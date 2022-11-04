Read full article on original website
KYTV
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bankrupt solar company has left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work. After months of getting nowhere, a Springfield couple reached out to On Your Side. “There are so many things...
myozarksonline.com
5 added to the Wall of Honor in Lebanon
More than 100 individuals have now been recognized for their longtime contributions to Laclede County. On Thursday night the 21st Annual Wall of Honor Banquet was held to honor 5 people from different walks of life. Wall of Honor Committee Chairman Kenny Howe was the master of ceremonies…. My Ozarks...
KYTV
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in crash in Dent County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday, just a few miles north of Salem. Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
A rainy district semifinal Friday
LEBANON, Mo. — Some played early, some played late, some postponed to Saturday and others were suspended to Saturday. A little bit of everything on Friday night in the Ozarks. Lebanon beat Waynesville 53-12 to reach the district title game, where they will play the winner of Rolla-Camdenton (2:00 on Saturday). Bolivar beat McDonald County […]
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
myozarksonline.com
Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
32-year-old Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a felony charge of tampering with a victim. Court documents alleged that Fox purposely prevented or dissuaded a victim of domestic assault in the third degree from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.
KYTV
Tree companies urge caution with Friday’s thunderstorm chances
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent drought leaving some area trees vulnerable to exposure and damage, some local tree companies are concerned about the wind potential with Friday evening’s thunderstorm chances. Not only have recent windy days downed some area tree limbs and branches, but a thunderstorm with...
KYTV
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
KRMS Radio
Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries
Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
KYTV
SPS, police discuss the aftermath of active shooter hoax at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating what happened Thursday at Hillcrest High School. Police aren’t saying much. Parents and students are dealing with the aftermath of a reported shooting that turned out to be a hoax. Springfield Public Schools spokesperson, Stephen Hill, said many students are feeling the aftermath.
KYTV
Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo., battled fires in two condominiums on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Sycamore Pointe Condos around 11 a.m. Investigators do not know the cause of the fire. The fire damaged four units in the complex. Firefighters say the fires were a challenge to put out.
krcgtv.com
Wooldridge wildfire victims sleep in tent until they find permanent housing
WOOLDRIDGE — Homeless people continued their struggle for survival Friday after last month’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. The fire destroyed nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge and burned nearly 4,000 acres of land including the home of Kara Harvey and Shawn Knight. Harvey said, “We...
ozarksalive.com
A news story beyond printed pages in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS - When Ron and Amanda Mendez moved to the Ozarks in 2016, it was to write a figurative page in their family’s story, not typically 12 — weekly – on newsprint for folks around Willow Springs. But in a small building on the town’s main...
Deadly Narcan-Resistant Drug Found in Missouri Prison
The coroner says that xylazine has been wreaking havoc elsewhere, and now it's in Missouri
ksmu.org
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield
The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
