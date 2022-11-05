The Ottawa Senators have been a tricky team to pin down so far. They started the season with two losses, then handed the Boston Bruins their only loss so far in a 7-5 barn burner. That win kicked off a four-game win streak that saw rookie Shane Pinto score in each of those games. But since then, they’ve lost four games to give them an underwhelming 4-6-0 record, placing them once again at the bottom of the NHL’s standings.

