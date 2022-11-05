Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Joining AEW Following WWE Tenure
Jeff Jarrett feels like a rookie again after making his AEW debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer is all about that vibe. "In the different little footnotes of, we'll call it Double J's career ... I may be the last hire of [former WWE CEO Vince McMahon]," Jarrett said to Conrad Thompson on his latest "My World" podcast. Jarrett mentioned that with his exit from WWE as SVP of Live Events, there came a lot of thinking and soul-searching. Two months later, Jarrett shocked wrestling fans when he showed up at "AEW Dynamite" last week to crack Darby Allin over the head with a patented guitar shot. "'I feel like I'm a 19-year-old rookie pacing around the WMC TV Studios,'" Jarrett told his wife Karen on Wednesday night before making his AEW debut. "'I'm nervous. I'm nervous about tonight.'" Fans were even more shocked later that night, when AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed that Jarrett would be AEW's Director of Business Development.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Signs Top Free Agent
A top free agent has now seemingly signed their deal to join AEW, weeks after they were already rumoured to have done so. Bandido debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the 28th of September edition of Dynamite in Philadelphia where he challenged ‘The Ocho’ Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title. As ever, the Mexican star was impressive in his outing but failed to defeat Jericho who has vowed to take out everyone ever associated with Ring of Honor.
PWMania
Katsuyori Shibata With Mike Tyson Backstage At AEW Rampage (Photo), Chris Jericho Cruise Update
– Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata’s official Twitter feed.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Called Out By SmackDown Newcomer
It’s not a surprise when somebody on the WWE Smackdown roster is looking for a shot at Roman Reigns, who is a marked man due to the championships he holds. The “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly 800 days. At WrestleMania 38 in April, Reigns added the WWE Title to his championship collection, which led to the company calling him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
tjrwrestling.net
History Made During WWE Crown Jewel Title Match
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions made history when they found a way to regain the titles they recently lost. At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. What was historic...
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Issues Statement After Crown Jewel Victory
And still! Roman Reigns continues his historic streak as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion!. After World Wrestling Entertainment’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns would take to Twitter from his plane, issuing a statement about his championship victory over Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia. “I guess that one lucky...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Says “If I Wanted Them To Fire Me, I’d Quit”
An AEW star has said that he’d quit rather than wait to be fired from AEW amid rumours of their unhappiness in the company. It was reported prior to AEW Dynamite in early October that an “altercation” had occurred backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, who’d been going back and forth on social media. Andrade was sent home as a result and was removed from his scheduled Rampage match. It was reported that Guevara did not fight back during the incident and Andrade has not been seen in AEW since.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Ex-Competitor
WWE is looking back to the future once again as they consider bringing in another former star to bolster the company’s women’s division says a new report. In 2020 and 2021, WWE’s roster was decimated through a series of cuts that saw dozens and dozens of stars released from their contracts. Put down to budget cuts at the time, the cuts ceased and many have since been reversed ever since Triple H took over as the company’s Chief Content Officer following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
tjrwrestling.net
Mustafa Ali Fires Back At Braun Strowman’s Controversial Tweet
It appears that we have a real-life beef brewing between Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman. WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali reacted to a Tweet from “The Monster of all Monsters” Braun Strowman after former champ tweeted:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Shares Piece of AEW History He Kept to Motivate Himself
Cody Rhodes made a stunning return to the WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes’ journey to AEW began in 2018 with the All In event on September 1st. In collaboration with Ring of Honor, Rhodes and the Young Bucks promoted the pay-per-view. Due to the event’s success, Rhodes and the...
nodq.com
Braun Strowman mocks “flippy flipper” wrestlers and AEW’s Chris Jericho responds
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Omos. Strowman wrote the following on Instagram regarding his match…. “No one see’s the work. No one see’s the tears. No one sees the blood you shed. No one see the pain you’re in. No one see’s the mental stress you go through. No one has any idea what any of us go through to achieve our dreams. With all do respect!!!! I AM NUMBER ONE!!!!!!! #NoOneCanStopMe #IAmNumberOne”
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Announce World Tag League Line Up
NJPW has announced the full lineup for their upcoming World Tag League tournament which begins on the 21st of November. The lineage of the World Tag League dates back to 1980 when WWE Hall of Famers Antonio Inoki and Bob Backlund were the tournament’s first-ever winners. The tournament will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Didn’t Speak To Jim Ross For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW. While speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Joining AEW
A new report has suggested that The Kingdom trio of Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and Matt Taven held talks with WWE before signing with AEW. After FTR and Shawn Spears scored a victory over Brian Cage and Gates of Agony in a trios match on the 14th of October edition of Rampage, The Kingdom would cut their celebration short.
tjrwrestling.net
Big Update On Bandido’s Status With AEW
Bandido’s signing with AEW appears to be confirmed…it just needs pen to be put to paper. Bandido first appeared on AEW on the September 28th, 2022 edition of Dynamite. He was another former ROH World Champion to challenge current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho for the title but came up short.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Jackson Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW All Out
Since the infamous brawl following AEW All Out back in September, none of the wrestlers involved have been seen on television, but Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks has now made his first public appearance since the situation took place. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion was at a recent NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, where he was shown throwing out t-shirts to the fans from the court.
