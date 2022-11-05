ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

Monmouth football drops fourth straight, as Delaware rolls, 49-17

By Stephen Edelson, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

The learning curve has gotten dramatically more difficult over the past month during Monmouth’s first season in the Colonial Athletic Association. But on Saturday it became more daunting than anyone could have anticipated four weeks ago.

After a series of tough losses, Monmouth was simply dominated by Delaware throughout, falling 49-17 at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Delaware.

Monmouth's defensive woes continue to worsen, as the Blue Hens built a built a 42-10 halftime lead. Quarterback Nolan Henderson dissected the Hawks’ secondary, finishing with 323 yards and five touchdown passes, while running for another score, as they finished with 506 yards of offense.

The fourth straight loss marks Monmouth’s longest skid since dropping the final five games of the 2016 season. The Hawks had won four straight games before the slide.

"We knew it was going to be a tough grind in the CAA, but this is our first time going through it and we're finding out how much of a grind it is," Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan said.

Playing without starting quarterback Tony Muskett for a second straight game, Monmouth (4-6, 2-5) struggled to move the ball consistently. While Jaden Shirden finished with 202 yards rushing, the Delaware defense was able to somewhat contain the sophomore speedster after he broke a 69-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game.

Freshman quarterback Enzo Arjona made his second straight start for Monmouth, completing 8-of-19 for 90 yards and no touchdowns, after throwing for three scores in his first start.

"Delaware runs a very complex defense, one we don't see and Enzo certainly hasn't seen before," Callahan said. "We had a package of plays we thought would be manageable for him, but Delaware did a great job."

Delaware, ranked 16th and 18th nationally in the two major FCS polls, remains in the hunt for an FCS Playoff spot, improving to 7-2 on the season.

After a bye week, Monmouth closes the season by hosting Stony Brook at Kessler Stadium on Nov. 19.

Slipping away

After Shirden’s TD run, Delaware quickly put together a scoring drive, with Henderson finding Thyrick Pitts on a 13-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7-all. On their second possession, it was Henderson finding Jourdan Townsend wide open behind cornerback Dante Kiett on a 49-yard TD pass give the Blue Hens a 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter.

Monmouth finally got a stop late in the first quarter, when linebacker Remi Johnson made a third-down sack to force a three-and-out. But Dymere Miller muffed the ensuing punt, with Delaware recovering the ball at Monmouth’s eight-yard-line. It was the latest major mistake by the Hawks’ special teams, and Henderson took advantage with his third TD pass of the quarter, making it 21-10.

It was the start of what ended up being 35 unanswered points, with Delaware scoring three touchdowns in the final 5:34 of the first half.

"Delaware really just overwhelmed us early in the game and we were never able to recover," said Callahan, with the Hawks now assured of their first losing season since 2016.

Shirden was the lone bright spot, having rushed for 1,567 yards in 10 games. It was his eighth game over the 100-yard mark, and the fourth time he's topped 200 yards this season.

Pregame

Can Monmouth football snap skid vs. nationally-ranked Delaware?: 5 keys for Hawks today

At a moment when Monmouth desperately needs a victory, the Hawks couldn’t have found a tougher Colonial Athletic Association venue to try to end a three-game losing streak.

Delaware (6-2, 3-2), in the hunt for a spot in FCS Playoffs and ranked in the top-20 in both major FCS polls, is unbeaten in four games at Delaware Stadium this season. The Blue Hens are 11-2 at home over the past three seasons, with both losses coming against top-10 opponents.

Monmouth (4-5, 2-4) does have a top-10 road win this season, having knocked off Villanova when the Wildcats were No. 9 in the country.

Kickoff in Newark, Delaware today is at 1 p.m., with the game televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and streamed on FloSports.com, with audio available on MonmouthHawks.com.

Check back right here this afternoon for complete coverage of the Monmouth-Delaware game.

Here are five keys for the Hawks:

1. Establish the run

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, whether it’s Tony Muskett, who missed the last game with a sore knee, or freshman Enzo Arjona, the Hawks have to run the ball consistently. Jaden Shirden broke yet another long run, this one a 75-yard TD burst, against Towson. But Delaware’s run defense is better, and creating creases for Shirden and Juwon Farri, as well as Owen Wright in short yardage situations, will be critical to controlling the game.

2. Win in the red zone

If there’s a particular area where the Blue Hens’ offense has struggled it’s inside the opposition’s 20-yard-line, ranking 113th nationally in red zone offense. But Monmouth’s 87th in red zone defense, ranked in the bottom half among 123 FCS programs.

If the Hawks could stop a drive or two, it might be enough given Monmouth’s ability to score.

3. Stop the run

If Monmouth can’t show it can slow Delaware’s ground game down early on it’s going to be a long afternoon. Two weeks ago, Rhode Island opened the game with 10 straight running plays, going on to rush for 178 yards, while Towson ran for 263 yards last weekend.

Delaware averages 139 yards on the ground. Keep the Blue Hens around that and you have a chance.

4. Improvement on specials

Last week it was a pair of long returns, one on a punt and another on a kickoff, to go with a missed extra point. But it’s always something with the Hawks’ special teams, which have been unable to play a clean game.

Special teams mistakes on the road are a recipe for disaster. The last time they were on the road, a fumbled kickoff return was a key factor in their loss at Maine.

5. Limit big plays

For much of the season it was Monmouth altering the course of games with backbreaking plays. Now the opposition is giving the Hawks a does of their own medicine.

In addition to the special teams gaffs, Monmouth’s defense has given up a series of long-gainers during their recent skid. Towson set the top with a 61-yard touchdown pass on its opening possession.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth football drops fourth straight, as Delaware rolls, 49-17

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Delaware's Best Burgers Are at The Charcoal Pit

- In Wilmington, Delaware, the charcoal pit serves some of the state's best burgers. The atmosphere is reminiscent of a 1950s diner, with jukeboxes positioned at each table, and classic charbroiled burgers, fries, and shakes. The Charcoal Pit Serves Some Of The State's Best Burgers. For over 50 years, Delaware's...
WILMINGTON, DE
AOL Corp

Delaware woman hits back-to-back lotto wins, claims $400,000 in single day

A Delaware woman won state lottery games twice last month, claiming her $400,000 in winnings in a single day, lottery officials said. Her winning tickets weren't for Monday night's Powerball lottery, which has a jackpot that has ballooned to $1.9 billion, but for more mundane scratch-off games, the officials said in a statement last month.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest

Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s cross country runners prepare for states

It was “unseasonable” Autumn weather for the New Castle County and Henlopen cross country meets over the weekend. The New Castle County meet was held at Winterthur while the Henlopen race took place at Killens Pond, the site for the upcoming state championship meet on Saturday the 12th.  won the boy’s race at Winterthur in a time of 16:09.44, followed ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
High School Football PRO

Smyrna, November 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Appoquinimink High School football team will have a game with Smyrna High School on November 07, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SMYRNA, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Blunt Rochester wins reelection bid to Delaware's US House seat

Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester has won her reelection bid to Delaware's lone congressional seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, defeated failed perennial candidate Republican Lee Murphy in the only federal race on Delaware's ballot Tuesday, securing her fourth term in the U.S. House. She was first elected in 2016 and became the first woman and first African American to represent Delaware in Congress.
DELAWARE STATE
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic

The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Davis claims victory, marking 2nd term as state treasurer

Incumbent Colleen Davis declared victory Tuesday night, securing her second term as state treasurer. Davis beat Republican challenger Greg Coverdale with nearly 54% of the vote, according to the Delaware Department of Elections website. "From the bottom of my heart, it took a village to get it done," said Davis...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Omy Serves Mouthwatering BBQ and Traditional Filipino Dishes

Omy Smoked BBQ serves classic American BBQ along with authentic Filipino dishes at the Concord Mall in Wilmington. Concord Mall shoppers may have noticed a woodsy, mouthwatering aroma wafting across the parking lot. The culprit is a colossal cast-iron smoker, which sits next to a stack of cherry wood and a grill near a front entrance.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

New kid-designed playground opens in Wilmington

A new playground – designed by kids, for kids – is now open in Wilmington.  More than 150 volunteers helped install the playground at the Neighborhood House in Southbridge with designs inspired by drawings and creative ideas that children submitted during a design day in September.  Discover, the Delaware Community Foundation, and the national non-profit “KABOOM!” partnered together to fund ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Road rage shooting near Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent road rage-related shooting in Kent County. A 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on Seven Hickories Road near Brenford Road, between Cheswold and Kenton. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said the...
KENT COUNTY, DE
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Camden County

Voters in Camden County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN – JAMIE HALL (39)

(Newark, DE 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Jamie Hall (39) of Newark. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Jamie made concerning statements about her welfare. Efforts to locate and contact Jamie have been unsuccessful. Jamie is described as a white female, 5’03”...
NEWARK, DE
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy