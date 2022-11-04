Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
friars.com
Providence College Women’s Hockey Team Moves Up To No. 10 In National Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team claimed the No. 10 position in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Nov. 7. This past weekend, the Friars swept Boston University in a home-and-home series. On Friday, Nov. 4 the Friars traveled to Boston where they edged the Terriers, 3-2, in overtime. The Friars then hosted the Terriers at Schneider Arena on Saturday, Nov. 5 and claimed a 4-1 victory.
What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games
The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound
While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Nebraska Considering Two Former Big 12 Coaches: Report
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still searching for a full-time head coach after firing Scott Frost following a 1-2 start in 2022 and a 16-31 overall record. For now, Mickey Joseph is serving as the interim head coach and has led the Huskers to a 2-4 record since he took over and a 3-6 overall record. Barring the possibility of Joseph being named the full-time guy, Nebraska will be looking for its next head coach from somewhere outside of Lincoln.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
North Platte Telegraph
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
CBS Sports
Watch Nebraska vs. Maine: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The Maine Black Bears and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Pinnacle Bank Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 6-23 season, Maine is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Nebraska (10-22), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
CBS Sports
Creighton vs. St. Thomas (MN): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The #9 Creighton Bluejays and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at CHI Health Center Omaha to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bluejays were 23-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 79-72. Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) struggled last season, ending up 10-20.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect hints at next Husker coach
After all the speculation and months of waiting, did one of the latest Nebraska football recruiting targets end up teasing who the next head coach might be? In doing so, it would appear that quarterback prospect JT Fayard at least has some inside info that the rest of Husker nation would kill to have.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
Midlands Business Journal
Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha
After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
