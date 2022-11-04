Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies
Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
KSAT 12
Some tips to help you get your home ready for guests
The holiday season is almost here, and that means it is time to start thinking about guests coming into your home. Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi, has some tips to help you get your home ready for guests. “As you prepare to welcome guests into your home...
Check Out Target’s List of the Top Toys of 2022 and Keep Your Kids Busy For Hours
The holidays will be here before we know it and as parents everywhere know, grabbing those hot ticket LEGO sets and board games sooner rather than later is always a good idea. Luckily, merchants are already starting to stock up for the holidays and unveiling their top toy picks to help struggling and time-starved parents. That’s where Target’s Top Toys of 2022 list is a lifesaver. The retailer’s annual compilation of hit toys is a great place to grab ideas, start lists or even pick up an item or two to stash for birthdays or the rapidly approaching holidays. We’ve looked...
Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween
Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
4 Simple Hotel Hacks Make Life So Much Easier for Housekeeping
We should all be doing this from here on out.
Halloween warning: Kids you may get a candy bar that plays Doom
With Halloween less than a week away, parents everywhere are riddled with anxiety over what some stranger might put in a candy bar. The worst case has kids take a bite filled with a razor blade, needle, or broken glass. But there is hope. A cheeky warning. On a fun...
BBC
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
Simple Guide To Sharpening Lathe Tools
Woodturners create round or cylindrical objects from wood with a lathe. Having the right lathe accessories is critical to woodturning success, but buying tools like a roughing gouge, bowl gouge, skew chisel and others is only the first step. It’s just as important to keep those tools razor sharp and...
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
bookriot.com
The Best Book and Toy Pairings for the Kids in Your Life
The holidays are coming! I’ve been a Professional Auntie for nearly 13 years now. My niephlets range in age from 9 months to 15 years, and one of the things that has solidified my role is a promise to all of their parents to never, ever give their children anything that 1) needs batteries or 2) makes noise. Toys that beep, light up, squawk, or move are the purview of grandparents, who ostensibly have a house where they can keep said items and thus spare the parents the literal headache. Plus, grandparents can get away with almost anything.
momcollective.com
Let’s Stop Buying Our Kids So Many THINGS
The gifting holidays are nearly upon us, so it’s the season for me to beg everyone to give their children experiences rather than possessions. Or at least to buy things that aren’t going to turn into clutter and end up nesting with the dust bunnies under the bed by February.
BookTrust launches Christmas appeal with research showing parents buying fewer presents
More than 60% of parents in the UK will be spending less this year on Christmas presents for their children, a survey by BookTrust has found, as it launches its Christmas appeal to provide young people with books. The survey found that 59% of parents who celebrate Christmas have cut...
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Grandpa Builds Secret Library That You Have to Walk Through a Narnia Wardrobe To Get To
Um, we need this in our lives.
Discover Magical Creatures at the 'Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest' Experience
The Forbidden Forest has always been strictly forbidden to all Hogwarts students, but it is now welcoming muggle fans of the Wizarding World to explore what curiosities are hidden within. The latest attraction, Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, has two locations in the US—Westchester, NY and Leesburg, VA, where...
wdfxfox34.com
Why Is Wing Foiling So Popular?
Originally Posted On: https://liquidsurfandsail.com/blog/why-is-wing-foiling-so-popular/. Looking for a new water sport to add to your list of hobbies? Read here to learn more about wind foiling and how to get started!. Keyword(s): wing foiling, sail surfing. Sports. They are constantly evolving, with people looking for the next new hotness. Well, look...
Digital Trends
Tunic beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks to get started
Adventure games in the style of Zelda used to be much more common, though for some reason have seemed to become less represented. Even Nintendo themselves aren’t doing many games that look and play like the more classic, 2D games did. Tunic, an already obvious reference to that inspirational series, is unafraid to be that new Zelda experience we all want in all but name. Starring a fox in a green tunic, this charming isometric game holds as many dangers as it does secrets.
AdWeek
Car Sharing Opens the Door to Adventure in Vibrant Campaign for Turo
Rideshare and car rental ads are often practical, focusing on convenience and other benefits of the service. Car sharing marketplace Turo has taken a more high-concept approach in a campaign from Los Angeles-based creative studio SixTwentySix that positions the brand as a deliverer of adventure and freedom. The 60-second “Open...
reviewed.com
5 expert tips to help organize small homes for seniors
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Granny pods, elder cottages, echo housing, tiny houses, or accessory dwelling units. Call them what you will, but tiny homes for seniors aging in place in the backyards of adult family members or loved ones require serious downsizing and organization. Despite the effort, the process can also be extremely worth it financially, says Henry Moseley, president of Home Care Suites in Tampa.
