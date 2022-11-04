ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico or wish to travel there soon and you also happen to love burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico.
travelawaits.com

7 Reasons To Add The Zuni Pueblo To Your New Mexico Road Trip

Located in the remote red-earth land of western New Mexico, the Zuni Pueblo has weathered nearly half a millennium of challenges from outside forces. But thanks in part to the pueblo’s isolated location, the Zuni people have persevered through the centuries, and their culture has remained largely intact. Today, the scenic land is home to a unique language, traditions, and religion.
GALLUP, NM
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report

Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
COLORADO STATE
K99

10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado

Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Think you're a 'sharpshooter'? Colorado Parks and Wildlife might need your help

Consider yourself a "sharpshooter?" If you've got good aim with a rifle and enjoy hunting elk, the state of Colorado might need your help. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for "qualified volunteers" to help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge. Part of this dispersal effort involves culling, or selective slaughtering, of some of the animals. According to CPW, the effort should be viewed as part of the intensive elk management project, not hunting or recreation.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Strong winds return to New Mexico this week

Quiet weather to start the week, but another storm will make its way towards New Mexico later this week. Moisture will be lacking, but expect windy weather to return Wednesday. A nice, fall day Monday across New Mexico. Temperatures will cooler today across southern New Mexico thanks to cloud cover...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
COLORADO STATE
go955.com

New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating

HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Denver Gazette

A blue Colorado in a red wave? | ELECTION 2022

In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Livestream: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s Election Day in New Mexico and KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters with the latest results and coverage here online. Join KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Curtis Segarra tonight for livestreaming election results and analysis on KRQE.com. Here’s a rundown of some of the big races to watch tonight. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico

Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clear and quiet evening ahead

What a great looking Sunday! High temps climbed above average this afternoon with the metro reaching 67°. Roswell even made it into the 80s! Thankfully, the powerful wind gusts subsided across the central highlands today as well, making way for a much quieter afternoon. Temps warmed into the middle 70s for Santa Rosa under sunny skies.
ROSWELL, NM

