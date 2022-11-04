ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Comments / 2

Related
KBUR

Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River

Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
1027superhits.com

18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Six students injured in Peoria Co. crash, one driver cited

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins and the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District say the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting

An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
ASHLAND, IL
KBUR

Stronghurst woman dies in rollover crash

Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was killed in a rollover accident Sunday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Sunday at 7:41 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of 900 North Stronghurst for a report of a rollover accident involving one vehicle.
STRONGHURST, IL
1027superhits.com

Police: Two juveniles shot near Quest Academy

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police flooded an area near Quest Academy in Peoria Monday afternoon. Police were called to an area near Gift Street and Bootz Avenue around 3:30 on three SpotSpotter alerts, totaling as many as 21 rounds being fired. A spokesperson says two juvenile males were shot,...
PEORIA, IL
KBUR

Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
HAMILTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Rollover

On Sunday November 6th at 7:41 AM Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Responded to Township RD 1400E North of 900 N Stronghurst for a report of a one vehicle rollover accident. Upon Deputies arrival the vehicle was found to have rolled over. The driver of the vehicle Sarah Shrum Age...
STRONGHURST, IL
KBUR

Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash

Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

1 killed in two-car crash Thursday

A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
GALESBURG, IL
wlds.com

One Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Monday

One person was injured in a two-car crash that also included a parked car Monday morning. Jacksonville Police, Fire Department EMS, and LifeStar Ambulance all responded to the 300 block of West State Street in front of the Morgan County Courthouse at 9:25 on Monday for a call of a three-vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KBUR

Hancock County States Attorney resigns

Stronghurst, Ill- The Hancock County States Attorney has announced her resignation. Hancock County States Attorney Rachel B. Mast said in a statement Monday that she has resigned from her position as Hancock County States Attorney, effective November 14th, 2022. Mast stated that her resignation was due to her accepting an...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria man found safe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man has been located, Peoria Police announced in a press release Friday. Police asked for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James McNulty on Wednesday. He had last been seen Oct. 31. Friday’s release states that McNulty is doing well.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy