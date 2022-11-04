Consider yourself a "sharpshooter?" If you've got good aim with a rifle and enjoy hunting elk, the state of Colorado might need your help. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for "qualified volunteers" to help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge. Part of this dispersal effort involves culling, or selective slaughtering, of some of the animals. According to CPW, the effort should be viewed as part of the intensive elk management project, not hunting or recreation.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO