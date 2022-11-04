Read full article on original website
Obituary: Joan Koler (nee Fischl)
Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Joan Koler (nee Fischl), age 72, of Lansing, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Friday November 4, 2022. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert A. Koler and parents Otto and Mary Fischl. Joan is survived by her son Frank Koler (Lisa, Jacen, and Hunter Brown), daughter Monica Koler (Ryan and Andy Cannon) and several siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Obituary: Roger L. Triemstra
Roger L. Triemstra, age 92, of Munster, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, November 4, 2022. Beloved husband for 73 years of the late Geraldine “Gerrie” Triemstra, nee Porter. Loving father of Patti (Rick) Powell, Carl (Faith) Triemstra, Cheri Triemstra, and Dean Triemstra. Cherished grandfather of Joshua (Sarah) Powell, Aaron (Leah) Powell, Kaitlyn Powell, Rachel (Brian) Bardolph, Justin (Rachel) Triemstra, Meghan Terpstra, Zachary (Veronica Marziani) Terpstra, Griffin (Tiffany) Terpstra, Jakob Triemstra, and Lillian Triemstra; great-grandfather of Walter, Nadine, Henry, Sydney, Christian, Clara, Lucas, Calvin, Peter, Emma, Isabelle, Adrianna, Daniella, Grace, Jessa, Leo, Stella, and Willa. Dear brother of the late Esther (late Harry) Lagestee, late Helen (late Edward) Klompmaker, late Ruth (late George) Daehn, and the late Emily (late Michael) Van Zuidam. Uncle and great-uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by three grandchildren: Late Adam Powell, late Kathryn Powell, and the late Bethany Powell and by his parents Jacob and Lena Triemstra.
Hickory Farms opens temporary pop-up store in Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (November 6, 2022) – Saturday, November 5, marked the grand opening of a new Hickory Farms store in Lansing. Located at 17643 Torrence Avenue, in what was once a Wolf Camera shop, Hickory Farms is a pop-up store, occupying the space only during the holiday shopping season.
Sunday’s Veterans Day ceremony to honor women veterans
LANSING, Ill. (November 5, 2022) – This year’s Veterans Day Service at the Lansing Veterans Memorial specifically honors women veterans. The ceremony will feature LTC Dianna D. Hilson MSN, FNP-BC as the guest speaker. Hilson joined the military in 1989 as an enlisted Private First Class (PFC) in the Illinois Army National Guard with the 508th Area Support Medical Company (ASMC). She served in a variety of roles until her retirement a few weeks ago.
Monday: Seasonable and sunny
LANSING, Ill. (November 6, 2022) – Monday’s forecast includes a high of 55 degrees, which is seasonable for early November in Lansing. Morning sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours...
Local Voices: An Open Letter to Mayor Eidam
In late August I emailed you to ask if you’d be willing to meet and discuss the question of allowing chickens in Lansing. Eventually you responded and ignored my request for a meeting, but you did share that you’re opposed to allowing chickens because of the “odor of chicken coops.” You cited two anecdotal examples as reasons for this, both of which I believe are true but neither of which are sufficient to determine whether chickens should be allowed in Lansing. If I told you about two of my neighbors having smelly dogs, would you make them illegal in Lansing?
Severed power line starts car fire; no one hurt
LANSING, Ill. (November 5, 2022) – The winds that ripped through Lansing Saturday afternoon downed a live electrical wire that slowly and repeatedly set a car on fire near the intersection of Randolph and William Street. From front tire to car fire. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., John, a Lansing...
Where do I vote on Election Day?
LANSING, Ill. (November 7, 2022) – Lansing residents will vote at seven different locations around town on November 8, determined by their precinct number. Residents can determine where they need to vote using the list below. Polling locations. Election Day voting is available only at assigned polling places, from...
