Apple Insider

Samsung tries adding Apple-style Back Tap to Galaxy S and Flip devices

The iPhone's Back Tap feature is now available for Samsung Galaxy S and Flip devices, although making it work means digging through several layers of abstraction. Back Tap is the feature on iPhone that lets users assign different actions to a double tap, or triple tap, on the back of the phone. Meant for accessibility, it's become popular with many users for how it means you can quickly turn on the torch, or launch applications, and so on.
Apple Insider

Matter launches and supported devices get made official

We discuss the global launch of the Matter smart home standard and walk through various supported devices on the latest episode of the Homekit Insider podcast. It was a big week for smart home aficionados as Matter held a launch event in Amsterdam. The CSA announced several pieces of news related to the Matter platform and many partner brands were on hand with announcements of their own.
NBC Los Angeles

Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New

Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
Apple Insider

Apple works on waking Siri without the 'Hey'

All Apple device users are familiar with calling out "Hey Siri" before making a verbal request. While uttering two words at an iPhone is simple enough, Apple wants to reduce the effort by cutting it down to just one word: "Siri." Apple engineers are working on the problem, which may...
Apple Insider

Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase

Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
Digital Trends

How to delete apps on an LG smart TV

LG’s smart TVs use the proprietary webOS platform that you likely know and (maybe) love. If you’ve ever turned yours on to explore settings and menus, you will have noticed that the webOS platform is sleek and easy to learn, with app icons arranged at the bottom for speedy shuffling with the remote arrow moved by your controller.
Apple Insider

iOS 16.1.1 update expected soon with Emergency SOS via Satellite, bug fixes

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple could soon releaseiOS 16.1.1 with the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for iPhone 14 models and a bug fix affecting Apple's advertising network. Multiple signs are appearing that Apple will release iOS 16.1.1...
Apple Insider

Apple reportedly cuts back iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus orders

Even as stocks of the iPhone 14 Pro remain constrained, Apple is said to be trimming iPhone 14 orders by up to 3 million. The scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro, and how production is particularly affected by the current China COVID lockdown, has led Apple to take the rare step of commenting on the issue. Apple has not commented on availability or demand for the lower-end iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, though signs are that these models are not selling as well as expected.
Android Authority

Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?

We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
Apple Insider

Apple begins Oscars push for 'Causeway'

Entertainment industry title Deadline has opened this year's movie awards season with "Contenders Film: New York" to highlight some of the year's most popular movies, including one from Apple TV+. Ahead of the 95th Oscars ceremony that will take place on March 12, 2023, "Contenders Film: New York" shared possible...
Apple Insider

Apple settles lawsuit against former employee accused of leaking trade secrets

Apple has settled its lawsuit against Simon Lancaster, a former materials lead who allegedly stole trade secrets and shared them with a journalist. As part of the settlement, Lancaster will pay an undisclosed sum to Apple. He is also barred from disclosing any confidential information related to Apple without Apple's express written consent.
BGR.com

PayPal and Venmo to offer Apple Tap to Pay feature

In February, Apple announced its Tap to Pay feature, which allows businesses to use their iPhones to “seamlessly and securely” accept Apple Pay payments with a simple tap. Now, this function is getting new partners with PayPal and Venmo. During its latest earning reports, PayPal (via MacRumors) shared...

