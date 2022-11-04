Read full article on original website
A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
thepulseofnh.com
Christmastime Comes Early as Santa’s Village In New Hampshire Reopens This November
'Tis the season to start thinking about that holiday spirit, and one of the most famous theme parks in New England is willing to help. Santa's Village, located in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is set to re-open on November 12 for their annual 'Christmastime' celebration that takes place for several weekends through December.
NHPR
Three N.H. towns are testing out new ballot counting machines that use open source software
When voters in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll be participating in a state pilot program that tests out new ballot machines. Unlike the current model that New Hampshire uses, these machines have software that’s open source, which allows anyone to see how it was programmed to tabulate votes.
WMUR.com
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in New Hampshire for Wednesday drawing
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The recent trend of no one winning the Powerball jackpot continued Wednesday night, but one Granite Stater did win big. A ticket worth $100,000 was sold for Wednesday's drawing at Common Man Roadside on Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were...
laconiadailysun.com
Jason Benoit, 42
MEREDITH — Jason R. A. Benoit, 42, of Red Gate Village, Meredith, passed away October 18, 2022, in Laconia, from natural causes related to advanced heart disease. Jason was born in Dover on April 30,1980. He began his school years in Somersworth, and later moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire and resided in Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes Regional High School where he graduated with his classmates in 1999.
Person of interest in St. Johnsbury shooting arrested on drug charge
Police have charged Heather Smith, 44, with fentanyl possession after a Saturday traffic stop.
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
