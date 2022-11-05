Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Looking back at 1,500 games at the Saddledome
On Oct. 15, 1983, the Calgary Flames played their very first regular season game at the Olympic Saddledome. It was a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. On Nov. 3, 2022, the Flames played their 1,500th regular season game at the building, a 4-1 setback to the Nashville Predators. In-between those book-ending losses, the Flames have won 825 regular season appearances at the Saddledome.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Lineup Decisions Could Determine Kylington’s Future
We are now in November and Oliver Kylington still hasn’t returned to the team. He is on leave due to personal matters and the Calgary Flames have filled the hole fine up until now. The Flames were seen as one of the deepest and best defensive groups in the NHL before the season, and still are without Kylington.
ESPN
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes face Maple Leafs, try for fifth straight win
Having the best players playing the best is what Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour looks for from this team. He has seen that development often this season, and that has equated to quite a bit of success. "Our top guys have been playing really well," Brind'Amour said. The Hurricanes will...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Resilience Key to Perfect Western Canada Road Trip
The New Jersey Devils are finally returning home after eight days on the road. The club made a big statement by sweeping their three-game Western Canada road trip and pushing their record to 9-3-0. Every season a certain theme or mantra emerges that fans will repeatedly hear from both the...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames – 11/5/22
The New Jersey Devils wrap up their Western Canada road trip on Nov. 5, as they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Similar to other games that the Devils played this week, puck drop will be late on the East Coast, with the game starting at 10:00 PM. The Devils’ road trip has impressed, winning in Vancouver against the Canucks 5-2 on Nov. 1 and defeating the Edmonton Oilers in stunning fashion with a 4-3 victory on Nov. 3.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
Yardbarker
Flames Post-Game: Flames salvage ugly start against Devils
Welcome to our game day content brought to you by NHL odds site Betway!. The Calgary Flames had a tough start to Saturday night’s game with the New Jersey Devils. They lost Michael Stone to an apparent injury. They gave up a lot of good scoring chances, squandering an early lead. But after that rough opening period, they regrouped and battled back to capture a point.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Prospect Report: Ostapchuk, Boucher, Kastelic & More
The Ottawa Senators have been a tricky team to pin down so far. They started the season with two losses, then handed the Boston Bruins their only loss so far in a 7-5 barn burner. That win kicked off a four-game win streak that saw rookie Shane Pinto score in each of those games. But since then, they’ve lost four games to give them an underwhelming 4-6-0 record, placing them once again at the bottom of the NHL’s standings.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Panthers 4 – Kings Get Last Laugh
After a fairly uneventful first period between the LA Kings and Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, this game took a hard turn. There was a 52-second stretch in the second period where the Kings tied the game, went back down a goal, then tied the game again. There was a stretch of 5:30 from late in the second period to early in the third where it went from a 2-2 game to a 4-4 game.
ESPN
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
Yardbarker
No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
