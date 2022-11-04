Read full article on original website
More information on fire at apartment building on Friday in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department on Friday afternoon battled a blaze at an apartment building. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says that at 3:15 on Friday they were called to a structure fire at Jefferson and Sunset in Vandalia. Chief Meadows says they arrived to smoke coming from the roofline and that high winds on Friday afternoon made the situation more difficult. Chief Meadows says they were able to contain the fire to the upper level/attic. And, he says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring apartment building. Chief Meadows says they had 16 firefighters on the scene for 3 1/2 hours.
ISP arrests two juveniles in connection to a threatening message at Pana High School
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials were notified of a threatening message in a bathroom stall. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, a second threatening message was found in a bathroom stall. The second message was separate from the threat found the previous day.
Juveniles Charged, Related To Threats At Pana High
(Pana, IL) — Illinois State Police are charging two juveniles for threats against Pana High School. Last Wednesday, school officials were notified of an unspecified threatening message written on a bathroom stall. The next day, another message was found. Each of the juveniles is charged with felony disorderly conduct related to the threats.
28 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette Co from 10-24 to 10-28—County is in low category for community spread
The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Fayette County in the work week period from October 24th through October 28th. The positivity rate during that time was 21.4%. In total, there have been 8,225 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic in Fayette County and 101 total deaths.
