deadline has opened this year's movie awards season with "Contenders Film: New York" to highlight some of the year's most popular movies, including one from Apple TV+. Ahead of the 95th Oscars ceremony that will take place on March 12, 2023, "Contenders Film: New York" shared possible...
You'll soon be able to hotspot your phones cellular data with Phone Link on Windows 11
A new Windows preview build brings with it a handful of fixes and improvements, including a new Phone Link feature that lets users connect to their phone's mobile hotspot directly from the Windows 11 Wi-Fi panel
Apple Insider
Apple settles lawsuit against former employee accused of leaking trade secrets
Apple has settled its lawsuit against Simon Lancaster, a former materials lead who allegedly stole trade secrets and shared them with a journalist. As part of the settlement, Lancaster will pay an undisclosed sum to Apple. He is also barred from disclosing any confidential information related to Apple without Apple's express written consent.
PayPal and Venmo to offer Apple Tap to Pay feature
In February, Apple announced its Tap to Pay feature, which allows businesses to use their iPhones to “seamlessly and securely” accept Apple Pay payments with a simple tap. Now, this function is getting new partners with PayPal and Venmo. During its latest earning reports, PayPal (via MacRumors) shared...
