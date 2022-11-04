Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
1027superhits.com
18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Six students injured in Peoria Co. crash, one driver cited
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins and the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District say the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116...
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
KBUR
Stronghurst woman dies in rollover crash
Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was killed in a rollover accident Sunday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Sunday at 7:41 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of 900 North Stronghurst for a report of a rollover accident involving one vehicle.
1027superhits.com
Police: Two juveniles shot near Quest Academy
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police flooded an area near Quest Academy in Peoria Monday afternoon. Police were called to an area near Gift Street and Bootz Avenue around 3:30 on three SpotSpotter alerts, totaling as many as 21 rounds being fired. A spokesperson says two juvenile males were shot,...
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Sentenced to IDOC for String of Power Equipment Thefts, Burglary
A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection to a string of power equipment thefts over the summer. 49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street was arrested at his residence without incident on August 19th for theft following an investigation by Jacksonville Police.
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
977wmoi.com
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Rollover
On Sunday November 6th at 7:41 AM Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Responded to Township RD 1400E North of 900 N Stronghurst for a report of a one vehicle rollover accident. Upon Deputies arrival the vehicle was found to have rolled over. The driver of the vehicle Sarah Shrum Age...
Maquon’s Strode Garage fire update: lack of water on scene, $3M in damage
Firefighters from several rural departments were called to a structure fire in Maquon Thursday afternoon. Maquon Fire Chief Patrick Hohenbery tells WGIL that he got the call around 11:45 a.m. of the structure fire in the 400-block of Main Street, the sight of Strode Garage. Hohenbery says that a dozen...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
wlds.com
One Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Monday
One person was injured in a two-car crash that also included a parked car Monday morning. Jacksonville Police, Fire Department EMS, and LifeStar Ambulance all responded to the 300 block of West State Street in front of the Morgan County Courthouse at 9:25 on Monday for a call of a three-vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
wlds.com
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
KBUR
Hancock County States Attorney resigns
Stronghurst, Ill- The Hancock County States Attorney has announced her resignation. Hancock County States Attorney Rachel B. Mast said in a statement Monday that she has resigned from her position as Hancock County States Attorney, effective November 14th, 2022. Mast stated that her resignation was due to her accepting an...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man found safe
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man has been located, Peoria Police announced in a press release Friday. Police asked for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James McNulty on Wednesday. He had last been seen Oct. 31. Friday’s release states that McNulty is doing well.
Comments / 2