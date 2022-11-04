ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Investopedia

Virgin Galactic Heads for Latest Loss in Q3

Virgin Galactic is expected to report its latest loss, of 39 cents per share for Q3, late on Nov. 3. The space tourism company's flights remain on hold for spacecraft upgrades, after lab testing revealed a potential structural weakness a year ago. Investors will want to know whether the Q2...
Gizmodo

SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says

SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
HAWAII STATE
Indy100

Nasa launching mission to an asteroid which could make everyone on Earth a billionaire

Fancy becoming a billionaire overnight? No, we’re not pitching some get-rich-quick scheme, we’re talking about Nasa launching a new mission to an asteroid that could theoretically make us all incredibly wealthy. Nasa is planning to observe and study an asteroid worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, containing enough precious metal that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire if divided out equally.Psyche 16 - first spotted back in March 1852 - is a 124-mile-wide space rock that will be the primary focus of Nasa’s project. The mission has been talked about for some time and was originally due to launch in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: China completes its own space station; see it here

China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
The Guardian

Mars spacecraft record meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide

Two Nasa spacecraft at Mars – one on the surface and the other in orbit – have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500ft (150 metres) across, scientists reported on Thursday in the journal Science.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet

NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Enormous Asteroid Headed Toward Earth

A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" asteroid is expected to within a stone's throw of Earth next week -- at least in space terms. The 2,400-foot asteroid -- known as 2022 RM4 -- will come as close as 1.5 million miles from the planet when it zips by at 52,500 miles per hour on November 1st, NASA reports. Astronomers consider any space object that comes within 120 million miles of the planet a "near-Earth object." And any large space rock that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth is deemed a "potentially hazardous asteroid."
Gizmodo

Remembering Enterprise: The Test Shuttle That Never Flew to Space

Prior to the inaugural launch of the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1981, NASA conducted a series of performance tests with a prototype known as Enterprise. Named for the fictional Star Trek vessel, Enterprise provided our first glimpse of what a future spaceship might actually look like. When I was a...

