Tennessee State

WBBJ

I-40 construction, repairs progress into Henderson County

JACKSON, Tenn. — I-40 construction progresses into Henderson County. Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has updates on I-40 construction. “We got some emergency asphalt repairs coming up,” Lawrence said. “Weather permitting, tomorrow morning we will begin working on I-40 eastbound around that...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area

Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
IDABEL, OK
WBBJ

Events this week in West Tennessee: Nov. 7-13

Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Faith & Family Night (Jackson) City of Jackson to raise new flag at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. Freed-Hardeman University Homecoming Week (Henderson – through Saturday) Tuesday,...
TENNESSEE STATE
KTBS

Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
wvlt.tv

Bird flu drives business to East Tenn. turkey farmers

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Avian Influenza killed 7.1 million turkeys this year, according to the USDA. With a little more than two weeks left until Thanksgiving, smaller farms are filling the void left by big box stores. “It’s been a pretty good season. They’ve done alright. I’m an experienced...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

City of Jackson to hold 3rd Community Clean-up day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson, along with Keep Jackson Beautiful, started city-wide cleanup days within Jackson. Following the success of the first two community clean-up mattress, tire, and furniture disposal events, the City of Jackson, TN’s Health and Sanitation Department and Keep Jackson Beautiful will hold its third community clean-up day on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Muse Park.
JACKSON, TN
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
KNOXVILLE, TN
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dicksonpost.com

Creek Wood falls to Hardin County in the playoffs

Creek Wood traveled to Hardin County for the first time since 2019 as the two teams met in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs and after a hard-fought game, Hardin County won 14-7. Hardin County will now head to Pearl-Cohn for the second round of the playoffs.
Classic Rock Q107

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
ARKANSAS STATE

