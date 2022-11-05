Ross and Marshall Von Erich Give Their Thoughts On The Upcoming Film “The Iron Claw” About The Von Erichs

Nick Aldis, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, announced on Sunday night that he would be departing from the National Wrestling Alliance in January after being one of the pillars of the promotion for nearly half a decade. In a video posted exclusively to subscribers on his Instagram, he voiced his frustration with the NWA's "current direction," and declared his current contract would expire in January. Aldis' two reigns with the historic world title combined for 1,309 days and helped bring notoriety back to the NWA not seen in decades. His program with Cody Rhodes in 2018 was one of the headlining matches for the All In pay-per-view, a precursor to what is now known as All Elite Wrestling.

1 HOUR AGO