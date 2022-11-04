Read full article on original website
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla DINK Results (11/6/22)
Pro Wrestling Guerilla held its DINK event on November 6 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. The show is named after long time PWG fan Alan “Dink” Denkenson who passed away this year. The show was headlined with a PWG World Title match as the current titleholder...
AEW Dark Results – November 8, 2022
Match starts off with a lock up. Zack Clayton sends Blake Li to the mat then offers his hand to Li. Li doesn’t accept it and Clayton hits him with a back elbow and a clothesline. He goes for a pin, but Li kicks out. Clayton hits an uppercut,...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/11/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 11 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro.
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 10 Years of The Shield, WWE Crown Jewel, More
On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast the talk is WWE Crown Jewel. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on the show. How impressive was Logan Paul? Does the WWE have a major star on their hands? Which match outcome was the most surprising?
Big E Was Pitched to Win the WWE Championship Before Kofi Kingston Was Chosen
The latest episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast features the Montreal Screwjob. Road Dogg also gave his thoughts on some of the most recent developments in the world of wrestling, including an update on Big E:. “I was just texting with Big E. He’s doing...
Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)
A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship. The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW. In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes. Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero...
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mylo
On the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest independent wrestling talents around today, Mylo. In this interview, you will read about her start in professional wrestling, working on the independent scene, working with AEW, and more.
Al Snow Shares Funny Owen Hart Rib Story
Al Snow discussed Owen Hart in a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. On the way to Madison Square Garden, the two-time Intercontinental Champion amused the limo driver:. “They were picked up in the limo, and immediately Owen rolled down the window, and kind of looked at Jeff...
Mia Yim Returns to WWE During RAW (Video)
Mia Yim has returned to WWE. The O.C. went head-to-head with Judgment Day on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped forward to assist them with their Rhea Ripley problem. Ripley was then attacked with a kendo stick by the return of Mia Yim. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash, and The O.C. stood tall as the segment came to a close.
WWE Files for “Ucey” Trademarks
WWE has applied for two trademarks relating to the name “Ucey.”. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE filed a trademark application for “Feeling Ucey” and “Ucey” on Saturday, November 5. Sami Zayn first jokingly used the name on the RAW...
Ivelisse Lashes Out at Thunder Rosa on Twitter
Ivelisse lashed out at Thunder Rosa, the current AEW Women’s Champion, in a post she made on Twitter about their match on Dynamite in September 2020. The match was for the NWA Women’s Title. There were genuine blows landed, as well as spots that were not sold correctly.
NJPW Announces World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Lineups
The New Japan Pro Wrestling annual World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League tournaments get underway on November 21st and will conclude on December 14. NJPW today announced the teams that will participate in the 2022 World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League Tournaments. The teams competing in...
Nick Aldis Suspended by the NWA and Pulled From Hard Times 3 PPV
Following Nick Aldis announcing he is leaving, the National Wrestling Alliance has announced that he is suspended. NWA COO Joe Calli emphasized that this is not a wrestling storyline and confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31. Due to his suspension, Aldis will be replaced in his match...
Braun Strowman Mocks ‘Flippy Flipper’ Wrestlers, Chris Jericho Reacts
Braun Strowman took to Twitter to congratulate himself and Omos on their match at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. Omos is green, and Strowman isn’t known for 5-star matches, but both men had a good match at the event. This was Omos’ best match since joining the main roster.
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
Shawn Michaels Set to Issue Statement Regarding WWE NXT Deadline
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will issue a statement on WWE NXT Deadline soon. WWE previously stated that the final NXT Premium Live Event of 2022 will be held on Saturday, December 10. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Michaels will be on NXT next Tuesday to make a statement about Deadline.
Title Match and More Confirmed for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation (11/7/22)
For tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, nine matches have been revealed. Dalton Castle and The Boys will defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J of The Trustbusters on tonight’s show. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Athena, Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, The Butcher and The Blade, and others are also competing tonight.
Zoey Stark Turns Heel on Nikkita Lyons After WWE NXT Main Event
Zoey Stark has turned on Nikkita Lyons. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Stark and Lyons in tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. At one point during the game, Stark almost collided with Lyons due to a misunderstanding. The champions both charged, but Lyons pushed Stark out of the way to save her, and Lyons was then taken out by Chance and Carter with a double superkick. Stark fought off both champions, but Chance countered with the tornado DDT. Chance and Carter then connected their top rope 450 neckbreaker combo finisher, allowing Carter to cover for the pin and win the match.
Two AEW Stars Set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
In line with expectations, AEW stars will be present at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in the first week of January 2023. The two promotions have collaborated for several years and recently held their first official crossover event, Forbidden Door, in June. AEW stars were previously reported to...
