Monmouth football drops fourth straight, as Delaware rolls, 49-17

The learning curve has gotten dramatically more difficult over the past month during Monmouth’s first season in the Colonial Athletic Association. But on Saturday it became more daunting than anyone could have anticipated four weeks ago.

After a series of tough losses, Monmouth was simply dominated by Delaware throughout, falling 49-17 at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Delaware.

Monmouth's defensive woes continue to worsen, as the Blue Hens built a built a 42-10 halftime lead. Quarterback Nolan Henderson dissected the Hawks’ secondary, finishing with 323 yards and five touchdown passes, while running for another score, as they finished with 506 yards of offense.

The fourth straight loss marks Monmouth’s longest skid since dropping the final five games of the 2016 season. The Hawks had won four straight games before the slide.

"We knew it was going to be a tough grind in the CAA, but this is our first time going through it and we're finding out how much of a grind it is," Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan said.

Playing without starting quarterback Tony Muskett for a second straight game, Monmouth (4-6, 2-5) struggled to move the ball consistently. While Jaden Shirden finished with 202 yards rushing, the Delaware defense was able to somewhat contain the sophomore speedster after he broke a 69-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game.

Freshman quarterback Enzo Arjona made his second straight start for Monmouth, completing 8-of-19 for 90 yards and no touchdowns, after throwing for three scores in his first start.

"Delaware runs a very complex defense, one we don't see and Enzo certainly hasn't seen before," Callahan said. "We had a package of plays we thought would be manageable for him, but Delaware did a great job."

Delaware, ranked 16th and 18th nationally in the two major FCS polls, remains in the hunt for an FCS Playoff spot, improving to 7-2 on the season.

After a bye week, Monmouth closes the season by hosting Stony Brook at Kessler Stadium on Nov. 19.

Slipping away

After Shirden’s TD run, Delaware quickly put together a scoring drive, with Henderson finding Thyrick Pitts on a 13-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7-all. On their second possession, it was Henderson finding Jourdan Townsend wide open behind cornerback Dante Kiett on a 49-yard TD pass give the Blue Hens a 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter.

Monmouth finally got a stop late in the first quarter, when linebacker Remi Johnson made a third-down sack to force a three-and-out. But Dymere Miller muffed the ensuing punt, with Delaware recovering the ball at Monmouth’s eight-yard-line. It was the latest major mistake by the Hawks’ special teams, and Henderson took advantage with his third TD pass of the quarter, making it 21-10.

It was the start of what ended up being 35 unanswered points, with Delaware scoring three touchdowns in the final 5:34 of the first half.

"Delaware really just overwhelmed us early in the game and we were never able to recover," said Callahan, with the Hawks now assured of their first losing season since 2016.

Shirden was the lone bright spot, having rushed for 1,567 yards in 10 games. It was his eighth game over the 100-yard mark, and the fourth time he's topped 200 yards this season.

Pregame

Can Monmouth football snap skid vs. nationally-ranked Delaware?: 5 keys for Hawks today

At a moment when Monmouth desperately needs a victory, the Hawks couldn’t have found a tougher Colonial Athletic Association venue to try to end a three-game losing streak.

Delaware (6-2, 3-2), in the hunt for a spot in FCS Playoffs and ranked in the top-20 in both major FCS polls, is unbeaten in four games at Delaware Stadium this season. The Blue Hens are 11-2 at home over the past three seasons, with both losses coming against top-10 opponents.

Monmouth (4-5, 2-4) does have a top-10 road win this season, having knocked off Villanova when the Wildcats were No. 9 in the country.

Kickoff in Newark, Delaware today is at 1 p.m., with the game televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and streamed on FloSports.com, with audio available on MonmouthHawks.com.

Check back right here this afternoon for complete coverage of the Monmouth-Delaware game.

Here are five keys for the Hawks:

1. Establish the run

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, whether it’s Tony Muskett, who missed the last game with a sore knee, or freshman Enzo Arjona, the Hawks have to run the ball consistently. Jaden Shirden broke yet another long run, this one a 75-yard TD burst, against Towson. But Delaware’s run defense is better, and creating creases for Shirden and Juwon Farri, as well as Owen Wright in short yardage situations, will be critical to controlling the game.

2. Win in the red zone

If there’s a particular area where the Blue Hens’ offense has struggled it’s inside the opposition’s 20-yard-line, ranking 113th nationally in red zone offense. But Monmouth’s 87th in red zone defense, ranked in the bottom half among 123 FCS programs.

If the Hawks could stop a drive or two, it might be enough given Monmouth’s ability to score.

3. Stop the run

If Monmouth can’t show it can slow Delaware’s ground game down early on it’s going to be a long afternoon. Two weeks ago, Rhode Island opened the game with 10 straight running plays, going on to rush for 178 yards, while Towson ran for 263 yards last weekend.

Delaware averages 139 yards on the ground. Keep the Blue Hens around that and you have a chance.

4. Improvement on specials

Last week it was a pair of long returns, one on a punt and another on a kickoff, to go with a missed extra point. But it’s always something with the Hawks’ special teams, which have been unable to play a clean game.

Special teams mistakes on the road are a recipe for disaster. The last time they were on the road, a fumbled kickoff return was a key factor in their loss at Maine.

5. Limit big plays

For much of the season it was Monmouth altering the course of games with backbreaking plays. Now the opposition is giving the Hawks a does of their own medicine.

In addition to the special teams gaffs, Monmouth’s defense has given up a series of long-gainers during their recent skid. Towson set the top with a 61-yard touchdown pass on its opening possession.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth football drops fourth straight, as Delaware rolls, 49-17