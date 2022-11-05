ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Brighton has forgotten the meaning of the word ‘inclusive’

By James Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fs62u_0izlOkgN00

Accessible toilets that are accessible to everyone! Well that’s just dandy. Hugs! Welcome to Brighton : inclusion city, alongside York, Waltham Forest and a number of other places that splatter verbal policy diarrhoea all over their civic websites while flying flags, penning tweets, and gratuitously fobbing off people with disabilities while they’re at it.

Here’s the thing. Can no one see the problem with putting “accessible to everyone” on the only convenience disabled people can use? Perhaps you might understand if I describe how I arrived at the sign, on display at a large-ish civic institution that I won’t name because even though it almost had me blowing a gasket, I’d have been in quite the jam without.

Brighton offered a small taste of what it must have been like to be disabled in the 1950s, when you were expected to stay indoors. Out of sight, out of mind.

A friend of mine, also disabled, once sent me a newspaper clipping of a royal presenting those sky-blue mobility buggies to some disabled people, with the headline boasting of the cheers from the “cripples” they were metaphorically cuddling. We haven’t moved on as far as some people would have you believe. My family and I went to Brighton because we fancied a day out. By the end of the day, I was left calling our judgement into question. Faced with a two-hour shlep back to London, there was nowhere to take a piss.

At activity one, the disabled loos were out of order. It always seems to be that way. Except they weren’t really – it’s just the lock that was bust. The facilities were perfectly useable with someone keeping guard. That is, of course, if you can navigate a small obstacle course consisting of a Henry vacuum cleaner and various other bits and pieces (this also happens all the damn time).

The place we went for lunch at didn’t have any sort of facilities for disabled people, and the directions to where such facilities might be found proved wanting. The public toilets? They were, of course, closed.

Finally, we found the “accessible to all” facility. Now do you see the problem? When it comes to accessible facilities for disabled people, there is a marked shortage of supply. That also applies to parking spaces, medical help, and pretty much anything in between. Disabled people knew all about the “shortage economy” long before The Economist was writing lengthy pieces about it. It’s just everyday life. This is why that supposedly inclusive notice in a supposedly inclusive city is so appallingly wrong .

If the facilities are “accessible to everyone” they’re accessible to the lazy bloke who can’t be bothered to walk two metres further down the corridor to the gents. The “accessible” facilities thus become much less accessible to the people they’re designed for. That’s people who need them and have no alternative provision available. People who might need to go rather more often than the average person, might take longer, might have other challenges to navigate. Disabilities are all different. The only constant is that they’re a pain in the neck. Often elsewhere, too.

I also understand the problems faced by people with hidden disabilities , like the autistic guy who saw me waiting outside the accessible facilities at a London cinema and proceeded to apologise profusely for using them. I explained to him that he absolutely had the right to use the accessible facilities, and should continue to do so. Men’s toilets can be filthy, unpleasant, and absolutely intolerable to autistic people.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Those of us with kit that makes it clear we have impairments recognise this. We can – usually, anyway – tell when people have hidden disabilities, and when their only disabilities are laziness and obnoxiousness. It’s a dead giveaway when they make a big song and dance about unnecessarily holding open doors we are quite capable of opening ourselves.

But that sign didn’t remind anyone that there are people with hidden disabilities, as some do . It said “accessible to everyone” – including those sorry-ass, lazy louts.

I should say, at this point, that most of the people we encountered on our day out were lovely. I still like the place a lot. But the authorities, the council, the people who run places, maybe the MPs: they need to go back to school to learn what inclusion means.

If you make spaces “accessible to all” on the grounds of inclusion, you can easily start to exclude people who really need them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
The Independent

Coroner has seen ‘no evidence’ Archie Battersbee took part in online challenge

A coroner said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online blackout challenge, as an inquest heard that police have found messages on the 12-year-old’s phone reflecting “very low mood”.Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told that Ms Dance had found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he...
The Independent

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term.Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.The former actress confessed she “hates the word so much” and listening to it gives her “hives”, and she opted not to say it, using instead the “B-word”, and spelling out B-I-T-C-H just once, during...
The Independent

Thousands of operations will be cancelled if nurse strike goes ahead

Thousands of NHS operations and appointments are likely to be cancelled if nurses go on strike across the UK.The health service will turn its attention to treating emergency patients in a “life-preserving care model” if nurses take to the picket lines.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has already said it is committed to ensuring emergency and urgent care can be kept running during a strike.Its care model for strikes says emergency care will be provided to preserve life or to prevent permanent disability.Some of the most serious cancer cases could be treated, while urgent diagnostic procedures and assessments will be...
The Independent

Tube strikes: When are London Underground walkouts and which lines are affected?

An upcoming Transport for London (TfL) strike by 10,000 RMT Union members working at London Underground and Arriva Rail (London Overground) is expected to cause significant disruption across the capital this week.It follows a run of strikes by Network Rail and train operator workers - the most recent of which were called off.A spokesperson for RMT said last week (Friday 4 November): “Rail union RMT has suspended planned strikes on Nov 5, 7 and 9 and will now enter into a period of intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies.”But although RMT’s rail strikes were suspended, TfL...
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Glasgow awarded 2014 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow was handed hosting rights to the 2014 Commonwealth Games on this day in 2007, beating Nigerian capital Abuja by 47 votes to 24 at a summit in Sri Lanka.The decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation ensured the Games would be held in Scotland for the third time, after Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986.First Minister Alex Salmond, who travelled to Colombo with the bid team, said: “We will make these Games the greatest sporting event our country has ever seen.“This will be our chance to show the whole world the very best of Scotland.”The result of the vote brought jubilation...
The Independent

Rail strikes called off: what does it mean for your journey?

Hours before the next round of national rail strikes was due to begin, the RMT union called off the action – saying it has “secured unconditional talks on Network Rail and the promise of an offer from the train operating companies”.But the decision has come too late to reinstate many of the widespread train cancellations that have been made because of the strikes.Which strikes have been called off?Strikes had been planned by staff working for Network Rail on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Saturday 9 November, with staff at 14 train operators stopping work on 5 and 9 November.The...
The Independent

Girl, 12, on 365-day run raises more than £10,000 for cancer charity

A 12-year-old girl who ran three kilometres every day for a year said she is “uplifted with joy” after raising more than £10,000 for a prostate cancer charity.Emily Talman, from the Wirral, Merseyside, decided to take on her 3K-a-day challenge to help Prostate Cancer UK after almost losing her grandfather Peter to the disease.Emily started running on November 8 2021 and has brought in more than £10,325 after completing her challenge on Tuesday.She told the PA news agency: “I’m feeling uplifted with joy. My grandad has always told me, ‘Never give up, never give in’ and that’s what I’ve told...
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy