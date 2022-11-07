ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv ‘may need to be evacuated’ if power lost, mayor warns

By Arpan Rai
 5 days ago

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has warned residents to prepare for the worst this winter – and possible evacuation from the capital – if Russia keeps launching attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We are doing everything to avoid this,” he said, “our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die.”

Around 4.5 million people are without electricity, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation on Sunday.

The Ukrainian president said: “We must get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now.”

Over the last month, Russia has focused on striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv was having hourly rotating blackouts in parts of the city and the surrounding region on Sunday.

Rolling blackouts were also planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said.

Fierce Russian attacks continue on Donetsk - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of driving its mobilised soldiers to death while warning that attacks have soared in Russia-occupied Donetsk region.

“Very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue. The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, he continues to drive his mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Arpan Rai7 November 2022 03:30

Biden’s top aide Sullivan ‘held undisclosed talks with Russia'

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has reportedly held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk of the war in Ukraine spilling over or escalating into a nuclear conflict.

This is according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVU4a_0izlOmRp00
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

The newspaper cited US and allied officials as saying that Mr Sullivan, president Joe Biden’s top aide on national security, held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, that were not disclosed publicly.

The White House declined to comment on the report, responding to questions about the story only with a statement attributed to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson: “People claim a lot of things.”

The Wall Street Journal said the officials did not provide the dates or the number of calls.

Lamiat Sabin7 November 2022 03:00

Zelenksy: ‘Iran’s supply of weapons to Russia prolongs war’

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Iran, which supplies Russia with weapons, should be held jointly responsible for the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

He suggested that Iran supplying weapons has prolonged the conflict.

In his nightly address, the Ukranian president said – after he discussed increasing pressure on the Iranian regime with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday – that Iran’s “complicity in Russian terror must be punished.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cn1r3_0izlOmRp00
An attack on buildings in Kyiv using Iranian-made drones (Roman Hrytsyna/Associated Press)

He continued: “The whole world will know that the Iranian regime is helping Russia to continue this war.

“And therefore to prolong the effect of those threats to the world that provoked precisely by the Russian war.

“If it were not for the Iranian supply of weapons to the aggressor, we would be closer to peace by now, which means closer to a complete solution to the food crisis, closer to a solution to the cost of living crisis, to stabilization in the energy market, to reliable security against radiation blackmail, which Russia does not abandon.

“Therefore, absolutely everyone who helps Russia to continue this war must be responsible for the consequences of this war along with it.”

Lamiat Sabin7 November 2022 02:00

Russian military archpriest Mikhail Vasiliev dies in Ukraine

A Russian priest, who said women would find it easier to send their sons to war if they had more children, has died in Ukraine.

Mikhail Vasiliev died on Sunday (6 November) “in the area of ​​the special military operation in Ukraine while carrying out pastoral duties,” the official website of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) says.

He reportedly died of shrapnel wounds caused by a HIMARS explosion just metres away from him.

The ROC said Mr Vasiliev had travelled for participation in “peacekeeping operations” in Kosovo, Bosnia, Abkhazia, Kyrgyzstan, the North Caucasus and Syria.

He was the military archpriest of the church of St. Barbara the Great Martyr and the Venerable Ilya Muromets in Vlasikha, in the Moscow region.

In October, Mr Vasiliev told the Spas (Saviour) TV channel that if women in Russia had more children, it would be easier for them to send their sons to war.

The presenter had told him about a woman who hid her son in the Canary Islands to avoid conscription.

He said: “The Lord has allowed each lady to give birth to many children. And if a lady, fulfilling this commandment to ‘be fruitful and multiply’, refused to use artificial pregnancy termination methods, in the widest sense, then obviously she would have more than one child.

“And therefore, she would not find it so painful and terrifying to part with her child, even for a while. The devil is not so terrible as he is painted. Whom God helps, nobody can harm.”

Lamiat Sabin7 November 2022 01:00

Ukraine 'to see drop in power by almost a third’

Ukraine faces a 32 per cent deficit in projected power supply, according to an energy CEO.

Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, a major supplier of energy to Kyiv, said on his Facebook page: “This is a lot, and it’s force majeure.”

It comes as Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents to prepare for the worst this winter – and possible evacuation from the capital – if Russia keeps launching attacks on Ukraine’s energy network.

Rolling blackouts have taken place in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said.

Around 4.5 million people are without electricity, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation on Sunday.

Lamiat Sabin7 November 2022 00:01

'906 people allowed to flee occupied areas of Ukraine in a week’

Russian troops have allowed only 906 people in one week to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk.

This is according to the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who made the claim on Telegram today.

He wrote: “Every day, residents of the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts try to escape the occupation to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

“In one week, the Rashists (Russian fascists) released a total of 906 people from the occupied parts of four regions to Zaporizhzhia. Thousands more are waiting for their turn.”

Lamiat Sabin6 November 2022 22:43

ICYMI: China says nukes must not be used against Ukraine

In case you missed it...

Chinese president Xi Jinping has warned against using nuclear weapons over Ukraine, in what is considered to be China’s first clear message to Russia (Maroosha Muzaffar writes).

“The international community should … jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia,” Mr Xi said during a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.

Mr Xi told Mr Scholz that he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe without naming Russia, in his most direct remarks so far on the escalating crisis.

During their first in-person meeting, Mr Xi called on the international community to “reject the threat of nuclear weapons” and advocate against nuclear war to prevent a “crisis on the Eurasian continent”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8NRR_0izlOmRp00

Xi Jinping calls on international community to ‘reject the threat of nuclear weapons’

Lamiat Sabin6 November 2022 22:00

Kyiv warned to expect worst this winter amid power cuts

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, is warning residents to prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps launching attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We are doing everything to avoid this,” he said, “but let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die.

“And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Edgtw_0izlOmRp00
File photo of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko (Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press)

Around 4.5 million people are without electricity, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation on Sunday.

The Ukrainian president said: “We must get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now.”

Russia has focused on striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the last month, causing power cuts.

Kyiv was having hourly rotating blackouts in parts of the city and the surrounding region on Sunday.

Rolling blackouts were also planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said.

Lamiat Sabin6 November 2022 21:30

Russian troops ‘suffering serious losses’ in Donetsk - Zelensky

Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing its “fierce” attacks in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Vladimir Putin’s troops are preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Mr Zelensky also said during his nightly address to Ukrainians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zcw6E_0izlOmRp00
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (PA Media)

“Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there,” he said.

Mr Zelensky said he believed Russia was “concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure, energy in the first instance”.

Lamiat Sabin6 November 2022 21:00

Kyiv blackouts ‘controlled’ after ‘attacks on energy facilities'

Kyiv is suffering difficulties with its electricity supply but blackouts have been controlled, according to a senior official.

Kyrylо Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has written on Telegram: “The situation as regards electricity supply to consumers in the capital is difficult today.

“Apparently, every resident of Kyiv is feeling it now. But most importantly, temporary blackouts help energy companies stabilise the power grid. Preventing a mass blackout.

“The important thing is that the temporary blackouts now are controlled.

“Our rage at such moments and helplessness is what the enemy wanted to achieve by attacking energy facilities. That’s why we work, don’t panic. Everything will be fine!”

It comes after Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko had called on Kyiv residents to stock up on essentials and to consider temporarily moving out of the capital. But today he assured them that there was no reason to panic.

FRESNO, CA
