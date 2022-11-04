Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico or wish to travel there soon and you also happen to love burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons To Add The Zuni Pueblo To Your New Mexico Road Trip
Located in the remote red-earth land of western New Mexico, the Zuni Pueblo has weathered nearly half a millennium of challenges from outside forces. But thanks in part to the pueblo’s isolated location, the Zuni people have persevered through the centuries, and their culture has remained largely intact. Today, the scenic land is home to a unique language, traditions, and religion.
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado
Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
teslarati.com
Tesla starts construction of 2nd New Mexico store in American Indian land
Recent reports have indicated that Tesla is working with American Indian organizations to bypass a ban on direct-to-consumer automobile sales in New Mexico. In this light, Tesla has started the construction of its second store on Santa Ana Pueblo land. The facility is expected to open in May 2023. The...
Think you're a 'sharpshooter'? Colorado Parks and Wildlife might need your help
Consider yourself a "sharpshooter?" If you've got good aim with a rifle and enjoy hunting elk, the state of Colorado might need your help. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for "qualified volunteers" to help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge. Part of this dispersal effort involves culling, or selective slaughtering, of some of the animals. According to CPW, the effort should be viewed as part of the intensive elk management project, not hunting or recreation.
KRQE News 13
Strong winds return to New Mexico this week
Quiet weather to start the week, but another storm will make its way towards New Mexico later this week. Moisture will be lacking, but expect windy weather to return Wednesday. A nice, fall day Monday across New Mexico. Temperatures will cooler today across southern New Mexico thanks to cloud cover...
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
go955.com
New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
A blue Colorado in a red wave? | ELECTION 2022
In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
Fundraisers crucial for Animal Humane New Mexico programs
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.
KOAT 7
New Mexico County-By-County Election Results
The polls have closed in New Mexico. Here are the results for races contested in your county during the 2022 election. For full coverage of the 2022 election, click here.
KRQE Livestream: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s Election Day in New Mexico and KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters with the latest results and coverage here online. Join KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Curtis Segarra tonight for livestreaming election results and analysis on KRQE.com. Here’s a rundown of some of the big races to watch tonight. […]
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
KRQE News 13
Clear and quiet evening ahead
What a great looking Sunday! High temps climbed above average this afternoon with the metro reaching 67°. Roswell even made it into the 80s! Thankfully, the powerful wind gusts subsided across the central highlands today as well, making way for a much quieter afternoon. Temps warmed into the middle 70s for Santa Rosa under sunny skies.
Comments / 0