Ross and Marshall Von Erich Give Their Thoughts On The Upcoming Film “The Iron Claw” About The Von Erichs

wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Suspended By The NWA
It's been a busy day for Billy Corgan and the National Wrestling Alliance. The former Smashing Pumpkins singer made waves again early this morning when he once again touched on why a second edition of the all-woman NWA EmPowerrr show wasn't happening any time soon. Now, it appears the situation between the NWA and top star Nick Aldis is also coming to a head after Aldis announced he was giving NWA his notice.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jordynne Grace Says She and Jonathan Gresham Are Considering Starting A Bodybuilding Show
IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on Counted Out With Mike & Tyler, where the champ discussed a number of wrestling-related topics, including how she and her husband, former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham, want to start their own bodybuilding program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Recalls Wild Drinking Story About John Cena
Over the years, Chris Jericho and John Cena have engaged in several battles. But Jericho’s biggest loss against Cena occurred outside of the ring. Jericho and Cena were seeking shelter in an Alaskan pub to stay warm, and Jericho was startled to learn how much the 16-time WWE Champion can drink.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brian Gewirtz Names Celebrity Who Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
The former WWE head writer and current executive producer of “Young Rock” on NBC, Brian Gewirtz, joined Under The Ring podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked what celebrity is long overdue for a WWE Hall of Fame induction. “WWE Hall of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Rock’s “Black Adam” Box Office Update
Despite mixed reviews from both fans and critics, “Black Adam,” which was released globally on Friday, October 21, has been commercially successful for DC Comics. The movie had the best opening weekend of any of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies as the leading star. The movie is still shattering records in its third week of release.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
ComicBook
John Cena Reacts to Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Performance
Logan Paul's match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday managed to catch John Cena's attention. The 16-time former world champion took to Instagram over the weekend and posted photos of both Paul and The Bloodline, indicating he was giving his seal of approval to both. As always, Cena's posts were made "without explanation, for your interpretation."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
ComicBook
Nick Aldis Suspended by The NWA Following Departure Announcement
Nick Aldis, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, announced on Sunday night that he would be departing from the National Wrestling Alliance in January after being one of the pillars of the promotion for nearly half a decade. In a video posted exclusively to subscribers on his Instagram, he voiced his frustration with the NWA's "current direction," and declared his current contract would expire in January. Aldis' two reigns with the historic world title combined for 1,309 days and helped bring notoriety back to the NWA not seen in decades. His program with Cody Rhodes in 2018 was one of the headlining matches for the All In pay-per-view, a precursor to what is now known as All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title In Two
Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He defended the title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event against Logan Paul. While speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again. ”Yeah...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Peter Avalon Talks His Intense “On The Fly” AEW Feud With Brandon Cutler
AEW star Peter Avalon recently joined Fightful for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Wingmen member discussing the intense feud he has had with the Elite’s Brandon Cutler, one that lasted for nearly all of 2020 and took place on the company’s Youtube show, Dark. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Surge Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA Surge series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on AEW Filming Their New Reality TV Show
AEW began production on their new reality series for Warner Bros. Discovery this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that a camera crew was backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, filming talents for the series. The crew was also backstage for last night’s AEW Rampage from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE’s Original Plans for Scarlett Bordeaux
New details are just being revealed for what was planned for Scarlett Bordeaux in WWE NXT, before she was put with real-life husband Karrion Kross. Scarlett originally signed with WWE in November 2019, while Kross first signed in February 2020. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there were pitches for Scarlett in 2019, shortly after NXT first jumped to cable.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Says He Loves The Business More Than Ever Following AEW Debut
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and new AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about making his AEW debut on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, adding that he has never loved the wrestling business more than he does right now. Highlights from the show can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA Surge
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA Surge today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re one week away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and we’ve got a special edition of USA Surge hosted by two contender’s for NWA World Title gold: the NWA’s own Powerrr couple Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Didn’t Speak To Jim Ross For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW. While speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Paul Teases More WWE Involvement Post-Crown Jewel
Jake Paul was in his brother Logan’s corner for the main event of Crown Jewel this past weekend, and he weighed in on possibly doing more with WWE. Jake made the save for Logan at the premium live event, though his brother came out on the losing end of the title match. Jake took time to speak with Seconds Out following his appearance, and he spoke about doing more with the promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s PWG DINK
PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) holds their DINK event tonight at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Here is the is card:. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham. Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Bandido, Aramis & Komander vs. Arez, Black Taurus & Latigo. Jordynne...
