Zoey Stark has turned on Nikkita Lyons. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Stark and Lyons in tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. At one point during the game, Stark almost collided with Lyons due to a misunderstanding. The champions both charged, but Lyons pushed Stark out of the way to save her, and Lyons was then taken out by Chance and Carter with a double superkick. Stark fought off both champions, but Chance countered with the tornado DDT. Chance and Carter then connected their top rope 450 neckbreaker combo finisher, allowing Carter to cover for the pin and win the match.

5 HOURS AGO